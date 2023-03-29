In this NCAA volleyball update, we have the weekly AVCA men’s and beach polls, the player and pairs of the week, and some women’s news and notes.

AVCA MEN’S POLL: There was shuffling, but no shakeup in the 15-team AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll.

Hawai’i is back at No. 1 and got 17 of 22 first-place votes. UCLA is back up to No. 2 and got the other five votes. Penn State dropped from first to third, Long Beach State stayed at No. 4, and Grand Canyon and UC Irvine are tied for fifth.

No one dropped out. Click here to see the complete poll.

AVCA MEN’S POW: The national player of the week is Jacob Pasteur of Ohio State. The junior outside averaged 3.83 kills and hit .521 in 12 sets, including an upset of then-No. 1 Penn State. He also averaged .33 blocks.

AVCA BEACH POLL: Except for No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 USC — both idle last weekend — trading places, the top 14 stayed the same. TCU is still No. 1 and got all 23 first-place votes in the AVCA Collegiate Beach Coaches Poll.

No one dropped out. Click here to see the complete top 20.

AVCA BEACH POW: The national pair of the week honor goes to TCU’s Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno of TCU. Alvarez, a senior from Spain, and Moreno, a junior from Spain, went 4-0 on Court 1 this past weekend. For the season, they are 16-1 as the Horned Frogs’ No. 1 pair.

MEN’S SCHEDULE: There are two matches Wednesday when Emmanuel of Conference Carolinas plays independent Limestone and the SIAC’s Edward Waters plays Warner.

Thursday there are three MIVA matches, one in the MPSF and one in SIAC.

In the MIVA, McKendree is at No. 12 Ball State, No. 13 Ohio State goees to Lewis and Quincy is at Purdue Fort Wayne. The MPSF has No. 11 USC at No. 7 BYU and in the SIAC Morehouse is at Fort Valley State.

USI HIRES AUCOIN: Southern Indiana filled its head-coaching opening with Jeffrey Aucoin, who has been an assistant at Harvard the past 10 years. Before that he was an assistant for the Harvard men. He has a daunting task, since USI moved into Division I last season and went 1-28 overall, 1-17 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The team had seven five-set losses and the one victory was a sweep of Lindenwood on September. Aucoin replaces Randi Raff, who was there for four seasons.

ATHLETES UNLIMITED TOUR: The pros are playing at colleges. They’re already been to Ohio State and go to Kentucky on Thursday and Louisivlle on Friday. Many of the matches are being streamed, including on SEC+ from Kentucky.

Click here for the schedule, viewing information and the roster.