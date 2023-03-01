In this NCAA volleyball report, we have updates on Division I-II men and women’s beach, which began its season last week.

AVCA men

AVCA TOP 15: If nothing else, the teams are consistent. Numbers 1-8 stayed the same for the second straight week in the AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll. That includes the only unbeaten team in the top 15, No. 1 Hawai’i.

The first change is at No. 9, where Loyola Chicago and No. 10 Stanford traded places. No team dropped out and CSUN and Charleston remained tied for 14th.

Four teams have one loss, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Penn State, No. 5 Grand Canyon and Charleston.

Click here for the complete poll.

AVCA MEN’S POW: The national player of the week is Pepperdine’s Jaylen Jasper. The graduate-student opposite averaged 5.3 kills per set in two five-set matches against Grand Canyon, one a loss and one a win. Jasper hit .536 and averaged just less than a dig per set.

AVCA beach

AVCA BEACH POLL: The top six stayed the same in the top 20 — UCLA, Florida State, TCU, USC, LSU and GCU — with Stanford moving up two spots from the preseason poll to No. 7 in the first ranking of the regular season.

Coastal Carolina moved in at No. 20 and Cal Poly dropped out.

The poll is a collaboration between the AVCA and collegebeachvb.com. collegebeachvb.com is an excellent resource for results and other rankings.

Click here for the complete AVCA Collegiate Beach Coaches poll.

AVCA TOP PAIR: The first national beach pair of the week honor went to Washington’s Chlie Loreen and Natalie Robinson. They went 4-0 in the season-opening weekend, beating the No. 1 pairs from three ranked teams — No. 2 Florida State, No. 16 FIU and No. 19 South Carolina — and Coastal Carolina.

NCAA men

MARCH ON: As the calendar turns to March, there are six NCAA Division I-II matches on the schedule, including No. 1 Hawai’i of the MPSF home for No. 7 Pepperdine of the MPSF.

Second-ranked UCLA has an MPSF match against Concordia Irvine.

No. 12 Ball State of the MIVA is home for another Ohio school, Central State of the SIAC.

The Big West’s UC Santa Barbara plays Vanguard, Quincy of the MIVA is home for Milwaukee School of Engineering, and Edward Waters of the SIAC plays Waner University, another Florida program.

KING UNSCHEDULES: King of Conference Carolinas has canceled seven matches, including its match against Queens on Wednesday.

According to the school’s website, King will not play three scheduled matches against independents Lincoln Memorial, Queens and Tusculum; two against MIVA teams McKendree and Lindenwood; and two that were scheduled at Queens against the EIVA’s NJIT and the NEC’s Saint Francis.

No explanation was given.

The Tornadoes are currenty 9-12, 4-3 in Conference Carolinas, and are off until March 14 when they play host to Belmont Abbey.