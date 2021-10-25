Where they stand in NCAA volleyball: Power 5, Big East, Conference USA, West Coast

After another weekend with more surprises, great performances, and clarity in some leagues but logjams in others, the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball season passed the conference midway point around the nation.

This is a look at the Power 5 conferences plus the three others that boast ranked teams, the Big East, Conference USA, and West Coast Conference.

We will break down the other 24 conferences Tuesday.

Not the least of Sunday’s results was No. 2 Louisville’s five-set home victory over No. 4 Pittsburgh. It was the biggest ACC match in history and a result that left the Cardinals one of only two unbeaten teams in the country and Pitt in a three-way tie for second in the conference.

But Pitt is still No. 1 in the NCAA RPI.

Minnesota beat visiting Ohio State in four, dropping the Buckeyes four games off the Big Ten lead while keeping its own slim hopes for a title alive.

A Sunday in the Pac-12 is never boring. Oregon rallied for a reverse sweep at USC, and Washington swept Stanford and is tied with UCLA atop the standings with five other teams within two games of the lead.

In the SEC, LSU not only beat visiting Tennessee but swept the Vols, while Mississippi State beat Texas A&M to pull into a tie for second place in the loss column with Tennessee and Florida.

There are just five matches on Tuesday’s schedule, including Horizon-leading Milwaukee, 11-0 in conference play, at Green Bay.

AVCA POLL —The AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Women’s Poll voters aren’t taking any risks, The top five teams — Texas, Louisville, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, and Kentucky — stayed the same. And no one dropped out.

Nebraska moved up three spots to No. 6, BYU went up a spot to No. 7, Washington jumped two spots to No. 8, Ohio State dropped three places to No. 9, and Baylor moved up on notch to No. 10.

The biggest fall went to Purdue, which went from seventh to No. 12.

Click here for the complete poll.

NCAA RPI — Pitt may have lost, but the Panthers are still No. 1 in the computer ranking, followed by Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville, and Baylor.

The RPI is not the be-all end-all, but it’s a factor in who gets seeded where in the NCAA Tournament, not the least of which are the highly coveted top-four and top-16 seeds.

The next five in the RPI have Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Purdue.

UCLA, Nebraska, BYU, Creighton, and Miami come next, with Marquette, Stanford, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Florida State rounding out the top 20.

That gives the ACC three teams in the top seven and six in the top 20. The Big Ten has three teams in the top 10 and five in the top 20.

Worth noting: Rice of Conference USA at No. 25 and UCF of the American Athletic at No. 27, both ahead of No. 28 Western Kentucky of Conference USA.

Click here for the complete NCAA RPI list, that includes matches through Sunday. Click on “Conference” at the top of the list to break it down league-by-league.

ACC — Louisville (20-0, 10-0) continued its best start in program history with its 19-25, 25-20, 27-25, 22-25, 15-13 victory over Pittsburgh (18-2, 8-2).

It sets Louisville up to secure one of the coveted top-four NCAA seeds, which, if a team keeps winning plays at home for the first four rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Even with the loss, Pittsburgh, however, is still in the top-four hunt with unbeaten Texas of the Big 12 and a few Big Ten teams.

The Louisville-Pitt rematch is November 24, the day before Thanksgiving, in Pittsburgh to end the regular season.

Sunday, there were five Cardinals with 10 or more kills, and for that matter, the only other player with a kill was setter Tori Dilfer, who had one to go with 57 assists, an ace, four blocks, and four digs. Her team hit .258.

Claire Chaussee had 17 kills and hit .483. Anna DeBeer had 17 kills, an ace, three blocks, and seven digs. Anna Stevenson had 13 kills, two aces, two digs, and five blocks, one solo. Amaya Tillman had 12 kills and eight blocks, two solo, and Aiko Jones had 10 kills and two blocks.

“With it being a historic match, the first top-five matchup in the conference and to have it deliver on the (ACC) Network and be everything that fans thought it would be, back-and-forth and some amazing plays was pretty special,” Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly said.

“We know we need to continue to get pushed and Pitt really exposed some of our weaknesses today, so that gives us a lot to build on moving forward for the rest of the conference and hopefully the postseason.”

Pitt, which had won three in a row since losing to now No. 14 Georgia Tech two weeks ago, hit .338. The Panthers got 18 kills from Leketor Member-Meneh, who hit .389 and had two assists, two aces, 12 digs, and four blocks, two solo. Chinaza Ndee had 16 kills, hit .303, and had two assists, five blocks, and a dig. Kayla Lund had 14 kills, hit .407, an dhad two assists, a block, and seven digs. Serena Gray had nine kills, hit .333, and had seven blocks and a dig. Chiamaka Nwokolo had five kills, an assist, a dig, and five blocks.

There were six other ACC matches Sunday and all ended in sweeps, including Georgia Tech winning at Boston College as Mariana Brambilla had 20 kills, two aces, eight digs, and a block.

Louisville now holds a two-game lead on Pitt, Georgia Tech, and Miami, while Florida State is in fifth at 7-3. All of those teams will get into the NCAA Tournament, while North Carolina and Notre Dame are also likely at-large teams and Syracuse still has a chance to get in the mix.

BIG TEN — Next up in the league that provides thrill after thrill is Wednesday’s match pitting second-place Wisconsin (17-1, 9-1) at B1G-leading Nebraska (16-3, 10-0), the only team unbeaten in conference play. More than just the league lead is at stake, certainly a top-four NCAA seed could be on the line.

Penn State (14-6, 7-3) and Minnesota (12-6, 7-3) are tied for second, while Ohio State (16-4, 6-4) fell into a tie with Purdue (14-5, 6-4) and Illinois (14-7, 6-4) after a two-loss road trip to Wisconsin and Minnesota. Michigan (12-7, 5-5), tied with Maryland (17-5, 5-5) will also get an at-large bid, while Maryland needs some upsets to get into the mix.

Sunday, Minnesota beat visiting Ohio State in four as Stephanie Samedy led with 22 kills, 21 digs, and an assist.

Stat of the weekend: Wisconsin beat Ohio State in four on Friday and Penn State in five on Saturday. In the nine sets, Wisconsin middle Dana Rettke combined for 40 kills with three errors in 69 attacks and she had 10 blocks, one solo.

BIG 12 — Like every year, the race in the standings is between Texas and Baylor, but as many as five teams hold out hopes for at-large bids.

Unbeaten Texas (17-0, 8-0) has been No. 1 in the AVCA Poll since the preseason and remains No. 2 in the RPI. The Longhorns have lost seven sets all season. Baylor is 13-4, 7-1, and stands No. 5 in the RPI. They play each other in Baylor on back-to-back days November 5-6.

Here’s where the Big 12 gets interesting, because their records don’t indicate it, but Iowa State (12-7, 4-4), West Virginia (13-6, 3-5), and Kansas (11-8, 3-5) are all in the at-large mix, and so are Texas Tech (13-8, 3-5) and Kansas State (12-7, 3-5). Texas Tech and Kansas State both get cracks at Texas before the season is over, while Iowa State plays Baylor.

PAC-12 — The short version is that UCLA and Washington are tied for the lead and five or six more teams will go to the NCAA Tournament. Don’t let the balance in the league fool you. The Pac-12 may only get a couple of top-16 seeds and none in the top four, but you simply don’t want to play any of these teams in December.

Down 0-2 in the Pac-12? No worries.

UCLA (15-3, 8-2) has won six of seven since losing at Washington (15-3, 8-2) in, of course, a reverse sweep. And the only loss was at Arizona State last week in, of course, a reverse sweep.

Stanford (12-6, 7-3) and Washington State (13-7, 7-3) are tied for third, followed by Oregon (15-5, 6-4), Utah (13-6, 6-4), USC (10-9, 6-4). Sunday, Oregon kept things bunched up with, of course, a reverse-sweep victory at USC, which stands No. 48 in the RPI but has plenty of chances to gain ground with matches against Washington, Washington State, Utah, Oregon, Stanford, and UCLA still remaining.

SEC — Kentucky won it all last spring, so it can happpen, that a team from the SEC can win the NCAA title. The league has eight teams in the top 45 of the NCAA RPI.

Kentucky (15-3, 8-0), which got stretched to five sets twice this weekend at home by fifth-place Arkansas, holds a two-game lead in the loss column over Tennessee (16-4, 8-2), Mississippi State (16-5, 7-2), and Florida (13-6, 7-2). Arkansas (14-6, 5-4) sits alone in fifth, followed by Ole Miss (15-5, 4-5), LSU (9-12, 5-7), Auburn (12-8, 4-6), South Carolina (12-8, 4-6) and Texas A&M (11-9, 4-6).

Kentucky stands No. 5 in the RPI, Tennessee is No. 9, followed by Florida (29), Mississippi State (32), Arkansas (33), Texas A&M (37), South Carolina (39), and Ole Miss (45).

Thanksgiving in Lexington will be special this year when Florida visits for back-to-back matches to close out the regular season November 26-27.

A&M has lost four in a row — back-to-back this weekend to State — and five of six, but has back-to-back matches at Kentucky November 13-14 that will be crucial for the Aggies in their hope for an at-large bid.

LSU, after sweeping Tennessee, is playing as well as anyone, but the Tigers — 44 spots this week — stand 71st in the RPI and have six matches left, none that will help them raise that number enough even if they close out. In an unusual bit of scheduling, LSU played at home the past three weekends as the top three teams — Florida, Kentucky, and Tennesssee — all visited Baton Rouge.

BIG EAST — Marquette (18-3, 9-1), still unranked but receiving votes, is in first place, followed by 24th-ranked Creighton (20-3, 8-2). Marquette, at No. 16 RPI, and Creighton, at No. 14 RPI, are the only teams that will get an at-large NCAA bid if they lose the conference tournament. UConn (15-7, 7-3) is at No. 66 in the RPI.

But this league can be confounding. Marquette’s lone league loss was at Creighton — the rematch is Friday in Milwaukee — and got taken to five last week at home by DePaul.

Creighton was upset twice, at St. John’s and at UConn. The only other team with an outside chance of an at-large bid, St. John’s (13-11, 4-6, 68 RPI) lost in four at home Sunday to Butler. St. John’s still has matches left with Creighton and Marquette.

CONFERENCE USA — Western Kentucky (2-1, 8-0) rules the standings and is the only team ranked, coming in up a spot to No. 18 this week. The Hilltoppers, who have won 13 in a row and lead the C-USA East, are No. 28 in the RPI.

But unranked Rice (13-5, 4-0) comes in at No. 25 in the RPI this week. The Owls, who have won eight in a row, are atop the C-USA West.

The two don’t play each other, but you can imagine they would meet again in the conference tournament. WKU won last spring in four and went on to the NCAA xxx. Rice, you may recall, lost its first-round match to North Carolina A&T because the Owls had positive COVID tests and had to forfeit.

The next closest Conference USA team in the RPI is UTEP (16-5. 5-3), the third-place team in the West which is ranked 59th.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE — San Diego, up a spot to No. 20 in the AVCA Poll despite losing to BYU, gets another shot at BYU, but right now the Cougars are in the driver’s seat after sweeping their match in Provo this past Friday.

It left BYU 19-1 overall, 9-9 in the WCC, while San Diego is 14-4, 8-1.

BYU, which has won 12 in a row, is No. 13 in the RPI and will almost inevitably get a top-16 seed. San Diego comes in at No. 34, while third-place Pepperdine (15-4, 7-3) has slipped to 52nd. The Waves have lost to BYU and USD and were upset by Pacific. Loyola Marymount is 15-5, 6-4, but ranked No. 82 in the RPI.

The BYU-USD rematch is November 23 in San Diego to close the regular season.