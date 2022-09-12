Both teams are off to 7-1 starts, No. 12 San Diego and Mississippi State. Their coaches, Jen Petrie of USD, and Julie Dennis of State, joined the Big Ten Network’s Emily Ehman and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog for the weekly Monday NCAA volleyball roundtable.

The NCAA season heads into the fourth of four weeks of pre-conference play. San Diego might be the surprise team of the nation, State is playing great, and there are so many exciting matches on tap this week:

There is no paywall at VolleyballMag.com. Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag