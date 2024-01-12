BYU won in five at Loyola Chicago and UCLA won in a tough four at Lewis as early season, non-conference matches dot the NCAA men’s volleyball schedule.

Other winners Thursday included Ball State, Penn State and USC.

In women’s volleyball news, former Texas great Logan Eggleston was honored by the NCAA and Seattle U hired a coach.

This is our last roundup until Monday, so here is the schedule for the next few days.

There are 17 matches on a busy Friday, including four Big West teams all at home with Hawai’i playing Emmanuel of Conference Carolinas, CSUN playing the EIVA’s Harvard, UC Santa Barbara playing the MPSF’s Stanford and Long Beach State playing the NEC’s LIU.

Two other MPSF teams are in action as Grand Canyon is home for the MIVA’s Lindenwood and Concordia Irvine entertains Division III power Springfield.

The EIVA’s NJIT is home for King of Conference Carolinas.

The MIVA’s Charleston is home for Queens of Conference Carolinas, Ball State entertains Tusculum, Purdue Fort Wayne is at the NEC’s Sacred Heart and Quincy hosts Dominican.

Belmont Abbey of Conference Carolinas plays twice in Atlantic City against FDU of the NEC and the ECC’s St. Thomas Aquinas. Also in Atlantic City, Barton plays FDU. Lees-McRae plays Saint Vincent and Erskine plays Edward Waters of the SIAC.

Saturday’s slate shows more top-level non-conference matches, including the MPSF’s BYU at the MIVA’s Lewis and UCLA at Loyola Chicago. Stanford is at the Big West’s UC Santa Barbara, Pepperdine is home for LIU and USC plays independent Lincoln Memorial.

The Big West’s UC San Diego is at the MIVA’s Ohio State, UC Irvine entertains the EIVA’s Princeton and Long Beach State is home for Saint Francis (PA).

The EIVA’s Penn State is home for King and NJIT has Purdue Fort Wayne. Ball State plays Tusculum again.

Sacred Heart plays Belmont Abbey and Barton.

Sunday shows four matches, Lees-McRae at Charleston, Lindenwood back at GCU, Pepperdine of the MPSF home for Lincoln Memorial and Dominican vs. Missouri S&T.

Want to watch a match? If it’s being shown, we have the viewing link in our VolleyballMag TV & Streaming Listings.

THURSDAY’S RECAPS: BYU (3-0), No. 9 in the AVCA poll, rallied to beat No. 10 Loyola (1-4) 19-25, 26-24, 25-27, 25-22, 15-13. Luke Benson had 21 kills, hit .333, and had an assist, four aces, four blocks and six digs. Kupono Browne had 13 kills, three blocks and six digs. Teon Taylor had eight kills in 10 errorless attacks, an assist, two blocks and two digs. Noa Haine had two kills in four errorless attempts, 50 assists, an ace, two blocks and 14 digs. Bernardo Adam had 15 digs. BYU hit .294 and had five aces and 16 serving errors. Loyola’s Parker Van Buren had 24 kills, hit .327, and had four blocks and five digs and no aces and six errors. Daniel Fabikovic had 19 kills, hit .432, and had two aces, three blocks and five digs. Loyola hit .295 and had nine aces and 22 errors …

Top-ranked UCLA (3-0) won 25-23, 22-25, 28-26, 25-23 at No. 15 Lewis (1-2). Ethan Champlin had 14 kills, hit .345 and had an assist, two aces, four blocks and five digs. David Ido and Zach Rama had nine kills each. Ido had two assists, five aces, two blocks and a dig, and Rama had two assists, a dig and six blocks, one solo. Guy Genis had four kills and seven blocks. Setter Andrew Rowan had three kills in four errorless tries, 30 assists, five aces, four blocks and seven digs. UCLA hit .228 and had 14 aces and 21 errors. Max Roquet led Lewis with 21 kills. He hit .486 and had an assists, two aces, two blocks and nine digs. Christian Prayer had 10 kills but 11 errors, two aces, nine digs and three blocks, one solo. Michael Sack had eight kills with one error in 11 swings, an ace, a block and a dig. Tyler Morgan had two kills in four errorless tries, 45 assists, an ace, a block and five digs. His team hit .273 and had six aces and 24 errors …

No. 7 Penn State (3-0) rolled to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-17 win over visiting Lees-McRae, which was playing its season opener. The Nittany Lions, who hit .441, got nine kills each from John Kerr, Toby Ezeonu and Owen Rose. Kerr had one error in 14 attacks, two aces and three blocks. Ezeonu had no error in 10 swings, an ace and three blocks, and Rose had no errors in 12 attacks, three aces and three blocks …

No. 12 USC (3-0) beat visiting Harvard 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 as Jack Deuchar had 18 kills, hit .375, and had three digs and seven blocks, one solo. Dillon Klein added 12 kills, an assist, two blocks and four digs. Riley Haine had 11 kills, hit .364, and had two aces, four blocks and five digs. Wes Smith had five kills, two aces and seven blocks. Austin Stuard had 12 digs and an assist. Harvard of the EIVA, playing its season opener, got 11 kills from Owen Woolbert and nine each from Ethan Smith and Zach Berty, who had nine digs …

No. 13 Ball State (4-2) hit .600 and swept visiting No. 17 UC San Diego (2-2) as Patrick Rogers had 14 kills and hit .550 in the 28-26, 25-13, 25-20 victory. Rogers added an assist, two aces, two blocks and five digs. Aaron Hernandez had 12 kills with one error in 20 swings, four blocks and three digs, and Will McPhillips had eight kills with one error in 10 attacks to go with two blocks and a dig. Ryan Bartz had seven kills with one error in 11 attacks, an assist, an ace, a block and four digs, and Vanis Buckholz had six kills in eight errorless attacks, an assist, an ace and three blocks. Setter Lucas Machado had four kills in six errorless tries, 44 assists, a block and two digs. UCSD’s Anthony Cherfan had 13 kills, hit .550, and added his team’s only ace and three digs. …

American International won a five-setter over Regis, which got 25 kills from Joseph Perez … Thomas More swept Kentucky State.

EGGLESTON HONORED: Logan Eggleston, the two-time VolleyballMag.com national player of the year who led Texas to the 2022 NCAA title, is the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year.

The award was announced Thursday at the NCAA Convention in Phoenix. She did not attend because Eggleston is playing professionally in Türkiye for Galatasaray Sport Club in Istanbul.

Read the NCAA news release here.

SEATTLE U HIRES: Seattle U hired Dan Dehnke as its next head coach. He takes over a team that finished 8-19 last year, 3-13 in the WAC before Michelle Cole was fired in November after four seasons.

Behnke was the coach at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington, the past four seasons and previously was the coach at Huston-Tillotson in Texas.

Read Seattle U’s news release here.