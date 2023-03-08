There’s another Shondell coaching NCAA Division I women’s volleyball, we have the AVCA men’s and beach polls and POWs, and NCAA Division I-II is deep into mid-season non-conference play — but the biggest match won’t be streamed or televised.

SHONDELL TO BUTLER: Kyle Shondell, son of Purdue coach Dave Shondell and the 2022 AVCA NAIA coach of the year, is the new head coach at Butler.

Shondell, who went 56-21 the past four seasons as the men’s coach after starting the program at Indiana Tech, took that program to the NAIA national tournament the past two seasons. The Purdue graduate previously was the head coach at Huntington University and Rock Valley College.

Shondell takes over a team that finished 16-15 in 2022, 10-8 in the Big East. Sharon Clark retired last month after 23 seasons at the school. Butler has been to the NCAA Tournament twice, in 1997 and 2010.

AVCA MEN: Another week, another week of stability in the top 15. Nos. 1-9 stayed the same. USC moved up a spot to No. 10, Ball State did the same at No. 11, and Stanford dropped two spots to No. 12. No one dropped out.

AVCA BEACH: Unlike the men, an unpredictable weekend resulted in a major poll shakeup, but only in the top five.

The new No. 1 is TCU, up from third. USC jumped two spots to No. 2, UCLA dropped two to No. 3, and Florida State and LSU are tied for No. 5.

There was slight movement in the rest of the top 20

AVCA MEN’S POW: The national player of the week is Nate Meyer, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter for independent Missouri S&T. Meyer’s team had two sweeps last week and he averaged 5.33 kills, hit .519, and averaged 1.16 digs. Missouri University of Science and Technology is in Rolla, Missouri, and was formerly known as Missouri School of Mines.

AVCA BEACH POW: The national top pair honor went to Megan Kraft and Delaynie Maple of USC. Kraft, a 6-foot-junior, and Maple, a 5-10 junior, are both products of Torrey Pines HS in San Diego. Last week they won four matches without losing a set at the Pac-12 South Invitational, including a sweep against top-ranked UCLA.

MEN’S SCHEDULE: The Thursday schedule has eight matches, including a battle between No. 2 vs. No. 3.

First, there are eight matches on the Wednesday slate, one involving ranked teams when No. 11 Ball State of the MIVA goes to No. 5 Grand Canyon of the MPSF.

There’s an NEC match when LIU is at D’Youville.

The MIVA’s Lewis is home for Queens of Conference Carolinas, Erskine of Conference Carolinas is at the SIAC’s Kentucky State, Sacred Heart of the NEC is home for independent American International, independent Alderson Broaddus plays both Cornerstone and Campbellsville, and Fontbonne is at Maryville.

The big one Thursday is at Hawai’i when No. 2 UCLA (17-1), of the MPSF plays No. 3 Penn State (15-1) of the EIVA. Plenty of fans would like to watch that one, but currently there are no plans to televise or stream it. Fans, however, can watch the later match between No. 1 Hawai’i of the Big West and MIVA’s Purdue Fort Wayne.

In the MPSF Thursday, No. 10 USC goes to No. 7 Pepperdine. There are two NEC matches with LIU at Daemen and St. Francis Brooklyn at Saint Francis (PA).

Also Thursday, Quincy of the MIVA goes to Missouri S&T and Alderson Broaddus plays two more against Calumet College and Judson.

MEN TUESDAY: No. 9 Loyola (15-2) of the MIVA swept visiting independent Queens (7-9) as Colton Brooks had 16 kills, hit .519, and added an assist, an ace, two blocks and a dig … The SIAC’s Kentucky State dropped to 2-18 by losing in four to Mount Vernon Nazarene and in five to Wittenberg. Wittenburg’s Michael Yurk had 23 kills and hit .538.