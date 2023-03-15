In this NCAA report, we have the AVCA news of the week in men’s indoor and women’s beach, we catch up on the Division I-II men’s results and schedule, and note a couple of women’s hires.

AVCA MEN’S TOP 15: Hawai’i finally lost but still remained No. 1. The team that beat the Rainbow Warriors, Penn State, moved up to No. 2, trading places with UCLA. UCLA beat Penn State, so go figure. The next six spots stayed the same and no one dropped out.

Click here for the complete AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll.

AVCA MEN’S POW: The national men’s player of the week Loyola Chicago sophomore setter Dan Mangun. The Ramblers swept Queens and won in five at McKendree and he averaged 11.3 assists and 2.13 digs per set. His team hit .312 in the two matches.

The AVCA has honored players from 10 different schools in 10 weeks this season.

NCAA MEN’S SCHEDULE: Non-conference play continues Wednesday, but there’s a key MIVA match in Muncie, Indiana, when No. 15 Ohio State goes to No. 12 Ball State. Fifth-ranked Grand Canyon of the MPSF is home for the EIVA’s Princeton, No. 7 Pepperdine of the MPSF is home for the EIVA’s Harvard, and the NEC’s Daemen is at Concordia Irvine of the MPSF. Also, Missouri Baptist is at Missouri S&T and the SIAC’s Edward Waters is at independent Limestone.

Thursday, there are two Big West matches when No. 6 UC Irvine goes to UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego is at No. 12 CSUN. Ninth-ranked Loyola Chicago of the MIVA is home for No. 14 Charleston of the EIVA, and there’s an NEC match when LIU goes to St. Francis Brooklyn. Also, the NEC’s St. Francis (PA) plays at independent Queens and the NEC’s Fairleigh Dickinson goes to Belmont Abbey of Conference Carolinas.

NCAA TUESDAY: A handful of conference matches dotted the scoreboard.

There were two Conference Carolinas matches. Erskine (11-8, 6-2) swept at Emmanuel (6-13, 1-6) as Jason Sall had 14 kills and hit .522 to go with an ace, six blocks and nine digs. Emmanuel’s Jayden Young had 15 kills … King (10-12, 5-3) got a career-high 25 kills Warren Davis and came way with a 23-25, 33-31, 25-17, 18-25, 15-11 win over visiting Belmont Abbey (8-12, 4-4). Davis, who hit .296, had an assist and 13 digs. Jackson Carroll, who had four blocks and eight digs, and Kellan Kennedy had 10 kills each. Jack Sarnowski had three kills in six errorless tries, 45 assists, three aces, four blocks and five digs. Belmont Abbey’s Matteo Miselli had 20 kills, two assists, no aces but seven missed serves, six blocks and five digs …

In the NEC, LIU (9-8, 4-1) came away with a 25-27, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 win over visiting St. Francis Brooklyn (6-8, 3-2). Livan Moreno led a balanced attack with 14 kills, an assist, an ace, a dig and five blocks, one solo. Luke Chandler had 10 kills, an assist, an ace, six digs and seven blocks, one solo. Kasey Clouet had eight blocks, one solo. St. Francis got 18 kills from Patrick Rogers, who had two assists, an ace, five blocks and 10 digs. Bartek Zielinski had 17 kills, three assists, three blocks and nine digs …

In the SIAC, Fort Valley State (5-12, 2-1) swept at Morehouse (0-11, 0-4). Tavilian Martin led with seven kills, hitting .455, and he had an ace and four blocks, two solo …

NJIT (7-10) of the EIVA pulled off a reverse sweep to win in five at North Greenville (12-6) of Conference Carolinas. NJIT’s Josh Gregg had a career-hogh 17 kills, two assists, five of his team’s 13 aces, a block and 14 digs in the 20-25, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-13 victory. Antonio Feliciano had a career-high 17 kills, four assists, two aces, a block and six digs, and Jens Feldthus had 15 kills, an assist, an ace and 10 digs …

UC Santa Barbara (5-11) of the Big West swept visiting Harvard (6-9) of the EIVA. Owen Birg had 15 kills and hit .500 to go with an assist, five digs and two blocks, one solo. Ryan Wilcox had 12 kills, an assist, five digs and a block.

AVCA BEACH TOP 20: The top four — TCU, USC, UCLA and Florida State — stayed the same. Loyola Marymount moved up three spots to No. 5, while LSU, which was tied for fourth, dropped to No. 6. There were no big jumps or falls add Tulane moved in at No. 19 as Coastal Carolina dropped out.

Click here for the complete AVCA Collegiate Beach Coaches Poll.

AVCA BEACH POW: The national top pair is Tulane’s Emily Heintzelman and Samantha Mehlman. The went 4-0 last weekend without losing a set.

NICHOLLS HIRES: The Southland Conference school in Thibodaux, Louisiana, tabbed NAIA coach Jonea Rima. She’ll oversee the indoor and beach programs. Rima comes from Midway University in Kentucky, where she coached for six years, including a 19-7 finish last season. She also coached the Midway men. Rima inherits a program that went 7-23 last season, 4-14 in th Southland. Nicholls hasn’t had a winning season since 2011 and its only trip to the NCAA Tournament was in 2003.

LINDSAY TO PVU: The new coach at Prairiew View, located northwest of Houston, is Cheri Lindsay, who returns to her alma mater. She has been the coach at Central University, an NAIA school in Oklahoma. Lindsay, who played at PVU from 2008-11, takes over a team that finished 8-24 last season, 6-10 in the SWAC. Prairie View has been to the NCAA Tournament twice, in 1999 and 2006.