The release this week of the NCAA RPI had a lot of what you would expect, including Texas at No. 1, but a few on the list that will get your attention, especially if you compare it to the AVCA Poll.

Speaking of which, we have that, too, plus the AVCA player of the week, a Blue Hen first-timer.

There are also the results of matches played Monday and Tuesday.

All that follows, but first a look at the 18 matches on Wednesday’s NCAA Division I volleyball schedule including No. 1 and unbeaten Texas playing host to TCU. Also in the Big 12, No. 17 Baylor is home for Oklahoma and Kansas State is at West Virginia.

In the Big Ten match, No. 5 Purdue plays host to Iowa and No. 7 Wisconsin goes to Indiana.

No. 15 Florida plays at Tennessee in the SEC, while unbeaten Auburn plays at LSU.

The lone ACC match has Miami at Florida State.

Want to watch a match? We have the viewing links on the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings page.

NCAA RPI: The top six won’t surprise you — Texas, Louisville, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Stanford and San Diego — but coming in at No. 7 is UCF of the American Athletic Conference (No. 23 in the AVCA Poll). Rounding out the top 10 is Oregon, Nebraska and Minnesota, but No. 11 is Rice (22 AVCA), followed by Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan and Purdue (5 AVCA).

Among the other surprises, unranked Houston of the AAC is No. 19, unranked Mississippi State is No. 21, and Georgia Tech, No. 10 in the AVCA, is No. 23. Unranked USC is No. 25.

Click here for the complete NCAA RPI.

The NCAA Division I committee also released a top 10 last week to create interest, and it had Texas, Louisville, San Diego, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Ohio State, Oregon, Stanford, Purdue and Minnesota.

AVCA POLL: The top six teams remain the same, Texas, Louisville, Nebraska, San Diego, Purdue and Ohio State. The next four teams all moved up one spot, Wisconsin to No. 7, Stanford at No. 8,Pittsburgh at No. 9 and Georgia Tech at No 10. That’s because Minnesota fell four spots to No. 11.

Michigan moved in at No. 24 and Arkansas dropped out.

Click here for the complete AVCA Division I Coaches Poll.

AVCA POW: A Delaware player got the honor for the first time and that’s because Lani Mason had one heck of a match as part of a tremendous season she’s having for the Blue Hens.

The 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter from Chester, Virginia, had a program-record 38 kills in a five-set Colonial Athletic Association victory at College of Charleston while hitting .324 to go with 24 digs, a block and an ace. After the award was determined, she had 16 more kills in a sweep at Charleston on Monday while hitting .367 to go with two aces, a block and nine digs. Mason is averaging an NCAA-best 5.63 kills/set and ranks fifth overall in kills.

MONDAY: In the SWAC, Grambling swept Texas Southern, Florida A&M did the same at Alabama A&M, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat visiting Prairie View in four …

UNC Greensboro of the SoCon won at the Big South’s The Citadel in four … USC Upstate of the Big South swept at the MEAC’s South Carolina State … And Delaware swept its CAA match at the College of Charleston for its ninth win in a row. The aforementioned Mason had 16 kills for the Blue Hens, who improved to 10-4 overall, 6-0 in the CAA. Mason hit .367 and had two aces, a block and nine digs. Pearce Augier had four kills in 10 errorless attempts and five blocks, one solo.

TUESDAY: Dayton swept Duquesne in the Atlantic 10 as Lexie Almodovar had 21 kills, hit .425, and had an assist, an ace, seven digs and a solo block … Also in the A-10, George Washington won in five at George Mason behind 19 kills from Brittany Myers, who hit .417 and had three digs and six blocks, one solo. Mason’s Olyvia Kennedy had 20 kills and hit .341 … Davidson of Conference USA beat visiting VCU of the Atlantic 10. Qairo Bentley had 19 kills …

Wright State (13-5, 5-0) and first-year coach Travers Green are 13-3 after sweeping at Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League. It was the eighth win in a row for the Raiders. Taylor Bransfield had 11 kills in 20 errorless attacks to hit .500 and added two blocks …

UC Irvine swept its Big West match at UC Riverside. Marianna Bertolone had 11 kills, a block and 14 digs. UCR hit minus .023 …

Bradley won its Missouri Valley match in four over visiting Illinois State as Karagan Coggin had 18 kills, hit .484 and had an assist, two aces, two digs and three blocks …

In the Summit League, Omaha swept at Denver behind 15 kills from Shayla McCormick, who hit .379 and had an assist, an ace, five digs and a block .. New Mexico beat visiting Air Force in four in the Mountain West as Kaitlynn Biassou led with 17 kills, two aces, 11 digs and five blocks …

Lindenwood swept its Ohio Valley match at SIUE … Gonzaga of the WCC swept independent Chicago State … American of the Patriot swept Maryland Eastern Shore of the MEAC as Maya Mrus had 10 kills with one error in 20 attacks, two aces, seven digs and two blocks.

WORTH NOTING: Jacksonville State has gotten off to a 16-1 start, 4-0 in the ASUN. Lena Kinderman, a 6-2 fifth-year outside from Germany, has 216 kills, is averaging 3.48 per set, and has 33 blocks …

UT Arlington has won nine matches in a row and stands 11-4, 3-0 in its first year in the WAC. Brianna Ford leads with 190 kills, 3.11/set, and the 6-foot sophomore outside from Amarillo, Texas, has 15 aces and is second in digs at 2.64/set …

NCAA leaders include Andrea Tsvetanova of Coppin State with 58 aces, 16 more than Lafayette’s Abby Nieporte; Maryland’s Rainelle Jones with 101 blocks, 19 more than Dayton’s Amelia Moore; South Dakota’s Elizabeth Juhnke with 346 kills, 38 more than UTRGV’s Sarah Cruz; and Iona’s Hope Matschner with 391 digs, 29 more than Ashley Roman of Coppin State.