Ruddins, Seimet, Milos lead nation full of NCAA volleyball POWs

POWs? We’ve got your NCAA Division 1 women’s college volleyball POWs.
Start with UC Santa Barbara outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins, who put up ridiculous numbers, averaging 7.67 kills while hitting .411 with 3.5 digs per set in two sweeps for the Gauchos.
Or Bowling Green libero Kallie Seimet, who broke her own program record when she had 45 digs in a match, the third time this year she’s had 40 or more.
And how about Laura Milos of Oral Roberts, who earned her 13th Summit League offensive POW honor?
We’ve got Murray State libero Alex Kaufmann in the Ohio Valley and Chattanooga libero Megan Kaufman in the Ohio Valley.
You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.
POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I NCAA college volleyball conferences here.
ACC Player of the week: Florida State senior outside Milica Kubura Freshman: NC State opposite Melissa Evans Worth noting: Kubura had 40 kills, 20 in each of two wins, hit .595 and had 12 blocks. Evans had 35 kills, hit .314 to go with nine blocks and four digs. The complete ACC release
Big 12 Offensive: Baylor senior outside hitter Katie Staiger Defensive: Texas junior middle Morgan Johnson Freshman: Baylor freshman setter Hannah Locking Worth noting: Staiger averaged 5.29 kills, Johnson led her team in blocks, while Locking averaged 13.43 assists. The Big 12 has no release. It announces the winners name on Twitter @big12Conference
Big Ten Player of the week: Nebraska senior outside Annika Albrecht, also the AVCA national POW Co-Defensive: Michigan State senior outside Autumn Bailey Co-Defensive: Minnesota senior middle Molly Lohman Setter: Nebraska senior Kelly Hunter Freshman: Wisconsin middle Dana Rettke Worth noting: Albrecht averaged 5.2 kills while hitting .379 and also averaged 1.7 digs per set. Bailey averaged 3.75 kills and 4.75 digs in upsets of Wisconsin and Minnesota. Lohman averaged 2.9 blocks and 2.3 kills. Hunter led her team to a a .347 hitting percentage at Penn State and a .376 hitting clip at Rutgers while averaging 12.3 assists. And Rettke averaged 3.4 kills while hitting .367 and 1.8 blocks. The complete Big Ten release
Pac-12 Offensive: USC senior opposite Brittany Abercrombie Defensive: USC junior libero Victoria Garrick Freshman: UCLA outside Mac May Worth noting: Abercrombie had 18 kills in each of the two matches USC won while hitting .373, while Garrick averaged 4.73 digs and 1.67 assists. May averaged 2.78 kills and hit .314. The complete Pac-12 release
Southeastern Conference Offensive: Kentucky sophomore outside Leah Edmond Defensive: Auburn senior libero Jesse Earl Setter: Kentucky freshman Madison Lilly Freshman: Georgia outside T’ara Ceasar Worth noting: Edmond hit .442 in two matches, with 28 kills and nine blocks. Earl averaged 6.29 digs, while Lilly averaged 13.0 assists. Ceasar averaged 3.38 kills and won the honor for the third time. The complete SEC release
America East Player of the week: New Hampshire junior middle Gabri Olhava Defensive specialist: Stony Brook freshman libero Kiani Kerstetter Setter: Stony Brook sophomore LeAnne Sakowicz Rookie: UMBC freshman outside Carmen Freeman Worth noting: Olhava averaged 3.9 kills, Kerstetter averaged 5.92 digs, Sakowicz averaged 10.5 assists and 2.2 digs, and Freeman averaged 12.3 kills and 14.6 digs per match. The America East release comes out on Wednesdays. This is from September 20.
American Athletic Offensive: SMU senior outside Lauren Mills Defensive: Wichita State freshman libero Giorgia Civita Worth noting: Mills got the award for the second time this season as she hit .302 and averaged 4.86 kills and 3.71 digs in two wins. Civita went back to back after averaging 6.29 digs in two road wins. The complete American Athletic release
Atlantic Sun Player of the week: Kennesaw State senior outside Anaiah Boyer Defensive: Kennesaw State senior middle Rachel Taylor Freshman: Jacksonville freshman middle Hannah Marchand Worth noting: Boyer had 13 kills and 10 digs against Lipscomb and ranks fifth in the ASUN at 3.11 kills per set. Taylor had eight blocks against Lipscomb to go with four kills. Marchand had seven kills, six blocks and three digs against UNF. The complete ASUN release
Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the week: Duquesne senior middle Abbie Trzeciak Co-Player of the week: : VCU senior outside Alica Kandler Defensive: VCU junior middle Tori Baldwin Rookie: Davidson freshman middle Ellie Crosley Worth noting: Trzeciak averaged 3.38 kills and hit .429. Kandler averaged 3.67 kills and hit .365. Baldwin had 14 blocks and 11 kills in two matches, while Crosley had 14 blocks and 14 kills in two matches. The complete A-10 release
Big East Player of the week: Marquette junior middle Jenna Rosenthal Defensive: Creighton sophomore libero Brittany Witt Freshman: Providence setter Allison Barber Worth noting: Rosenthal averaged 3.67 kills and 1..33 blocks, Witt averaged 4.0 digs and 1.75 assists, while Barber averaged 10.67 assists and 1.89 digs. The complete Big East release
Big South Player of the week: High Point junior middle Molly Livingston Defensive: High Point freshman libero Abby Bottomley Freshman: Liberty setter Amaya Williams Worth noting: Livingston had 30 kills in two wins, averaging 3.75 per set, hit .390 and had six blocks. Bottomley’s two matches included 49 digs, 35 against Liberty, most in the Big South this season. And Williams averaged 11.22 assists and 2.78 digs. The complete Big South release
Big Sky Offensive: North Dakota senior middle Faith Dooley Defensive: Idaho junior libero Alycia Wodke Worth noting: Dooley had 30 kills in two wins and hit .574. Wodke had 37 digs in two sweeps. The complete Big Sky release
Big West Player of the week: UC Santa Barbara sophomore outside Lindsey Ruddins Defensive: UC Santa Barbara junior libero Emilia Petrachi Freshman: UC Santa Barbara middle Nicole Omwanghe Worth noting: It was all UCSB in the Big West. Ruddins had a fantastic week as she averaged 7.67 kills and 3.5 digs in two sweeps while hitting .411. Petrachi averaged 7.83 digs and Omwanghe hit .556 in their two matches, getting 16 kills in 27 swings with one error. The complete Big West release
Colonial Athletic Association Offensive: Northeastern sophomore middle Amy Underdown Defensive: Delaware freshman middle Julia Hayes Co-Rookie: Elon freshman middle Courtney Carpenter Co-Rookie: Hofstra freshman right side Emma Price Worth noting: Underdown had 44 kills, 29 digs and five aces in two victories. Hayes had 18 blocks in two matches, nine in each. Carpenter had 19 kills and hit .410 and also averaged a block per set in two matches. Price had 21 kills, three blocks and hit .432. The complete Colonial release
Conference USA Co-Offensive: Rice sophomore middle Grace Morgan Co-Offensive: Marshall sophomore outside Jac’cara Walker Defensive: Western Kentucky senior right side Sydney Engle Setter: Western Kentucky senior Jessica Lucas Freshman: Rice outside Nicole Lennon Worth noting: Morgan had 40 kills in nine sets and hit. 562. Walker averaged 4.86 kills and 3.29 digs, while Engle had five blocks, 25 digs and 21 kills. Lucas who won the fourth straight week, averaged 13.0 assists. She also averaged half a block and had 16 digs. Lennon had 28 kills and 30 digs in nine sets and won the honor for the third time. The complete C-USA release
Horizon League Offensive: IUPUI senior right side Kori Waelbroeck Defensive: Oakland junior middle Krysteena Davis Worth noting: Waelbroeck had 28 kills and hit .448 in two wins, while Davis averaged 2.38 blocks. The complete Horizon release
Ivy League Player of the week: Cornell senior outside Emily Wemhoff Rookie: Dartmouth freshman outside Olympia Nagel-Calend Worth noting: Wemhoff had 23 kills and hit .405 against Columbia. She also had four digs, two assists and a block. Nagel-Calend had 12 kills and hit .346 in her match. The complete Ivy release
Metro Atlantic Player of the week: Iona junior Claire Archibald Libero: Niagara senior Rylee Hunt Rookie: Iona freshman setter Jamie Smith Worth noting: These MAAC POWs are from last week. The MAAC release from September 19
Mid-American MAC East offensive: Buffalo senior middle Cassie Shado MAC West offensive: Western Michigan senior middle Sydney LeMay MAC East defensive: Bowling Green junior libero Kallie Seimet MAC West defensive: Western Michigan sophomore libero Kathleen Reilly Worth noting: The two defensive players went back to back. Seimet had 45 digs against Miami in the league opener, breaking her own program record. She was also error free on 39 serve receptions and averaged 9.89 digs. Reilly averaged 6.0 digs per set in two wins. Shaddo hit .480 and had 28 kills in two matches. LeMay had 18 kills and eight blocks, six solo. She came back with 11 more kills in her second match. The complete MAC release
Mid-Eastern Player of the week: Hampton junior outside Reeana Richardson Defensive: Hampton freshman libero Maja Petronijevic Setter: Bethune-Cookman senior Phalen Clark Rookie: Florida A&M freshman middle Candelaria Herrera Worth noting: Richardson hit .308 in three wins with 40 kills. Petronijevic averaged 4.2 digs, while Clark averaged 11.0 assists. And Herrera had 13 kills and .455 against UNF, and had four blocks, three aces and three digs. The complete MEAC release
Missouri Valley Player of the week: UNI junior outside Piper Thomas Defensive: Illinois State junior libero Courtney Pence Freshman: Illinois State setter Stef Jankiewicz Worth noting: Thomas hit .354 and had 36 kills, 5.14 per set, in two road wins. Pence averaged 7.38 digs and is second nationally at 6.36 digs. Jankiewicz averaged 11.12 assists and also 3.62 digs. The complete Valley release
Mountain West Offensive: New Mexico sophomore outside hitter Lauren Twitty Defensive: Nevada sophomore outside hitter Ayla Fresenius Worth noting: Twitty averaged 6.5 kills and hit .391 over two matches. Fresenius averaged 3.57 digs and had eight blocks in two victories. The complete Mountain West release
Northeast Conference Player of the week: LIU Brooklyn junior outside Viktoria Fink Defensive: Bryant junior middle Grace Richmeyer Rookie: Robert Morris freshman outside Alyson Londot Worth noting: Fink averaged 3.9 kills and 2.8 digs. Richmeyer averaged 1.36 blocks per set in three victories. Londot had 30 digs and nine kills in a road victory. The complete Northeast release
Ohio Valley Offensive: UT Martin senior middle Jemima Idemudia Defensive: Murray State sophomore libero Alex Kaufmann Setter: Austin Peay junior setter Kristen Stucker Newcomer: UT Martin junior outside Megan Fair Worth noting: Idemudia hit .480 with just three errors in eight sets. She had 27 kills in two matches. Kaufmann averaged 5.44 digs. Stucker and Fair went back to back. Stucker had 102 assists and 28 digs in two matches, while Fair had 29 kills and 31 digs in two matches. The complete OVC release
Patriot League Player of the week: Lehigh sophomore right side Ana Spangenberg Rookie: Holy Cross freshman middle Clare Honan Worth noting: Spangenberg had 34 kills in two matches, while Honan had 17 in her two matches and six blocks. The complete Patriot release
Southern Conference Offensive: ETSU senior outside Rylee Milhorn Defensive: Chattanooga freshman libero Megan Kaufman Worth noting: Milhorn had 34 kills and 19 digs in two matches. She also had three aces. Kaufman had 42 digs in a five-set loss and then had 23 more in a victory. The complete SoCon release
Southland Conference Offensive: Houston Baptist senior outside Bailey Banks Defensive: Stephen F. Austin junior outside hitter Makenzee Hanna Worth noting: In two sweeps, Banks hit 14 kills and hit .423 and then had 13 kills and hit .310. Hanna had six blocks in two matches. She also had eight kills in each match. The complete Southland release
Southwestern Not available as we posted.
Summit Offensive: Oral Roberts senior outside Laura Milos Defensive: South Dakota sophomore libero Anne Rasmussen Worth noting: Milos made history as she became the first athlete in Summit League volleyball history to earn 13 career Offensive Player of the Week awards. She averaged 5.13 kills. Rasmussen averaged 6.67 digs in nine sets. The complete Summit release
Sun Belt Offensive: Coastal Carolina senior outside Leah Hardeman Defensive: Georgia State sophomore libero Celeste Friesen Setter: Louisiana senior Jessica Bartczyszyn Freshman: Arkansas State middle Timber Terrell Worth noting: Hardeman averaged 6.38 kills and hit .438 in two wins. Friesen had 24 digs in just three sets after getting 29 the match before. Bartczyszyn averaged 12 assists in two wins, while Terrell had 24 kills in two matches and hit .302. She also averaged 1.11 blocks. The complete Sun Belt release
West Coast Player of the week: Gonzaga sophomore setter/opposite Jenna Kuehn Worth noting: Kuehn had a triple-double against Saint Mary’s with 15 kills while hitting .419 to go with 23 assists and 10 digs. She had 14 kills and 26 assists against Pacific. Also nominated were Kaity Edwards, San Diego; Jasmine Gross, Pepperdine; Veronica Jones-Perry, BYU; Andie Shelton, Pacific; Hannah Troutman, Portland. The complete WCC release
Western Athletic Player of the week: Utah Valley senior middle blocker Madison Dennison Worth noting: In a road sweep of Seattle, Dennison had 14 kills, hit .524 and six blocks, three digs and an ace. Also nominated were Sydney Hayes of CSU Bakersfield, Lacee Adams of Chicago State, Teagan DeFalco of Chicago State, Alicia Harrington of Kansas City, Ariadanne Sierra of NM State and UT Rio Grande Valley’s Ragni Steen Knudsen. The complete WAC release