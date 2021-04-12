ESPN lists announcers for first two rounds of NCAA Tournament

ESPN announced its announcers for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament that will be conducted entirely in Omaha, Nebraska.

The first round, with four sets of four matches each that will be played simultaneously, start at noon Eastern on Wednesday. The second round is Thursday. Every one of the first two matches can only be seen on ESPN3. Click here for the links.

2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship First Round Schedule

*Matchups and commentator assignments for later rounds will be made available prior to the start of each round