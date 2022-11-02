NCAA VOLLEYBALL FANS! There is no paywall at VolleyballMag.com.Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

There were supposed to be 16 matches on the Wednesday Division I volleyball schedule to list for this NCAA report.

But now there are 15.

Tuesday, TCU announced that it has too many sick players to field a team against top-ranked Texas, so their Big 12 match is canceled.

From the Big 12: Per Conference rule, the member institution unable to field a team will forfeit the contest if no extraordinary circumstances exist. As a result, Texas will gain a win in the league standings while TCU picks up a loss. Overall records will not be impacted.

From TCU: The cancellation came as a result of non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program. The match will not be rescheduled and count as a forfeit for TCU in accordance with Big 12 rules.

“Due to a lack of available players, our staff determined it is not feasible to move forward with the match,” TCU coach Jason Williams said in a news release. “The difficult decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes and longevity of our season. We are disappointed with the development, as we were excited to treat a record-setting Schollmaier Arena crowd to a competitive match against the nation’s top team. We remain committed to this season and will work diligently to resume our conference schedule on Saturday against Texas Tech. Our players and staff appreciate the continued support from the Frog Fam and extended TCU volleyball community.”

TCU reported that: The forfeit will only impact TCU’s Big 12 win-loss record. It will not count toward the Horned Frogs’ overall record or Williams’ career win-loss total. TCU’s record now sits at 11-10 overall and 6-5 in Big 12 play.

Otherwise Wednesday, No. 11 Baylor plays a Big 12 match at Texas Tech and Kansas State goes to Kansas.

The SEC has four matches, including No. 20 Kentucky at Georgia. Kentucky is in second place, game back of idle Florida, and Georgia is alone in third, a game behind Kentucky. Also in the SEC, Alabama is at Texas A&M, Tennessee is at Ole Miss and South Carolina is at Arkansas.

There is a Wednesday afternoon match when No. 23 Houston plays an American Athletic Conference match at Tulane.

The Big Ten has two matches and they both involve ranked teams, as No. 4 Nebraska is home for Indiana and Maryland is at No. 15 Penn State.

The lone ACC match has Wake Forest at Virginia Tech.

The only Big East match has St. John’s at Seton Hall.

In the SoCon, Wofford is at The Citadel.

America East leader UMBC plays Howard, which is second in the MEAC, and the AE’s Bryant plays Hartford.

Want to watch a match? We have the viewing links on the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings page.

AVCA POLL: If you’ve been hoping for a different look to the AVCA Division I Coaches Poll, this is the week you’ve been waiting for.

Sort of.

There was movement at the top as Texas moved back into the No. 1 spot. San Diego has its highest ranking ever as the Toreros moved up a spot to No. 2. Wisconsin is up two spots to No. 3 and Nebraska dropped three notches to No. 4. Louisville is down a spot to No. 5.

After that, however, it was more of the usual. Nos. 6-10 — Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Minnesota and Georgia Tech — stayed the same.

There were no big jumps or falls in the next 15. USC dropped out and Iowa State moved in at No. 25.

Click here for the complete AVCA top 25.

NCAA RPI: The top five are, in order, Texas, Louisville, Ohio State, Stanford, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Florida, San Diego and Kentucky.

Surprises or things that make you wonder? USC is No. 21, Arkansas is No. 22 and UNLV is No. 23 and none of those teams are ranked. BYU is No. 29 and 18th in the AVCA Poll.

Click here for the complete NCAA RPI.

AVCA POW: The national player of the week is Georgia Tech’s Julia Bergmann, the 6-foot-5 outside hitter who averaged 5.75 kills in eight sets last week, four-set ACC victories over NC State and North Carolina. Bergmann, who played for Brazil this summer in international competition, had 21 kills and eight digs against UNC and 25 kills and 17 digs against NC State. She also moved into the top five all time for digs at Georgia Tech.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS: There were five matches in the Horizon League and Wright State (22-3, 14-0) stayed unbeaten in the conference — barely — by rallying to beat visiting Northern Kentucky 25-23, 17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-9. Taylor Bransfield and Megan Alders had 16 kills each. Bransfield hit .406 and had four blocks, two solo. UNK (13-12, 11-3), which stayed alone in second place, got 16 kills from Anna Brinkmann — who had 22digs — and 15 each by Reilly Briggs and Abby Kanakry. Sequoia Hunt had 10 blocks … Also in the HL, Green Bay swept IUPUI, Oakland swept Robert Morris, Milwaukee swept Purdue Fort Wayne and Youngstown State swept Cleveland State as NCAA kills leader Paula Gursching had 18 kills, hit .341 and had an ace, seven digs and three blocks …

South Dakota (22-2, 11-1) built its Summit League lead to two games with its ninth win in a row, a 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 15-8 victory at North Dakota (12-12, 9-4). Elizabeth Juhnke, second in the NCAA in kills, had 25 kills with six errors in 70 attacks, an assist, two aces, 14 digs and four blocks … North Dakota State (17-8, 10-3) is still in second place but now tied with idle Omaha (15-8, 10-3) after losing in four to visiting South Dakota State (11-13, 5-7). Crystal Burk had 22 kills for SDSU, two aces, 14 digs and two blocks …

In the only ASUN match, FGCU (19-6, 9-3) swept visiting Stetson to pull into a four-way tie for second with Kennesaw State, Central Arkansas and Lipscomb, a game behind Liberty. FGCU hit .410 with 55 kills and 12 errors in 105 swings. Erin Shomaker and Lily Felts had 14 kills each …

Long Beach State won the only Big West match, sweeping Cal State Fullerton. Long Beach is 15-6, 10-3 after winning its ninth in a row and is two games back of Hawai’i and a game behind UC Santa Barbara. And Long Beach goes to Hawai’i on Friday …

Iowa State of the Big 12 swept visiting independent Chicago State … In the only Mountain West match, Air Force beat visiting New Mexico in five as Joi Harvey had 15 kills and seven blocks, one solo, and Mac Russ had 15 kills and four blocks, one solo …

There were five Southland Conference matches, including McNeese (15-13, 11-3) breaking a tie at the top and taking a one-game lead by beating visiting Houston Christian (18-9, 10-4) in five. McNeese’s Skyeler Embry had 19 kills, 21 digs and a block. HCU, which got 20 kills from Sara Arroyo, is now tied with Southeastern Louisiana (20-6) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-18, 10-4). SLU won in five at Northwestern State as Kailin Newsome had 18 kills, an assist, two aces, 21 digs and a block. TAMUCC swept at UIC as the Islanders hit .474 on 55 kills and nine errors in 97 attacks. Kyndal Payne had 20 kills, hit .500 and had two assists, four digs and two blocks, one solo. Also in the SLC, New Orleans swept at Texas A&M-Commerce and Nicholls won in four at Lamar.

MONDAY’S RESULTS: There were six matches in the SWAC, threes sweeps as Florida A&M beat Alcorn, Southern beat Mississippi Valley and b beat Prairie View. Grambling beat Bethune-Cookman in five, Texas Southern beat Alabama A&M in five behind 19 kills by Caitlin Shaw, who hit. 375 and had two aces, eight digs and a block. And Alabama State’s Jada Rhodes had 20 kills, eight digs and two blocks in a four-set win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff …

In the only other match, Northeastern swept at N.C. A&T.