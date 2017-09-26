Ruddins, Seimet, Milos lead nation full of NCAA volleyball POWs

POWs? We’ve got your NCAA Division 1 women’s college volleyball POWs.

Start with UC Santa Barbara outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins, who put up ridiculous numbers, averaging 7.67 kills while hitting .411 with 3.5 digs per set in two sweeps for the Gauchos.

Or Bowling Green libero Kallie Seimet, who broke her own program record when she had 45 digs in a match, the third time this year she’s had 40 or more.

And how about Laura Milos of Oral Roberts, who earned her 13th Summit League offensive POW honor?

We’ve got Murray State libero Alex Kaufmann in the Ohio Valley and Chattanooga libero Megan Kaufman in the Ohio Valley.

ACC

Player of the week: Florida State senior outside Milica Kubura

Freshman: NC State opposite Melissa Evans

Worth noting: Kubura had 40 kills, 20 in each of two wins, hit .595 and had 12 blocks. Evans had 35 kills, hit .314 to go with nine blocks and four digs.

Big 12

Offensive: Baylor senior outside hitter Katie Staiger

Defensive: Texas junior middle Morgan Johnson

Freshman: Baylor freshman setter Hannah Locking

Worth noting: Staiger averaged 5.29 kills, Johnson led her team in blocks, while Locking averaged 13.43 assists.

Big Ten

Player of the week: Nebraska senior outside Annika Albrecht, also the AVCA national POW

Co-Defensive: Michigan State senior outside Autumn Bailey

Co-Defensive: Minnesota senior middle Molly Lohman

Setter: Nebraska senior Kelly Hunter

Freshman: Wisconsin middle Dana Rettke

Worth noting: Albrecht averaged 5.2 kills while hitting .379 and also averaged 1.7 digs per set. Bailey averaged 3.75 kills and 4.75 digs in upsets of Wisconsin and Minnesota. Lohman averaged 2.9 blocks and 2.3 kills. Hunter led her team to a a .347 hitting percentage at Penn State and a .376 hitting clip at Rutgers while averaging 12.3 assists. And Rettke averaged 3.4 kills while hitting .367 and 1.8 blocks.

Pac-12

Offensive: USC senior opposite Brittany Abercrombie

Defensive: USC junior libero Victoria Garrick

Freshman: UCLA outside Mac May

Worth noting: Abercrombie had 18 kills in each of the two matches USC won while hitting .373, while Garrick averaged 4.73 digs and 1.67 assists. May averaged 2.78 kills and hit .314.

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Kentucky sophomore outside Leah Edmond

Defensive: Auburn senior libero Jesse Earl

Setter: Kentucky freshman Madison Lilly

Freshman: Georgia outside T’ara Ceasar

Worth noting: Edmond hit .442 in two matches, with 28 kills and nine blocks. Earl averaged 6.29 digs, while Lilly averaged 13.0 assists. Ceasar averaged 3.38 kills and won the honor for the third time.

America East

Player of the week: New Hampshire junior middle Gabri Olhava

Defensive specialist: Stony Brook freshman libero Kiani Kerstetter

Setter: Stony Brook sophomore LeAnne Sakowicz

Rookie: UMBC freshman outside Carmen Freeman

Worth noting: Olhava averaged 3.9 kills, Kerstetter averaged 5.92 digs, Sakowicz averaged 10.5 assists and 2.2 digs, and Freeman averaged 12.3 kills and 14.6 digs per match.

American Athletic

Offensive: SMU senior outside Lauren Mills

Defensive: Wichita State freshman libero Giorgia Civita

Worth noting: Mills got the award for the second time this season as she hit .302 and averaged 4.86 kills and 3.71 digs in two wins. Civita went back to back after averaging 6.29 digs in two road wins.

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Kennesaw State senior outside Anaiah Boyer

Defensive: Kennesaw State senior middle Rachel Taylor

Freshman: Jacksonville freshman middle Hannah Marchand

Worth noting: Boyer had 13 kills and 10 digs against Lipscomb and ranks fifth in the ASUN at 3.11 kills per set. Taylor had eight blocks against Lipscomb to go with four kills. Marchand had seven kills, six blocks and three digs against UNF.

Atlantic 10

Co-Player of the week: Duquesne senior middle Abbie Trzeciak



Co-Player of the week: : VCU senior outside Alica Kandler Defensive: VCU junior middle Tori Baldwin

Rookie: Davidson freshman middle Ellie Crosley

Worth noting: Trzeciak averaged 3.38 kills and hit .429. Kandler averaged 3.67 kills and hit .365. Baldwin had 14 blocks and 11 kills in two matches, while Crosley had 14 blocks and 14 kills in two matches.

Big East

Player of the week: Marquette junior middle Jenna Rosenthal

Defensive: Creighton sophomore libero Brittany Witt

Freshman: Providence setter Allison Barber

Worth noting: Rosenthal averaged 3.67 kills and 1..33 blocks, Witt averaged 4.0 digs and 1.75 assists, while Barber averaged 10.67 assists and 1.89 digs.

Big South

Player of the week: High Point junior middle Molly Livingston

Defensive: High Point freshman libero Abby Bottomley

Freshman: Liberty setter Amaya Williams

Worth noting: Livingston had 30 kills in two wins, averaging 3.75 per set, hit .390 and had six blocks. Bottomley’s two matches included 49 digs, 35 against Liberty, most in the Big South this season. And Williams averaged 11.22 assists and 2.78 digs.

Big Sky

Offensive: North Dakota senior middle Faith Dooley

Defensive: Idaho junior libero Alycia Wodke

Worth noting: Dooley had 30 kills in two wins and hit .574. Wodke had 37 digs in two sweeps.

Big West

Player of the week: UC Santa Barbara sophomore outside Lindsey Ruddins

Defensive: UC Santa Barbara junior libero Emilia Petrachi

Freshman: UC Santa Barbara middle Nicole Omwanghe

Worth noting: It was all UCSB in the Big West. Ruddins had a fantastic week as she averaged 7.67 kills and 3.5 digs in two sweeps while hitting .411. Petrachi averaged 7.83 digs and Omwanghe hit .556 in their two matches, getting 16 kills in 27 swings with one error.

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: Northeastern sophomore middle Amy Underdown

Defensive: Delaware freshman middle Julia Hayes

Co-Rookie: Elon freshman middle Courtney Carpenter

Co-Rookie: Hofstra freshman right side Emma Price

Worth noting: Underdown had 44 kills, 29 digs and five aces in two victories. Hayes had 18 blocks in two matches, nine in each. Carpenter had 19 kills and hit .410 and also averaged a block per set in two matches. Price had 21 kills, three blocks and hit .432.

Conference USA

Co-Offensive: Rice sophomore middle Grace Morgan

Co-Offensive: Marshall sophomore outside Jac’cara Walker

Defensive: Western Kentucky senior right side Sydney Engle

Setter: Western Kentucky senior Jessica Lucas

Freshman: Rice outside Nicole Lennon

Worth noting: Morgan had 40 kills in nine sets and hit. 562. Walker averaged 4.86 kills and 3.29 digs, while Engle had five blocks, 25 digs and 21 kills. Lucas who won the fourth straight week, averaged 13.0 assists. She also averaged half a block and had 16 digs. Lennon had 28 kills and 30 digs in nine sets and won the honor for the third time.

Horizon League

Offensive: IUPUI senior right side Kori Waelbroeck

Defensive: Oakland junior middle Krysteena Davis

Worth noting: Waelbroeck had 28 kills and hit .448 in two wins, while Davis averaged 2.38 blocks.

Ivy League

Player of the week: Cornell senior outside Emily Wemhoff

Rookie: Dartmouth freshman outside Olympia Nagel-Calend

Worth noting: Wemhoff had 23 kills and hit .405 against Columbia. She also had four digs, two assists and a block. Nagel-Calend had 12 kills and hit .346 in her match.

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Iona junior Claire Archibald

Libero: Niagara senior Rylee Hunt

Rookie: Iona freshman setter Jamie Smith

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Buffalo senior middle Cassie Shado

MAC West offensive: Western Michigan senior middle Sydney LeMay

MAC East defensive: Bowling Green junior libero Kallie Seimet

MAC West defensive: Western Michigan sophomore libero Kathleen Reilly

Worth noting: The two defensive players went back to back. Seimet had 45 digs against Miami in the league opener, breaking her own program record. She was also error free on 39 serve receptions and averaged 9.89 digs. Reilly averaged 6.0 digs per set in two wins. Shaddo hit .480 and had 28 kills in two matches. LeMay had 18 kills and eight blocks, six solo. She came back with 11 more kills in her second match.

Mid-Eastern

Player of the week: Hampton junior outside Reeana Richardson

Defensive: Hampton freshman libero Maja Petronijevic

Setter: Bethune-Cookman senior Phalen Clark

Rookie: Florida A&M freshman middle Candelaria Herrera

Worth noting: Richardson hit .308 in three wins with 40 kills. Petronijevic averaged 4.2 digs, while Clark averaged 11.0 assists. And Herrera had 13 kills and .455 against UNF, and had four blocks, three aces and three digs.

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: UNI junior outside Piper Thomas

Defensive: Illinois State junior libero Courtney Pence

Freshman: Illinois State setter Stef Jankiewicz

Worth noting: Thomas hit .354 and had 36 kills, 5.14 per set, in two road wins. Pence averaged 7.38 digs and is second nationally at 6.36 digs. Jankiewicz averaged 11.12 assists and also 3.62 digs.

Mountain West

Offensive: New Mexico sophomore outside hitter Lauren Twitty

Defensive: Nevada sophomore outside hitter Ayla Fresenius

Worth noting: Twitty averaged 6.5 kills and hit .391 over two matches. Fresenius averaged 3.57 digs and had eight blocks in two victories.

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: LIU Brooklyn junior outside Viktoria Fink

Defensive: Bryant junior middle Grace Richmeyer

Rookie: Robert Morris freshman outside Alyson Londot

Worth noting: Fink averaged 3.9 kills and 2.8 digs. Richmeyer averaged 1.36 blocks per set in three victories. Londot had 30 digs and nine kills in a road victory.

Ohio Valley

Offensive: UT Martin senior middle Jemima Idemudia

Defensive: Murray State sophomore libero Alex Kaufmann

Setter: Austin Peay junior setter Kristen Stucker

Newcomer: UT Martin junior outside Megan Fair

Worth noting: Idemudia hit .480 with just three errors in eight sets. She had 27 kills in two matches. Kaufmann averaged 5.44 digs. Stucker and Fair went back to back. Stucker had 102 assists and 28 digs in two matches, while Fair had 29 kills and 31 digs in two matches.

Patriot League

Player of the week: Lehigh sophomore right side Ana Spangenberg

Rookie: Holy Cross freshman middle Clare Honan

Worth noting: Spangenberg had 34 kills in two matches, while Honan had 17 in her two matches and six blocks.

Southern Conference

Offensive: ETSU senior outside Rylee Milhorn

Defensive: Chattanooga freshman libero Megan Kaufman

Worth noting: Milhorn had 34 kills and 19 digs in two matches. She also had three aces. Kaufman had 42 digs in a five-set loss and then had 23 more in a victory.

Southland Conference

Offensive: Houston Baptist senior outside Bailey Banks

Defensive: Stephen F. Austin junior outside hitter Makenzee Hanna

Worth noting: In two sweeps, Banks hit 14 kills and hit .423 and then had 13 kills and hit .310. Hanna had six blocks in two matches. She also had eight kills in each match.

Southwestern

Summit

Offensive: Oral Roberts senior outside Laura Milos

Defensive: South Dakota sophomore libero Anne Rasmussen

Worth noting: Milos made history as she became the first athlete in Summit League volleyball history to earn 13 career Offensive Player of the Week awards. She averaged 5.13 kills. Rasmussen averaged 6.67 digs in nine sets.

Sun Belt

Offensive: Coastal Carolina senior outside Leah Hardeman

Defensive: Georgia State sophomore libero Celeste Friesen

Setter: Louisiana senior Jessica Bartczyszyn

Freshman: Arkansas State middle Timber Terrell

Worth noting: Hardeman averaged 6.38 kills and hit .438 in two wins. Friesen had 24 digs in just three sets after getting 29 the match before. Bartczyszyn averaged 12 assists in two wins, while Terrell had 24 kills in two matches and hit .302. She also averaged 1.11 blocks.

West Coast

Player of the week: Gonzaga sophomore setter/opposite Jenna Kuehn

Worth noting: Kuehn had a triple-double against Saint Mary’s with 15 kills while hitting .419 to go with 23 assists and 10 digs. She had 14 kills and 26 assists against Pacific. Also nominated were Kaity Edwards, San Diego; Jasmine Gross, Pepperdine; Veronica Jones-Perry, BYU; Andie Shelton, Pacific; Hannah Troutman, Portland.

