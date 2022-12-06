There are 15 NCAA Division I volleyball matches left this season as the NCAA Tournament heads into Thursday’s round of 16.

And already coaches are telling us that they are dealing with players in the portal ready to leave their current teams and transfer for next year.

Yes, the transfer portal is working overtime.

In this notebook we list all the transfers on the remaining NCAA Tournament teams, give some ESPN info, note some coaching openings, update the NIVC and congratulate West Texas A&M for winning the NCAA Division II national title.

Transfers

Transfers were a huge part of the 2022 season and especially the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

As best as our researcher Dalton Franck could come up with, just 14 of the 64 teams had no transfers and that included just two of the final 16, Stanford and Ohio State.

The others were Rice, Western Kentucky, Washington, Bowling Green, Wright State, Loyola Chicago, Ball State South Dakota, Yale, Samford, Colgate and UMBC.

Here’s a look at the other 14 teams left in the tournament and who on their respective rosters are transfers. Not all transferred this past season.

TEXAS REGIONAL

Texas: Jenna Ewert, S (Colorado), Bella Bergmark, MB (Cal), Madisen Skinner, OH (Kentucky), Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres (Utah), Zoe Fleck, L (UCLA/UCSB), Keonilei Akana, DS/L (Nebraska), Kayla Caffey, MB (Nebraska).

Marquette: Yadhira Anchante, S (Iowa Western CC), Aubrey Hamilton, OH (Notre Dame).

Minnesota: Miranda Wucherer, S/RS (Northern Kentucky), Naya Gros, MB (Michigan State), Elise McGhie, S (Kansas), Arica Davis, MB (Ohio State).

LOUISVILLE REGIONAL

Louisville: Raquel Lazaro, S (USC), Elle Glock, S (USC).

Nebraska: Kaitlyn Hord, MB (Penn State).

Oregon: Hannah Pukis, S (Washington State), Gloria Mutiri, OPP (Kansas State).

Baylor: Mallory Talbert, MB (Texas A&M), Lauren Harrison, OH (North Carolina).

WISCONSIN REGIONAL

Wisconsin: Sarah Franklin, OH (Michigan State), Caroline Crawford, MB (Kansas), Joslyn Boyer, DS/L (Iowa), Shanel Bramschreiber, DS/L (Baylor), Gabby McCaa, MB (Boston College).

Penn State: Taylor Trammell, MB (Purdue), Seleisa Elisaia, S (CSU Bakersfield), Katie Clark, MB (TCU), Zoe Weatherington, OH/OPP (Utah),Kashauna Williams, OH (Long Beach State).

Florida: AC Fitzpatrick, OH (Penn State), Marina Markova, OH (Syracuse), Rhett Robinson, OH/OPP (North Texas).

Pittsburgh: Cam Ennis, OH/S (Texas A&M), Julianna Dalton, OH (Washington State), Courtney Buzzerio, OPP (Iowa), Serena Gray, MB (Penn State).

STANFORD REGIONAL

Kentucky: Adanna Rollins, OH (Penn State/Minnesota).

San Diego: Gabby Goddard, MB (Kentucky), Leyla Blackwell, MB (Indiana), Gabby Blossom, S (Penn State), Breana Edward, OH (Indiana), Madi Allen, DS/L (BYU).

Houston: Morgan Janda, S (Sam Houston State), Kennedy Warren, OH (Idaho), Isabel Theut, MB (Arkansas State), Kortlyn Henderson, OH (Iowa Western CC), Anna Wolf, MB (Minnesota), Kate Georgiades, L (TCU).

Talking heads

Courtney Lyle and Holly McPeak, who will call the national semifinals and championship match for ESPN, will be covering the Texas regional that starts Thursday with Ohio State vs. Minnesota and Texas vs. Marquette.

At the Wisconsin regional, the announcers for Florida-Pittsburgh and Penn State-Wisconsin are Sam Gore and former Texas A&M-Corpus Christ libero Shelby Coppedge, who is new to the national broadcasting scene.

The Louisville regional for Oregon-Nebraska and Baylor-Louisville has Eric Frede and former Louisville player Katie George.

And the Stanford regional of Kentucky-San Diego and Houston-Stanford has Paul Sunderland and former Florida player Missy Whittemore.

Coaching carousel

There are job openings at Oral Roberts, Montana State and Nicholls State.

Oral Roberts fired Frank Craig III after three seasons. His teams went 30-47 overall and 20-32 in The Summit League. This past season, ORU finished 9-21, 6-12.

Montana State fired Daniel Jones after seven years, the last five as head coach. His teams were 64-73 the past five years, 42-40 in the Big Sky. This past season, MSU finished 14-16, 9-7.

Nicholls State coach Kallie Noble has resigned from the Louisiana school. Her teams went 31-67 in four seasons, 14-46 in the Southland Conference. This season Nicholls was 7-23, 4-14.

There are now at least 18 Division openings, including UCLA and Oregon State in the Pac-12, Minnesota in the Big Ten, Kansas State in the Big 12, and Texas A&M, Missouri and Ole Miss in the SEC.

NIVC

The quarterfinals are set. Pacific plays Drake, UTRGV plays Davidson, Boston College plays Xavier and Western Carolina plays Southern Miss.

Click here for the bracket and here for the schedule and results.

West Texas A&M wins DII

West Texas A&M (33-4) beat Concordia-St. Paul (31-6) in four sets on Saturday to win the NCAA Division II volleyball championship.

The Lady Buffs hit .307 in their 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 28-26 victory in Seattle. Kayla Elliott had 17 kills with two errors in 29 attacks and hit .517 to go with six blocks and two digs. Abi Nash had 15 kills, hit .306, and had an assist, three aces and 11 digs. Torrey Miller had 14 kills, three assists, an ace, three blocks and six digs, and Camy Jones had six kills and eight blocks.

Jasmine Mulvhill had 20 kills for Concordia to go with eight digs and two solo blocks.

West Texas A&M has won four national titles, but this was the first since 1997.

AVCA Division I all-region teams

The AVCA honors 10 regions and uses that for its All-America teams. You have to make an all-region team to be considered. It’s the same for national coach of the year. The AVCA announces its All-American teams, national player of the year and top coach next week.

VolleyballMag.com, however, will continue to announce its All-American teams, POY and coach after the NCAA national championships.

Click here to see the AVCA all-region teams.

Talkin’ tourney on the Zoom

If you missed it, our weekly Monday NCAA Zoom included TCU’s Jason Williams and Penn State’s Katie Schumacher-Cawley, who have played half the final 16 between them, and then VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog and Emily Ehman of the Big Ten Network and ESPN break down the eight Thursday matches: https://volleyballmag.com/tcu-williams-penn-state-schumacher-cawley-ncaa-zoom-120522/