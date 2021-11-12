Purdue-Wisconsin, GT-Louisville, UCLA-Oregon St. highlight Friday’s NCAA volleyball slate

A Big Ten top-10 matchup highlights Friday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule when No. 9 Purdue plays at conference-leading No. 4 Wisconsin. Two weeks ago, Purdue, playing at home, beat the Badgers in four.

That’s the only B1G match pitting ranked teams as No. 11 Nebraska plays host to Maryland, No. 15 Penn State goes to Michigan, No. 25 Illinois is home for Indiana, and Rutgers goes to Michigan State.

There’s a big one in the ACC when No. 14 Georgia Tech goes to No. 1 Louisville, the last unbeaten team in the nation. Third-ranked Pittsburgh is at Syracuse, North Carolina is at Virginia Tech, NC State is at Notre Dame, and Virginia is at Wake Forest.

In the PAC-12, conference-leading and No. 12 UCLA goes to Oregon State, No. 16 Utah is at Arizona, No. 17 Oregon is home for USC, and Colorado is at Arizona State.

In the SEC, No. 22 Florida is at Arkansas, while LSU is back at Ole Miss after losing there in four on Thursday.

Second-ranked Texas is home again for Oklahoma after sweeping the Sooners in their Big 12 match Thursday. No. 6 Baylor goes to TCU, and West Viriginia steps out of the Big 12 to play the MEAC’s Howard.

Other key matches around the nation include:

In the Big East, No. 23 Creighton, tied for the lead with idle Marquette, goes to Georgetown.

In the American Athletic, first-place UCF is off, but Houston, two games back, is home for East Carolina.

The two teams tied for second in the ASUN East face off when North Florida entertains Kennesaw State.

Atlantic 10-leader Dayton plays host to third-place Saint Louis.

Northern Colorado, a game back in the win column, plays the only Big Sky match when it goes to Eastern Washington.

High Point, which holds a one-game lead over Campbell in the Big South, is home for UNC Asheville, while the Fighting Camels entertain Presbyterian.

Hawai’i, a game up on UC Santa Barbara in the Big West, is home for UC Irvine, while UCSB is at Cal State Fullerton.

Northern Kentucky, two games back in the win column but tied in the loss column with Horizon-leading Milwaukee, goes to Cleveland State. Wright State, a game back, goes to Oakland.

Brown has already clinched the Ivy League title and the NCAA bid that goes with it. The Bears go to Harvard.

Both Mid-American division leaders are in action as Bowling Green goes to Ohio and Ball State goes to Eastern Michigan.

Delaware State has a chance to break its first-place MEAC tie with Howard when it plays UMES.

Bradley is tied with Illinois State in the Missouri Valley, two games back of first-place Loyola, and has a chance to close the gap when the Braves go to Loyola. Illinois State is at Valparaiso.

Bryant, which holds a two-game lead over Sacred Heart in the NEC, plays host to the Pioneers.

There’s another first-place/second-place battle in the Ohio Valley when league-leader Morehead State, holding a two-game lead, goes to Southeast Missouri. Southeast Missouri is tied with Austin Peay, which goes to Eastern Illinois.

Mercer can break its tie with idle UNCG atop the SoCon standings when it goes to Furman.

