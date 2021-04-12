ESPN lists announcers for first two rounds of NCAA Tournament

By
VBM Staff
-
0
69
NCAA volleyball announcers 4/12/2021

ESPN announced its announcers for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament that will be conducted entirely in Omaha, Nebraska.

The first round, with four sets of four matches each that will be played simultaneously, start at noon Eastern on Wednesday. The second round is Thursday. Every one of the first two matches can only be seen on ESPN3. Click here for the links.

2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship First Round Schedule
*Matchups and commentator assignments for later rounds will be made available prior to the start of each round

Date
Time (ET)
Game
Network
Wed, April 14
Noon
First Round – Court 1
South Dakota vs. Missouri
Mike Monaco
ESPN3
 
First Round – Court 2
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. San Diego
Matt Schick
ESPN3
 
First Round – Court 3
Army vs. Notre Dame
Sam Ravech
ESPN3
 
First Round – Court 4
UMBC vs. Pepperdine
Alex Perlman
ESPN3
 
3:30 p.m.
First Round – Court 1
Utah Valley vs. Texas State
Mike Monaco
ESPN3
 
First Round – Court 2
High Point vs. UCF
Matt Schick
ESPN3
 
First Round – Court 3
Towson vs. Dayton
Sam Ravech
ESPN3
 
First Round – Court 4
Morehead State vs. Creighton
Alex Perlman
ESPN3
 
7 p.m.
First Round – Court 1
Weber State vs. Bowling Green
Courtney Lyle
ESPN3
 
First Round – Court 2
Lipscomb vs. Georgia Tech
Sam Gore
ESPN3
 
First – Court3
Illinois State vs. UNLV
Tyler Denning
ESPN3
 
First Round – Court 4
Samford vs. Wright State
Paul Sunderland
ESPN3
 
10:30 p.m.
First Round – Court 1
North Carolina A&T vs. Rice 
Courtney Lyle
ESPN3
 
First Round – Court 2
Jackson State vs. Western Kentucky
Sam Gore
ESPN3
 
First Round – Court 3
LIU vs. Pittsburgh
Tyler Denning
ESPN3
 
First Round – Court 4
Rider vs. UCLA
Paul Sunderland
ESPN3
Thu, April 15
Noon
Second Round – Court 1
TBD vs. No. 9 Ohio State
Mike Monaco
ESPN3
 
Second Round – Court 2
TBD vs. No. 11 Louisville
Matt Schick
ESPN3
 
Second Round – Court 3
TBD vs. No. 10 Oregon
Eric Frede
ESPN3
 
Second Round – Court 4
TBD vs. No. 12 Baylor
Alex Perlman
ESPN3
 
3:30 p.m.
Second Round – Court 1
TBD vs. No. 5 Nebraska
Mike Monaco
ESPN3
 
Second Round – Court 2
TBD vs. No. 7 Purdue
Matt Schick
ESPN3
 
Second Round – Court 3
TBD vs. No. 6 Washington
Eric Frede
ESPN3
 
Second Round – Court 4
TBD vs. No. 8 Florida
Alex Perlman
ESPN3
 
7 p.m.
Second Round – Court 1
TBD vs. No. 1 Wisconsin
Courtney Lyle
ESPN3
 
Second Round – Court 2
TBD vs. No. 3 Minnesota
Sam Gore
ESPN3
 
Second Round – Court 3
TBD vs. No. 2 Kentucky
Tyler Denning
ESPN3
 
Second Round – Court 4
TBD vs. No. 4 Texas
Paul Sunderland
ESPN3
 
10:30 p.m.
Second Round – Court 1
TBD vs. No. 13 Penn State
Courtney Lyle
ESPN3
 
Second Round – Court 2
TBD vs. No. 15 Washington State
Sam Gore
ESPN3
 
Second Round – Court 3
TBD vs. No. 14 Utah
Tyler Denning
ESPN3
 
Second Round – Court 4
TBD vs. BYU
Paul Sunderland
ESPN3
Sun, Apr 18
1 p.m.
Regional Semifinals
ESPN3
 
2:30 p.m.
Regional Semifinals
ESPNU
 
3:30 p.m.
Regional Semifinals
ESPN3
 
5 p.m.
Regional Semifinals
ESPNU
 
6 p.m.
Regional Semifinals
ESPN3
 
7:30 p.m.
Regional Semifinals
ESPN2
 
8:30 p.m.
Regional Semifinals
ESPNU
 
10 p.m.
Regional Semifinals
ESPN2
Mon, Apr 19
Noon
Regional Finals
ESPN2
 
*TBD
Regional Finals
ESPN2
 
6:30 p.m.
Regional Finals
ESPNU
 
*TBD
Regional Finals
ESPNU
Thu, Apr 22
7 p.m.
NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Semifinals
ESPN
 
*TBD
NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Semifinals
ESPN
Sat, Apr 24
8 p.m.
NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship
ESPN2

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here