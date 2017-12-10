NCAA: NIVC final set, Concordia wins DII again, coaching openings galore

Ole Miss beat West Virginia 25-23. 25-22, 25-17 on Saturday and will play host to Texas Tech in the NIVC championship match at 7 p.m. Eastern Tuesday.

Ole Miss (21-14) of the SEC was led by Emily Stroup, who had 19 kills, two digs and a solo block. Kate Gibson had 10 kills, two aces and nine digs.

West Virginia of the Big 12 saw its season end 21-13. The Mountaineers got 13 kills and nine digs from Payton Caffrey and 11 kills from Mia Swanegan, who hit .318 and had eight blocks, three solo.

Texas Tech (19-14) beat TCU on Thursday in the other semifinal.

Concordia-St. Paul wins DII title: The team from Minnesota blanked Florida Southern 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 in Pensacola, Fla., to go back-to-back and win its ninth title in 11 years.

CSP finished the season 34-3, while Florida Southern ended 30-7.

“We are unbelievably excited,” CSP coach Brady Starkey said. “It’s been an uphill climb and an emotional season for this team. It’s fun to watch them compete because they never really give up on each other. They have been doing it over and over and I am super proud of them tonight.”

Shelby Seurer led the winners with 16 kills. She hit .556 as she had one error in 27 swings to go with four blocks and a dig. Hope Schiller had 10 kills, three blocks and six digs.

Nicole Mattson led Florida Southern with 12 kills and six digs.

So many coaching openings: When we last reported on job vacancies in Division I two weeks ago, we had included Boston College, Brown, (presumably) Cal, The Citadel, Fordham, Fresno State, Georgetown, Incarnate Word, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee Tech, Texas A&M, Toledo and Winthrop.

Here are more to add to the list: DePaul, Eastern Illinois, Indiana, Lamar, Lehigh, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Loyola, Memphis, North Florida, UMBC, Wright State and Youngstown State.

That’s a minimum of 27 openings, because in many of these cases, the schools have made no announcements. They simply take the name of the old head coach off the roster on their respective websites.

In some cases, the openings are listed on an NCAA jobs website, in others the schools does put the information on their website and often we simply are told about it or read it about it first on the jobs thread on VolleyTalk.com.