NCAA volleyball: Hawai’i plays at UCSD; AVCA men’s poll; AVCA beach poll; Railsplitters win

There is a handful of NCAA Division I-II men’s matches Wednesday, including No. 3 Hawai’i opening Big West play at No. 10 UC San Diego. UCSD upset Hawai’i, the eventual national champion, in the Big West Tournament semifinals last spring — its first win in the series since 2012.

In Conference Carolinas, Belmont Abbey goes to King, and Emmanuel plays at North Greenville. Barton plays host to independent Queens, and Lees-McRae goes to Bluefield College.

Among the independents, D’Youville is at Daemen, and Maryville is at Fontbonne.

Lewis, ranked No. 11, steps out of the MIVA to play Benedictine, another Illinois school.

On Thursday in the MPSF, top-ranked UCLA plays host to No. 8 Grand Canyon, and No. 14 Stanford goes to Concordia Irvine. In the MIVA, Quincy plays at Lindenwood.

Also Thursday, the Big West has two teams in action — CSUN plays host to the EIVA’s NJIT, and No. 5 UC Santa Barbara is home for Cal Lutheran.

In beach matches Wednesday in Nagodoches, Texas, Stephen F. Austin plays host to Oklahoma Wesleyan and Mary Hardin-Baylor. For more on NCAA beach volleyball read our weekly notebook that posted Tuesday.

AVCA MEN’S POLL — No one dropped out of the top 15, which stayed more or less the same this week. UCLA, Long Beach State, Hawai’i and Penn State are still Nos. 1-4. UC Santa Barbara moved to No. 5 and changed places with USC, now sixth.

The biggest changes were two-spot jumps by Loyola Chicago (No. 14 to 12) and Ohio State (No. 15 to 13).

AVCA MEN’S POW — The honor went to Grand Canyon junior outside Christian Janke. In two victories at BYU, he averaged 5.78 kills and 1.11 digs over nine sets and hit .595.

AVCA BEACH POLL — After the first weekend of competition, the top four teams — USC, UCLA, Florida State and Loyola Marymount — stayed the same as the preseason poll. TCU moved up a spot to fifth, trading places with No. 6 LSU.

FGCU dropped out, and Cal State Bakersfield moved in at No. 20.

TUESDAY MEN — Independent Lincoln Memorial, once ranked and still receiving votes in the AVCA poll, swept independent Tusculum 25-15, 25-18, 25-22. The Railsplitters (9-3) hit .294 and had seven aces and 17 serving errors. Cole Campisano led them with 10 kills, hit .750 with one error in 12 attacks and added a dig and a solo block. Matthew Gentry had four kills, an assist, three aces, two digs and three blocks, two solo. Tusculum (4-9) hit .017 …

Erskine (5-11) of Conference Carolinas swept visiting Benedict (1-6) of the SIAC 25-15, 25-23, 25-18. Jason Sall led Erskine with 13 kills, an ace, two blocks and three digs. Erskine hit .271 and had seven aces — three by Kacper Rybarczyk — and 10 errors. Benedict hit .063 …

Concordia (5-4) of the MPSF won 25-19, 27-29, 25-22, 25-20 at Vanguard (8-3). Concordia hit .363 and had seven aces and 19 errors. Owen Chun led with 18 kills as he hit .483 and had three digs and two blocks. Gil Herold had 13 kills with one error in 18 attacks, two digs and two blocks. Jonathan Carlson had 11 kills, three aces, seven digs and four blocks, one solo. Vanguard hit .248 and had four aces and 17 errors. Kyle Anema led with Vanguard 17 kills, hit .333 and had four digs and two blocks.

