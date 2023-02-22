This NCAA report includes this week’s AVCA men’s poll and player of the week, some women’s happenings, and the men’s results from Tuesday with a look ahead to the Wednesday and Thursday schedules.

AVCA POLL: The top nine teams stayed exactly the same. Loyola Chicago moved up four spots to No. 10. No one dropped out.

AVCA POW: The national player of the week is Diego Villafane of unbeaten Charleston. The graduate-student setter and his team swept Harvard twice last week and hit a combined .408. He averaged 9.5 assists, 2.0 digs and .80 blocks. He is the first Charleston player to win the honor.

BROWN COACH KIM LEAVES: Ahen Kim, head coach at Brown the past five years, is leaving to coach a professional team in Korea. During his time in Providence, Rhode Island, the Bears went 59-39 overall, 32-22 in the Ivy League. Brown won the Ivy in 2021 and went to the NCAA Tournament for the third time and first time since 1998.

BARRY GOLDBERG COURT AT AU: The volleyball court at American University will be named for Barry Goldberg, who last fall completed his 34th season as the school’s head coach. Goldberg has won 812 matches at the school and taken the program to the NCAA Tournament 18 times. Click here for the complete AU news release.

ARIZONA HIRES COLLINS-PARKER: New Arizona head coach Charita Stubbs has hired Deitre Collins-Parker to her staff. Collins-Parker, a two-time NCAA champion for Hawai’i when she was also the two-time national player of the year, was an assistant this past season at Coastal Carolina. Before that she was the coach for 11 years at San Diego State. She previously was a head coach at Cornell and UNLV and was an assistant at South Alabama, Northern Arizona and Houston.

MEN TUESDAY: Concordia Irvine (5-7) of the MPSF beat visiting UC San Diego (6-7) of the Big West 25-23, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21. Uriel Batista led CUI with 20 kills. He hit .421 after having four errors in 38 attacks and added an assist, three aces and six digs. Ryan Ka had 16 kills for UCSD and Josh Schellinger had 13 …

There were three Conference Carolinas matches. Erskine (7-7, 4-2) beat visiting North Greenville (9-4, 4-2) n four as Edgerrin Austin had 20 kills and hit .441 and Jason Sall had 17 kills to go with an ace, 13 digs and two blocks. Kacper Rybarczyk had 15 kills with one error in 25 attacks, four assists, four digs and a block … Mount Olive (5-8, 1-4) beat visiting Barton (1-10, 1-4) in four as Justin Gregory had 21 kills, two assists, four didgs and a block. Tate Sandvig had 17 kills, hit .400 and had an assist, ana ce, 11 digs and two blocks, one solo … Belmont Abbey (6-8, 4-2) swept visiting Emmanuel (5-8, 1-4). Matteo Miselli had 15 kills with one error in 25 attacks to hit .560 and had three digs and four blocks …

Missouri Baptist beat Maryville in four.

MEN WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: There are six matches on the Wednesday schdule, two in the MIVA when No. 10 Loyola Chicago goes roughly 45 miles to Lewis and Purdue Fort Wayne is at McKendree. In the MPSF, No. 7 Pepperdine goes to No. 5 Grand Canyon. Top-ranked Hawai’i is home for the NEC’s LIU.

The three matches Thursday include D’Youville at Daemen in the NEC, the SIAC’s Kentucky State home for Maryville and independent Queens at Belmont Abbey of Conference Carolinas.

