ESPN lists announcers for first two rounds of NCAA Tournament

ESPN announced its announcers for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament that will be conducted entirely in Omaha, Nebraska.
The first round, with four sets of four matches each that will be played simultaneously, start at noon Eastern on Wednesday. The second round is Thursday. Every one of the first two matches can only be seen on ESPN3. Click here for the links.
2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship First Round Schedule
*Matchups and commentator assignments for later rounds will be made available prior to the start of each round
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Game
|
Network
|
Wed, April 14
|
Noon
|
First Round – Court 1
South Dakota vs. Missouri
Mike Monaco
|
ESPN3
|
|
First Round – Court 2
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. San Diego
Matt Schick
|
ESPN3
|
|
First Round – Court 3
Army vs. Notre Dame
Sam Ravech
|
ESPN3
|
|
First Round – Court 4
UMBC vs. Pepperdine
Alex Perlman
|
ESPN3
|
|
3:30 p.m.
|
First Round – Court 1
Utah Valley vs. Texas State
Mike Monaco
|
ESPN3
|
|
First Round – Court 2
High Point vs. UCF
Matt Schick
|
ESPN3
|
|
First Round – Court 3
Towson vs. Dayton
Sam Ravech
|
ESPN3
|
|
First Round – Court 4
Morehead State vs. Creighton
Alex Perlman
|
ESPN3
|
|
7 p.m.
|
First Round – Court 1
Weber State vs. Bowling Green
Courtney Lyle
|
ESPN3
|
|
First Round – Court 2
Lipscomb vs. Georgia Tech
Sam Gore
|
ESPN3
|
|
First – Court3
Illinois State vs. UNLV
Tyler Denning
|
ESPN3
|
|
First Round – Court 4
Samford vs. Wright State
Paul Sunderland
|
ESPN3
|
|
10:30 p.m.
|
First Round – Court 1
North Carolina A&T vs. Rice
Courtney Lyle
|
ESPN3
|
|
First Round – Court 2
Jackson State vs. Western Kentucky
Sam Gore
|
ESPN3
|
|
First Round – Court 3
LIU vs. Pittsburgh
Tyler Denning
|
ESPN3
|
|
First Round – Court 4
Rider vs. UCLA
Paul Sunderland
|
ESPN3
|
Thu, April 15
|
Noon
|
Second Round – Court 1
TBD vs. No. 9 Ohio State
Mike Monaco
|
ESPN3
|
|
Second Round – Court 2
TBD vs. No. 11 Louisville
Matt Schick
|
ESPN3
|
|
Second Round – Court 3
TBD vs. No. 10 Oregon
Eric Frede
|
ESPN3
|
|
Second Round – Court 4
TBD vs. No. 12 Baylor
Alex Perlman
|
ESPN3
|
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Second Round – Court 1
TBD vs. No. 5 Nebraska
Mike Monaco
|
ESPN3
|
|
Second Round – Court 2
TBD vs. No. 7 Purdue
Matt Schick
|
ESPN3
|
|
Second Round – Court 3
TBD vs. No. 6 Washington
Eric Frede
|
ESPN3
|
|
Second Round – Court 4
TBD vs. No. 8 Florida
Alex Perlman
|
ESPN3
|
|
7 p.m.
|
Second Round – Court 1
TBD vs. No. 1 Wisconsin
Courtney Lyle
|
ESPN3
|
|
Second Round – Court 2
TBD vs. No. 3 Minnesota
Sam Gore
|
ESPN3
|
|
Second Round – Court 3
TBD vs. No. 2 Kentucky
Tyler Denning
|
ESPN3
|
|
Second Round – Court 4
TBD vs. No. 4 Texas
Paul Sunderland
|
ESPN3
|
|
10:30 p.m.
|
Second Round – Court 1
TBD vs. No. 13 Penn State
Courtney Lyle
|
ESPN3
|
|
Second Round – Court 2
TBD vs. No. 15 Washington State
Sam Gore
|
ESPN3
|
|
Second Round – Court 3
TBD vs. No. 14 Utah
Tyler Denning
|
ESPN3
|
|
Second Round – Court 4
TBD vs. BYU
Paul Sunderland
|
ESPN3
|
Sun, Apr 18
|
1 p.m.
|
Regional Semifinals
|
ESPN3
|
|
2:30 p.m.
|
Regional Semifinals
|
ESPNU
|
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Regional Semifinals
|
ESPN3
|
|
5 p.m.
|
Regional Semifinals
|
ESPNU
|
|
6 p.m.
|
Regional Semifinals
|
ESPN3
|
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Regional Semifinals
|
ESPN2
|
|
8:30 p.m.
|
Regional Semifinals
|
ESPNU
|
|
10 p.m.
|
Regional Semifinals
|
ESPN2
|
Mon, Apr 19
|
Noon
|
Regional Finals
|
ESPN2
|
|
*TBD
|
Regional Finals
|
ESPN2
|
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Regional Finals
|
ESPNU
|
|
*TBD
|
Regional Finals
|
ESPNU
|
Thu, Apr 22
|
7 p.m.
|
NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Semifinals
|
ESPN
|
|
*TBD
|
NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Semifinals
|
ESPN
|
Sat, Apr 24
|
8 p.m.
|
NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship
|
ESPN2