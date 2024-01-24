NCAA volleyball: Ohio State new men’s No. 1; Air Force hires

Ohio State moved up three spots and is now No. 1 in the AVCA men’s top 20 after the Buckeyes came away with two victories last weekend in Austin, Texas, at the First Point Collegiate Challenge.

Ohio State, which upset then-No. 1 UCLA and beat USC, is 6-0 and got 12 of th 23 first-place votes.

In this report we have the AVCA poll, men’s results and upcoming matches, and some NCAA women’s volleyball updates.

AVCA men’s top 20

Ohio State may have pulled a reverse sweep against UCLA (5-1), but that didn’t convince all the voters. The Bruins dropped to No. 2 and still got four first-place votes. Long Beach State (5-0) got the other seven first-place votes but dropped a spot to No. 3.

Hawai’i dropped a spot to No. 4, Grand Canyon stayed No. 5, and Stanford, which beat Penn State and Ball State in Austin, moved up two spots to No. 6. UC Irvine fell a spot to No. 7, while BYU moved up a notch to No. 8.

Penn State dropped two spots to No. 9 and Pepperdine stayed No. 10. No one dropped out.

Click here for the complete AVCA National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Poll.

NCAA men

There are six men’s matches on the Wednesday schedule, including the Big West’s CSUN at the MPSF’s USC. The MPSF’s Concordia Irvine is home for the SIAC’s Central State, the MIVA’s Queens goes to Belmont Abbey of Conference Carolinas, Erskine of Conference Carolinas is home for independent Tusculum, the MIVA’s Quincy is home for Missouri Valley and D’Youville of the NEC is home for Roberts Wesleyan.

There are six more matches Thursday including the MPSF’s UCLA home for the Big West’s UC Santa Barbara and the big Midwest battle between Ohio State of the EIVA and visiting Penn State of the MIVA. Also, the Big West’s Hawai’i goes to the MIVA’s Purdue Fort Wayne, USC is home Central State, the MIVA’s Lindenwood is at Maryville and the NEC’s Daemen entertains Warner.

If a match is being shown, we have the viewing link in our VolleyballMag TV & Streaming Listings.

Tuesday, BYU (7-1) of the MPSF swept visiting Princeton (4-3) of the EIVA for the second straight day as the Cougars hit .370 in the 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 victory. Luke Benson had 13 kills with no errors in 20 attacks to go with an assist, an ace and two digs. Trent Moser had 11 kills. Princeton’s Nyherowo Omene had 16 kills and hit .400. The day before, BYU won 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 as Moser led the Cougars with 12 kills and Omene had 10 for Princeton …

Also, North Greenville of Conference Carolinas won in four at Tusculum and Thomas More swept Mount St. Joseph. Diego Rosich had 14 kills for North Greenville, hitting .458, and had three aces, an assist and four digs.

NCAA women

Air Force hired former Arizona State great Macey (Gardner) Donathan as its head coach.

Donathan most recently was coaching at Club One Volleyball in Tempe, Arizona. She has been an assistant at Liberty and Arkansas after a stellar playing career at Arizona State. Air Force finished 17-12 last season, 9-9 in the Mountain West, and then fired coach Keith Barnett after nine seasons with the program, the last five as head coach. Air Force has never been to the NCAA Tournament …

Purdue coach Dave Shondell signed a four-year contract extension after the Boilermakers went 23-9, 15-5 in the Big Ten. Purdue lost in the third round of the NCAA Tournament …

Wisconsin picked up setter Carly Anderson, who spent the past four seasons at Montana … Oregon added Mackenzie Morris, a libero who led the Big 12 in digs last season for Kansas State … The headline on the Missouri website was not incorrect when it said “Volleyball Adds Two-Time National Champion Setter Marina Crownover,” but … Crownover redshirted as a freshman and then this past season had 13 assists and seven digs while playing in 10 matches … The Northwestern job remains open, making it the longest-running Big Ten vacancy in recent memory.