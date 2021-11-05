No. 1 Texas at Baylor tops Friday’s NCAA volleyball slate as 14 ranked teams in action

The Big 12 showdown is upon us as No. 1 and unbeaten Texas, which hasn’t played in two weeks, goes to No. 10 Baylor on Friday and Saturday.

Those matches, with huge NCAA Tournament seeding implications, highlight the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

Also in the Big 12, West Virginia is home for Kansas a day after sweeping the Jayhawks, Iowa State is at Oklahoma, and TCU is at Texas Tech.

In the SEC, fifth-ranked Kentucky, stunned at South Carolina on Thursday, is back at Columbia in one of two SEC matches. Texas A&M, which held off Auburn in five on Thursday, plays host to the Tigers again.

In the ACC, there are seven matches, including all three ranked teams. Second-ranked Louisville goes to NC State, No. 3 Pittsburgh is at home for Syracuse, and the two teams tied with Pitt for second place, No. 14 Georgia Tech and Miami, play in Atlana. Also, Notre Dame is at North Carolina, Florida State is at Clemson, Boston College is at Virginia, and Wake Forest is at Duke.

A rarity in the Big Ten: There are no matches pitting ranked teams as No. 4 Wisconsin goes to Northwestern, No. 8 Purdue goes to Maryland, No. 15 Penn State is home for Michigan, Michigan State is at Rutgers, and Indiana goes to Iowa, which will play its first match after firing coach Vicki Brown (more on that in our Thursday recap).

Of the five matches in the PAC-12, just one includes two ranked teams when No. 13 UCLA goes to No. 16 Utah. No. 12 Washington is home for Arizona State, No. 21 Washington State plays host to Arizona, USC is at Colorado, and Oregon State is at Cal.

In Conference USA, No. 17 Western Kentucky is at Charlotte and Rice is home for UTSA.

The Big East’s Creighton, ranked No. 24, is home for Xavier, while Marquette is at Seton Hall.

Other matches of note Friday include UCF at Cincinnati in the American Athletic, Ivy League-leader Brown is home for Princeton, and Loyola plays at Valparaiso in the Missouri Valley.