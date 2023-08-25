At a time when the direction of collegiate sports is uncertain and unpredictable, volleyball is entering a season expected to be filled with noteworthy achievements. While every season concludes with the crowning of a new national champion, this December will likely mark 2023 as a historic year for our sport.

The season’s first week has always provided volleyball fans with great matchups, and this year is no exception. Contests such as Florida vs. Stanford, Texas vs. Minnesota, and Wisconsin vs. Baylor are just a sample of potential championship scenarios to play out in Tampa at the end of the year.

However, the most anticipated match is a midweek, in-state contest between Nebraska and Omaha on August 30. The intrigue is not around Omaha’s efforts to upset the #4 team in the country but rather the fact that a volleyball match will likely become the most attended women’s sporting event in the history of the United States.

The game is being hosted in Memorial Stadium (home to Nebraska football) as part of a doubleheader with a Division II exhibition between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State. Almost 83,000 tickets were sold in 48 hours, with an additional 8000 later being made available. The current record, at least for another week, is 90,185, which was set during the 1999 Women’s World Cup Final at Rose Bowl Stadium between China and the U.S.

Breaking attendance records may become a theme for the ’23 season. Turnout at volleyball matches across the country has continued to grow, which can be seen in the numbers of fans heading out to catch the NCAA Volleyball Championship Tournament. In 2021, Columbus set a record for the championship match with 18,755 present, and 2022 brought more people to experience the tournament than any year before.

Moving the championship out of Big Ten country and down to Tampa offers volleyball another opportunity to display its national presence. With a capacity above 19,000 at the host site Amalie Arena, the historical narrative of the year can end with a record-breaking exclamation point. The way initial ticket sales look, the Tampa community is poised to deliver.

The strength of volleyball is not only present in Nebraska and Florida but also evident in the attention and investment television programmers are making in the sport. In June, ABC announced it would become the first network to broadcast the NCAA Volleyball Championship this December. ESPN will air more than 2,500 volleyball matches on its platforms, including more than 100 linear broadcasts.

As the third highest-rated sport on the Big Ten Network (behind football and men’s basketball) volleyball will see a record 64 matches televised nationally on BTN, FOX, FS1, and FS2 for the 2023 season. For the first time, the FOX broadcast network will carry two matches highlighted by Minnesota at Wisconsin following their NFL airing of the Vikings vs. Packers. Volleyball also shows its market value to network executives as one of the youngest audiences and has a high percentage of female viewership. This coverage ensures that more people will view college volleyball on TV this year than ever before.

This momentum is not surprising considering the continued growth of the sport. Volleyball has been the number one team participation sport for girls in high school since 2015, when it surpassed girls’ basketball (according to NFHS survey results). Last year that gap grew to 22% more girls playing volleyball than basketball.

Boys’ volleyball has seen exceptional expansion and a 4.6% growth coming out of COVID at a time participation in all sports dropped 4.8%. Those numbers are expected to skyrocket as seven states sanctioned boys’ volleyball over the past 18 months. At the collegiate level, men’s volleyball has seen more than 100 universities add varsity programs at the NCAA and NAIA levels since 2016 and the establishment of the First Point Volleyball Foundation

Beach volleyball continues to enjoy its tremendous track record of growth, with more than 180 universities sponsoring varsity teams. Last season brought record crowds out to the NCAA Championship in Gulf Shores, and this November will mark the second year for the AVCA Collegiate Beach Championship in Huntsville, Ala., where the top women’s pair will be crowned.

Professional volleyball in the U.S. is also strong and on the rise. Athletes Unlimited will be entering its third season this October, and additional women’s opportunities are on the horizon as Pro Volleyball Federation and League One Volleyball are scheduled to launch in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Men’s leagues continue to build while the AVP is celebrating its 40th anniversary of competition. Internationally, volleyball is as strong as ever, with both indoor national teams ranked second in the world and beach teams experiencing similar success.

There is no question this will be a celebrated year for volleyball. From beginning to end, it will be filled with memories that will be relived and talked about for years. Whether it be Lincoln, Neb., in August, Tampa in December, or the thousands of moments in between, many people will have the opportunity to witness it, and some will have the chance to experience it, but hopefully no one will let this historic season pass them by.