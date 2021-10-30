Nebraska-Minnesota tops Saturday NCAA volleyball schedule, Omaha-Denver in big Summit battle

Saturday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule has four matches in the Big Ten, including No. 6 Nebraska at No. 11 Minnesota. Penn State, ranked No. 13, is home for Illinois, Iowa is at Michigan, and Northwestern is at Indiana.

The three SEC matches include No. 23 Florida at Missouri. Georgia plays at Alabama and South Carolina goes back to Ole Miss after losing in five there Friday.

There are two Big 12 matches as West Virginia goes to Iowa State and Oklahoma is at Kansas.

The ACC is off Saturday but has seven matches Sunday, including No. 2 Louisville at Duke, No. 4 Pitt home for Virginia Tech, and No. 14 Georgia Tech home for NC State.

The Pac-12 is also off Saturday, but Sunday’s six-match slate includes No. 10 Washington at No. 16 UCLA, No. 17 Oregon home for Colorado, No. 19 Utah at Oregon State, and No. 22 Washington State at USC.

In the Big East, No. 24 Creighton goes to DePaul, while Marquette is home for Providence a day after Creighton beat Marquette to put them into a tie atop the conference.

The West Coast Conference matches include No. 7 BYU home for Santa Clara, while No. 20 San Diego is home for San Francisco.

In the Summit League, first-place Omaha, a game up in the win column, plays at second-place Denver in a match that could decide the top seed in the conference tournament.

Key matches in other conferences have first-place High Point at second-place Campbell in the Big South, Loyola at Evansville in the Missouri Valley, and in the WAC there’s an important West Division battle between co-leaders Grand Canyon and California Baptist.