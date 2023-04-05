This NCAA update includes the latest from the AVCA — both polls and POWs — a DivisionI women’s hire, and the Division I-ii men’s schedule and results.

AVCA MEN’S POLL: After a most upset-free week, things basically stayed the same in the top 15. Hawai’i, UCLA, Penn State and Long Beach State stayed 1-4. UC Irvine is still No. 5, but the team tied with it last week, Grand Canyon, dropped to sixth.

No one dropped out.

Click here for the complete AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll.

AVCA MEN’S POW: The national player of the week is UC Irvine junior Francesco Sani. In two victories over CSUN, Sani had 34 kills — 23 in the second match — and hit .397. He also averaged 1.33 digs.

AVCA BEACH POLL: The top four stayed the same, but while TCU is still No. 1, USC moved up a spot to second, Florida State a notch to third, and UCLA fell two spots to No. 4.

Not only did LSU stay at No. 5, spot 5-12 are identical to last week’s poll. Arizona dropped out and North Florida moved in at No. 19.

Click here for the complete AVCA Collegiate Beach Coaches Poll.

AVCA BEACH POW: The national beach pair of the week honor went to Cal’s Ashley Delgado and Ainsley Radell. They were 4-0 this past weekend, losing only one set.

BROWN PROMOTES: The Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island, promoted two-year assistant Taylor Virtue to head coach. She replaces Ahem Kim, who resigned in February to coach a pro team in South Korea. Brown, which won the 2021 Ivy title, finished 15-10 last year, 10-4 in the conference.

MEN’S SCHEDULE: There are three matches Wednesday, two in Conference Carolinas when Emmanuel goes to North Greenville and Belmont Abbey goes to Lees-McRae. In the SIAC, Kentucky State goes to Fort Valley State.

There are eight matches Thursday, including four in the MIVA when No. 10 Loyola Chicago goes to No. 11 Ball State, No. 13 Ohio State is home for Purdue Fort Wayne, Lewis is at Lindenwood and McKendree goes to Quincy.

The two MPSF matches show No. 2 UCLA home for USC and No. 8 Pepperdine at Concordia Irvine.

In the SIAC, Central State goes to Fort Valley State and independents Queens and Limestone face off.

TUESDAY MEN: No. 14 Charleston (22-2) of the EIVA swept at the SIAC’s Central State (12-14).

The NEC’s Sacred Heart swept independent American International.

Also among independents, Queens swept Mount Olive of Conference Carolinas, Missouri S&T won in five at Maryville, and Limestone beat Erskine of Conference Carolinas in foiur.