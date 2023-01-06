There were some transfer of note in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball as the portal remained the off-season focus, and there four results in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball Thursday.

WOMEN’S TRANSFERS: A few teams filled some holes Thursday.

Louisville added UCLA outside hitter Charitie Luper. Louisville, coming off its appearance in the national-championship match, replaced graduating ACC player of the year Claire Chaussee with Luper. When healthy, the 5-foot-9 outside hitter is dynamic. As a freshman at UCLA, the product of Dallas averaged 3.39 kills per set but played in just 18 matches. This past season, she played in 78 of UCLA’s 108 sets averaged 3.28 kills and got honorable mention on the All-Pac-12 team.

LSU, which made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years, added Wisconsin’s Jade Demps. Demps, who will play right side for the Tigers, was a key cog on the Badgers’ 2021 NCAA-title team. This past season, the 6-2 product of Raleigh, North Carolina, played in 27 of Wisconsin’s 32 matches but only 69 of its 116 sets. She had 80 kills and 22 kills.

Oregon picked up Baylor middle Kara McGhee. The 6-5 product of San Antonio was a VolleyballMag.com third-team All-American and averaged 2.41 kills and hit .368 for the Bears this season.

Also Thursday, setter Ella Snyder left Arizona State for Penn State and Kaylee Cox left Missouri for Western Kentucky. Cox, a 6-2 outside, led Missouri in kills and was third in blocks.

FRIDAY MEN: There are 13 matches and not all are being streamed or televised. If it’s being shown, we have the viewing links in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

The action continues at UC Santa Barbara when UCLA plays UC San Diego, the home team plays Lincoln Memorial and USC plays CSUN.

At BYU, UC Irvine plays Lewis and BYU plays McKendree. Among the other matches on tap are St. Francis Brooklyn vs. Belmont Abbey, King vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, Penn State playing Central State and Lindenwood facing Grand Canyon.

Stanford, which we profiled earlier this week, opens at home against Saint Francis.

THURSDAY MEN: AVCA preseason No. 7 UC Santa Barbara beat visiting No. 10 USC 19-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23 in the season opener for both teams. Ryan Wilcox led UCSB with 14 kills as he hit .417 and had three assists, an ace and nine digs. Dayne Chalmers had 11 kills, hit .346 and had an assist, a block and five digs. Their team hit .358 and had three aces — two by Jack Walmer — and 16 serving errors, six by Wilcox and three by Chalmers. USC got 12 kills each from Kevin Kobrine and Simon Gallas. The Trojans hit .257 and had four aces and 23 errors …

No. 13 Ohio State opened with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of visiting Central State as the Buckeyes hit .438. Samuel Clark led with 15 kills and hit .667 after having one error in 21 attacks. He had two aces and two blocks. Ohio State had nine aces and 14 errors. Central State hit .183 and had five aces and 17 errors …

Second-ranked UCLA opened with a sweep of CSUN at UCSB. Ethan Champlin had 12 kills in 17 errorless swings in the 25-18, 25-21, 25-18 victory. The Bruins, who hit .484, had eight aces and 19 errors. CSUN hit .086 an dhad seven aces, three by Luke Krzmarzick, and 12 errors …

Also at UCSB, UC San Diego had to come back from a 13-11 deficit in the fifth set to win its season opener over Lincoln Memorial. Ryan Ka had 20 kills and hit .400 in the 25-18, 15-25, 25-23, 20-25, 16-14 victory. His team hit .250 and had five aces and 23 errors, five each by Ka and Nick Rigo. Rigo had eight kills and hit .500 to go with five blocks. LM’s Shay Spadaro had 18 kills with one error in 24 attacks and had an assist, an ace, two blocks and seven digs. The Railsplitters hit .345 an dhad four aces and 23 errors.