There is no better and more fun NCAA volleyball conversation anywhere than when get together with first-year Notre Dame coach Salima Rockwell, first-year Southern Miss coach Jenny Hazelwood and Big Ten analyst Emily Ehman.

We can’t get all four of together every Monday as in the past because Salima and Jenny got real jobs, so enjoy this first time this NCAA season that we’ve put the band back together. And we cover so much ground heading into the third weekend of the NCAA season:

There is no paywall at VolleyballMag.com. Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag