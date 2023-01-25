In this NCAA volleyball report, we’ve got some important women’s portal news, the AVCA men’s poll and POW, a look at the NCAA men’s Wednesday schedule and Tuesday’s results, and gratitude to Tusculum for taking and posting some outstanding photos from its match with King.

B1G WOMEN’S TRANSACTIONS: Graduate students have moved from the portal to new schools.

The situation at Ohio State is well documented (see our interview here with coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg and All-American setter Mac Podraza). Now we know where, because Podraza is headed to Penn State and her All-American libero teammate Kylie Murr is going to Minnesota.

Penn State has already gotten Jess Mruzik from Michigan.

Another potentially big move saw 6-foot-5 Santa Clara outside Julia Sangiacomo going to Northwestern.

AVCA POLL: The top five teams — Hawai’i, UCLA, Long Beach State, Penn State and Pepperdine — stayed the same in the top 15. Ball State dropped two spots to No. 8.

No one dropped out, including UC Santa Barbara, which is 1-6 but still in at No. 14.

Click here for the complete AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll.

AVCA POW: The national player of the week is John Kerr. The Penn State senior opposite averaged 4.38 kills, hit 3.38 and averaged 1.63 digs in victories last weekend in Texas over Pepperdine and Stanford.

WEDNESDAY MEN: There are seven matches on the NCAA Division I-II men’s schedule, including three of the top four teams in the poll.

Top-ranked Hawai’i of the Big West which swept independent Queens in the 2022 First Point Collegiate Challenge, plays the Royals on their home court as part of a trip in which the Rainbow Warriors play three matches in North Carolina in four days. UH goes to Belmont Abbey on Thursday and to Barton on Saturday.

Third-ranked Long Beach State is at No. 4 Penn State in what could certainly be a prelude of an NCAA Tournament match this spring.

Sixth-ranked UC Irvine of the Big West is home for No. 12 BYU of the MPSF and No. 10 USC of the MPSF is at the Big West’s CSUN.

Also, Limestone plays North Greenville, Rivier opens its season against winless American International and Maryville plays the MIVA’s Quincy.

TUESDAY: Emmanuel of Conference Carolinas beat Fort Valley State of the SIAC in four as Jayden Young of Emmanuel and Isaiah Fedd of FVSU had 19 kills each … King of Conference Carolinas won in five at independent Tusculum as four players had 10 or more kills for King, 19 by Justin Sawyer. Sawyer hit .400, had an ace, five digs and three blocks. Tusculum’s Jacob Whyte had 16 kills.