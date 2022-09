As the NCAA volleyball season heads into the final pre-conference weekend, we caught up with the former great player, announcer and close follower of the college game, Paul Sunderland.

The focus was on the teams that can win and/or contend for the national championship — we both agree that Texas is the team to beat — and we cover a lot of court:

