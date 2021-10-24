No. 4 Pitt at No. 2 Louisville, No. 10 UW vs. Stanford spice Sunday’s NCAA volleyball schedule

The ACC showdown is upon us.

Second-ranked Louisville (19-0, 9-0), along with Texas the only unbeaten team left in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball, plays host to fourth-ranked Pittsburgh (18-1, 8-1). The noon Eastern match can be seen on the ACC Network.

Also in the ACC, third-place Georgia Tech (16-3, 7-2), ranked No. 13 and riding a five-match winning streak, goes to Boston College, Florida State goes to Wake Forest, Clemson is at Syracuse, Miami plays at Virginia Tech, Virginia is at Notre Dame, and Duke is at NC State.

The Big Ten has No. 7 Ohio State — at 6-3 and needing a win to stay in the race and coming off that Friday loss at Wisconsin — playing at Minnesota, which is also 6-3 after it got swept by Penn State. Also in the B1G, Rutgers plays at Indiana. After beating Purdue on Saturday, Nebraska remained in first at 10-0. Wisconsin, which rallied to beat visiting Penn State in five, is second at 9-1, while Penn State is 7-3.

The Pac-12 is open for business Sunday with No. 10 Washington (14-3, 7-2) playing host to No. 15 Stanford (12-5, 7-2) in a match between between two of the three teams tied for first. The other, UCLA (14-3, 7-2), is home for Oregon State (3-16, 1-8). Washington State (12-7, 6-3), No. 22 and tied with USC a game back in second, is home for Cal (7-11, 0-9), while USC (10-8, 6-3) plays host to No. 16 Oregon (14-5, 5-4). No. 18 Utah (12-8, 5-4) is home for Arizona (12-8, 4-5), and Arizona State (10-10, 3-6), coming off its upset of Utah, goes to Colorado (12-8, 3-6).

There are three SEC matches as No. 20 Tennessee (16-3, 8-1) is back at LSU (8-12, 4-7) after getting past the Tigers in five Saturday. The Vols are a game back in the loss column behind idle Kentucky (15-3, 8-1). Texas A&M (11-8, 4-5) — which lost in four in Starkville on Saturday — tries again at Mississippi State (15-5, 6-2), which is tied with idle Florida (13-6, 7-2) for third in the loss column. Alabama (10-10, 2-6) will try to win again at South Carolina (11-8, 3-6) after sweeping the Gamecocks on Saturday.

The Big 12 is off until Wednesday.

Creighton (19-3, 7-2) of the Big East, ranked No. 24, is home for Villanova (12-9, 4-5). Creighton is a game back of idle Marquette (18-3, 9-1) in the loss column. Also in the Big East, St. John’s is home for Butler.

In the mid-major match of the day, the ASUN East leader, FGCU (18-4, 10-0), is at West-leading Jacksonville State (19-4, 9-1).

