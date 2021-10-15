B1G battle with No. 6 Purdue at No. 7 Ohio State, ACC’s Louisville and Pitt on the road, Texas, UK back in action

One can just imagine what will happen Friday in the Pac-12, where No. 14 UCLA — now alone at the top by a game, goes to Arizona, No. 25 Washington State is at Oregon State, Colorado goes to Cal, and USC plays at Arizona State.

That’s just a sampling of the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule Friday.

The four-match Big Ten slate includes No. 6 Purdue at No. 7 Ohio State. Third-ranked Wisconsin is at Michigan State, No. 15 Penn State entertains Rutgers, and Michigan goes to Maryland.

In the ACC, second-ranked and unbeaten Louisville is at Virginia Tech, while No. 4 Pittsburgh is at Miami in a match between the two teams tied for second in the league, a game behind Louisville. Also, NC State is at Syracuse, Virginia is at Florida, Duke is at Clemson, Notre Dame is at Wake Forest, and North Carolina is at Boston College.

The SEC has Kentucky back at LSU and No. 21 Tennessee at Georgia.

The Big 12 slate is identical to Thursday’s when top-ranked and unbeaten Texas is home again for TCU, Kansas is back at Baylor, Texas Tech is at Oklahoma, and West Virginia is at Kansas State.

Western Kentucky, ranked No. 20, has a Conference USA match against Middle Tennessee.

Want to watch a match? We have the links. Go to our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming listings to find any match that is being shown.

UCF is idle, but the two teams tied for second in the American Athletic are in action as Cincinnati goes to Tulsa and Houston is home for SMU … Lipscomb, which moved into first place in the ASUN West, is at Jacksonville State, which is a game back in the win column … Atlantic 10 leader Dayton is home for Rhode Island … Marquette, tied with idle Creighton at the top, has a Big East home match against St. John’s … Hawai’i is back in action in the Big West when it plays host to Cal Poly …

Princeton and Brown are tied atop the Ivy League. Princeton is home for Yale, while Brown goes to Penn … MACtion: The Mid-American Conference East leader, Bowling Green, is at Central Michigan. The West co-leaders are Western Michigan, which plays at Toledo, and Ball State, which is home for NIU … Missouri Valley leader Loyola goes to Illinois State …

In the Ohio Valley, there are five teams within a game of each other. OVC leader Austin Peay, with a one-game lead in the loss column, goes to Tennessee State … Sun Belt East leader Coastal Carolina is home for Louisiana-Monroe, while West leader Louisiana-Lafayette is at App State.