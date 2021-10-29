13 ranked teams play Friday, key NCAA volleyball matches ahead in ASUN, MAC, OVC, SoCon

Thirteen of the AVCA Poll’s 25 teams play Friday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball, and the schedule includes two Pac-12 matches matching ranked teams. There are also key showdowns in the ASUN, MAC, OVC, and SoCon.

Want to watch a match? We have the links. Go to our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming listings to find any match that is being shown.

In the ACC, No. 2 Louisville has the day off, but No. 4 Pittsburgh plays host to Wake Forest, and No. 14 Georgia Tech is home for North Carolina. Miami is home for Syracuse. Pitt, Georgia Tech, and Miami are all 8-2 and tied for second, two games back of Louisville. Also in the ACC, Notre Dame is at Duke, Boston College is at Florida State, NC State is at Clemson, and Virginia Tech is at Virginia.

There are four Big Ten matches, and No. 9 Ohio State will try to snap its two-match skid when it plays at Michigan. Also, No. 13 Penn State plays host to Maryland, Illinois is at Rutgers, and Iowa goes to Michigan State.

The six Pac-12 matches include No. 16 UCLA playing host to No. 22 Washington State, and No. 19 Utah at No. 17 Oregon. Also, No. 8 Washington, tied for the lead with UCLA, goes to USC, No. 15 Stanford is at Arizona, Cal goes to Arizona State, and Colorado is at Oregon State.

The big battle in the Big East is at Marquette, when the first-place Golden Eagles (9-1) entertain No. 24 Creighton (8-2). Creighton won their previous meeting in four.

In Conference USA, No. 18 Western Kentucky, which beat Old Dominion on Thursday, plays host to the Monarchs again. WKU, which clinched a share of the C-USA title, won its 14th in a row while hitting .472. Also in C-USA, Rice play at UAB.

The only West Coast Conference match has No. 25 Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount.

The lone Big 12 match has Oklahoma at Kansas, and in the SEC, LSU goes to Auburn, and South Carolina is at Ole Miss.

There’s a full slate in the American Athletic, including first-place UCF, holding a two-game lead, at home for Tulsa.

The ASUN’s FGCU, leading the league and featured here Thursday, plays host to North Florida. UNF is two games back in second place and hoping to close the gap.

UMBC is 9-0 in the America East with a three-game lead and plays host to Hartford.

Dayton is 11-0 in the Atlantic 10, with a three-game lead, and is home for Fordham.

High Point is 10-0 in the Big South with a one-game lead on Campbell. HPU goes to Hampton, and Campbell is home for third-place NC A&T.

Hawai’i and UC Santa Barbara are tied for first in the Big West. Hawai’i is home for UC Davis, and UCSB plays at UC Irvine.

After losing Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play, Milwaukee is back at it when it heads to Wright State. Northern Kentucky, which knocked off the Panthers and stands a game back and tied with UIC, is home for Green Bay, and UIC has the day off.

Princeton and Brown are tied for the Ivy League lead, two games ahead of Yale and Harvard. Princeton goes to Harvard, and Brown is at Columbia.

The Mid-American division leaders face off as Bowling Green, which has a whopping five-game lead in the East, goes to Ball State, which has a three-game lead in the West.

MEAC-leader Delaware State, coming off its first loss, goes to NC Central. Howard, the team that broke DSU’s 18-match winning streak, is a game back in the standings and plays host to Morgan State.

Missouri Valley-leader Loyola, holding a two-game lead in the standings, goes to Indiana State.

The NEC’s Bryant, holding a game lead over Sacred Heart and Saint Francis, goes to Fairleigh Dickinson, which we featured here this week.

Austin Peay and Morehead State are tied atop the Ohio Valley standings, and Southeast Missouri State is a game back in the loss column. All have 10 conference victories. Austin Peay goes to Southeast Missouri, and Morehead is home for SIUE.

Colgate, holding a two-game lead over Army West Point, goes to West Point in the Patriot League.

In the SoCon, UNCG and Mercer are tied atop the standings at 8-2 and meet at Mercer.

Both Sun Belt leaders play Friday. Texas State, holding a three-game lead in the West, goes to Georgia Southern. South Alabama, 10-1 and a half-game up on Coastal Carolina (9-1) in the East, is home for App State. Coastal is at Troy.