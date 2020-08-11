With the announcements Tuesday that the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences will not play fall sports, there are now 148 NCAA Division I volleyball teams in 15 different leagues out until spring.

The Big Ten made its announcement first and then the Pac-12 followed.

The NCAA said last week that if more than half of the eligible teams in one sport postpone their seasons there will be no NCAA championship. In volleyball, that means 167 teams, meaning just 19 more — the equivalent of two conferences — have to also postpone their fall seasons.

Among the conferences that are still planning — or hoping — to play football and fall sports are the ACC, Big 12, and SEC, and quite a few leagues that are not in the Power 5, including the American Athletic, ASUN, Big East, Big Sky, Big South, Conference USA (although one of its members has postponed), Horizon, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Southern, Southland, Sun Belt, West Coast, and Western Athletic.

The B1G said in its news release:

“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.

“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The fall sports included in this announcement are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The Big Ten Conference will continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring. Decisions regarding winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated.”

The Pac-12 news release included:

“Student-athletes impacted by the postponement will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed. Additionally, the Pac-12 Conference strongly encourages that the NCAA grant students who opt out of competition this academic year an additional year of eligibility. As part of their guaranteed scholarships, they will continue to have university support, including academic advising and tutoring, among other support services.”

Here is the list as of Tuesday afternoon:

America East — 7

Atlantic 10 — 10

Big Ten — 14

Big West — 9

Colonial — 9 (which includes 4 teams that had held out but have also postponed to spring)

Conference USA — 1 (the league has not announced, but Old Dominion has gone to the spring

Ivy — 8

Metro Atlantic — 10

MEAC — 11

Mid-American — 12

Mountain West — 11

Northeast — 8

Pac-12 — 12

Patriot — 7 (Army and Navy have both said they will play this fall, if only against each other)

Summit — 9

SWAC — 10

Just 10 schools have won the NCAA championship and eight of them won’t be playing this fall. There are two in the Big West (Hawai’i and Long Beach State), two are in the Big Ten (Penn State and Nebraska), and four are in the Pac-12 (USC, Stanford, UCLA, and Washington).