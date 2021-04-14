Morehead St., High Point get first NCAA tourney victories, Dayton, Texas State win

What a second set of matches in Omaha!

Morehead State not only won its first NCAA Tournament match ever, it knocked off hometown favorite as the Eagles beat Creighton in five.

And shortly after that on Wednesday in the CHI Health Center, High Point also won its first NCAA match as the Panthers stunned Central Florida, also in five.

Earlier, Dayton won its 14th match in a row with a sweep of Towson, and Texas State beat Utah Valley in four.

The recaps follow.

At 7 p.m. Eastern, the matches continue with Weber State vs. Bowling Green, Illinois State vs. UNLV, Lipscomb vs. Georgia Tech, and Samford vs. Wright State.

The 10:30 matches have Rider vs. UCLA, Jackson State vs. Western Kentucky, North Carolina A&T vs. Rice, and LIU vs. Pitt.

In the first round of four matches Wednesday, Notre Dame beat Army, Missouri beat South Dakota, San Diego beat Texas a&M-Corpus Christi, and Pepperdine beat UMBC.

All the matches are being streamed on ESPN3.

MOREHEAD STATE OUSTS CREIGHTON — The Eagles are 17-1 after shocking Creighton 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 15-13 behind 17 kills apiece by Olivia Lohmeier and Abby Hulsman.

Morehead State moves into a Thursday match against eighth-seeded Florida (19-3), an at-large from the SEC. The two schools have never played.

Lohmeier had two aces, seven digs, and a block. Hulsman hit .314 and had four digs and a block. Lauren Rokey added 11 kills, two digs, and two blocks.

Bridget Bessler had three kills, 49 assists, two aces, seevn digs, and an a block. Her team hit .169.

Creighton, the Big East champion, ended its season 12-4. The Bluejays, who hit .276, had five players with eight or more kills. Jaela Zimmerman led with 18, two assists, 10 digs, and two blocks. Keeley Davis had 15 kills, 17 digs, and tw blocks. Kiara Reinhardt had 13 kills with no errors in 18 attacks to hit .722 and added three digs and six blocks. Ally Van Eekeren had 32 assists, four aces, and four digs. The Bluejays hit .276, more than 100 points higher than Morehead.

HIGH POINT KNOCKS OFF UCF — The Panthers made program history with their 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 23-15, 15-11 victory, finally breaking through with an NCAA victory after four previous trips.

High Point moves into a Thursday match against seventh-seeded Purdue (14-6) of the Big Ten. Purdue won their only meeting in 2017.

Annie Sullivan led with 17 kills and three blocks. Madison Smith had 15 kills, two aces, five digs, and a block. Gabrielle Idlebird had 11 kills with one error in 19 attacks to hit .526 to go with three digs and five blocks. And Kaley Rammelsberg had nine kills and nine blocks.

Setter Maria Miggin had seven kills in 11 errorless attempts, 25 assists, an ace, 14 digs, and four blocks. Her team hit .200.

UCF, which hit .157, was led by McKenna Melville, who had 21 kills, 20 digs, and two blocks. Tali Marmen had 16 kills, six digs, and five blocks. Kathryn Wesolich had 11 kills, hit .381, and had an assist and 10 blocks. Amber Olson had 25 assists and 19 digs, and Emily Lawrence had 25 assists and 19 digs. Arianna Arjomand had 18 digs and seven assists.

TEXAS STATE TOPS UVU — No team has more victories than Texas State, which improved to 31-8 with its 25-21, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22 win over the WAC’s Utah Valley.

Texas State advances to play Nebraska (14-2) of the Big Ten, which will be playing close to home. They’ve only met once, when Nebraska won in 1992.

The Bobcats, who hit. 238, got 15 kills from Caitlan Buettner, who had two digs and a block. Tyeranee Scott had 14 kills with one error in 22 attacks to hit .591 and had two digs and five blocks. Janell Fitzgerald had 13 kills, an ace, drive digs, and three blocks. Courtney Heiser had eight kills, an assist, two assists, nine digs, and three blocks.

Emily DeWalt had three kills with no errors in 14 attacks, 45 assists, 10 digs, and two blocks. Kayla Granado had 20 digs and five assists.

Utah Valley, which ended its season 14-6, hit .154. Tori Dorius led with 14 kills as she hit .321 and had an assist, a dig, and five blocks. Kazna Tanuvasa had 11 kills, three digs, and two blocks. Kendra Nock had five kills with one error in 11 swings and six blocks, and Natalia Andrus had four kills with no errors in 10 attacks and also six blocks.

DAYTON SWEEPS TOWSON — The Flyers (14-1) hit .366 in their 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 sweep of Towson, the Colonial Athletic Association champion that took its first loss and ended its season 6-1.

Dayton, the Atlantic 10 champion which had five players with six or more kills, moves on to play Washington (17-3), the Pac-12 winner. The teams have met once when Washington won in five in 2018.

Lexie Almodovar led Dayton with nine kills and hit .412 to go with an assist and three digs. Jamie Peterson had eight kills with one error in 22 attacks to hit .318 and had three digs and two blocks. Amelia Doherty had six kills with two errors in eight attempts, 25 assists, an ace, seven digs, and two blocks.

Towson hit .024. Emily Jarome led with seven kills and four digs, while Lydia Wiers and Nina Cajic had six kills each.

***

We hope you enjoyed reading this article. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/