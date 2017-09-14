NCAA: Longhorns, UCLA win, BYU-Utah highlights Thursday slate

The two ranked teams in action Wednesday, No. 5 Texas and No. 13 UCLA, won easily.

Thursday’s light schedule is punctuated by the battle in the Beehive State between No. 14 BYU of the WCC (the No. 2 team in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll) at No. 16 Utah of the Pac-12. The 7 p.m. Mountain start will be shown on Pac-12.com.

No. 5 Wisconsin of the Big Ten plays Thursday when it plays host to Marquette big East. Watch it on BTN Plus.

Maryland might not be ranked, but the Terps have No. 7 Washington and No. 18 USC in town, along with Oklahoma. At 4 p.m. Eastern, Washington plays Oklahoma and then at 7, Maryland plays USC. Both matches will be on BTN plus.

A night after losing at Kennesaw State, Georgia of the SEC plays host to Texas Tech of the Big 12. It will be on the SEC Network.

Longhorns, UCLA win: Texas won at Texas A&M 25-20, 25-18, 25-15, leaving the Longhorn 7-2 and A&M 3-4.

Micaya White led Texas with 10 kills and 13 digs. Lexi Sun had seven kills and 10 digs and Chiaka Ogbogu had seven kills, hit .350 and had six blocks.

A&M’s Hollann Hans led the Aggies with 11 kills.

UCLA downed visiting Loyola Marymount 25-19, 25-18, 25-19. Senior setter Sarah Sponcil, playing against the team from which she transferred after last season, had 33 assists and 13 digs. Reily Buechler and Jenny Mosser had 11 kills each. Just seven Bruins got into the boxscore as UCLA improved to 6-2.

LMU, 5-4, got seven kills each from Megan Rice and Sara Kovac.

Also Wednesday: North Texas improved to 9-1 as the Mean Green routed visiting Abilene Christian 25-10, 25-17, 25-14. Valerie Valerian led with nine kills …

Baylor of the SEC is 7-3 after beating visiting LSU (8-2) of the SEC in four. The 25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 26-24 victory included another big performance from senior Katie Staiger, who had 15 kills and 13 digs. Aniah Philo had 21 digs to go with nine kills. LSU got 12 kills from freshman Taylor Bannister and 10 more from Gina Tillis, but the Tigers hit .096 …

Kennesaw State, a team located northwest of Atlanta in the Atlantic Sun, beat visiting Georgia C 25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 26-24. Kennesaw, 6-1, was led by Maddie Jones’ 12 kills. Anaiah Boyer added 10 and had 10 digs. Georgia, 8-3, got 13 kills and nine digs from T’ara Ceasar …

UIC is 7-3 after sweeping South Dakota State … Both teams from the same city are 7-3 after Portland State swept Portland.