NCAA volleyball: Cathy George retires, Penn State and Hawai’i men get to 4-0

Since our roundup Friday, it’s been a busy few NCAA volleyball days.

Cathy George retired after a 35-year career that included the last 17 at Michigan State.

The fourth-ranked Penn State men won again and are 4-0.

Edward Waters picked a tough place to start at the SIAC school played its first matches in program history and got swept twice at AVCA No. 1 Hawai’i, which is also 4-0.

Second-ranked UCLA and No. 5 Long Beach State finally got their seasons underway as the Bruins swept Princeton and Long Beach swept Harvard.

There are two men’s matches Tuesday when Princeton of the EIVA plays at the MPSF’s Pepperdine and Erskine of Conference Carolinas goes to the Big West’s Long Beach State.

COACHING CAROUSEL — The state of Michigan lost two coaches Friday.

The first woman to coach a team into the national semifinals is calling it a career. Cathy George finished with a record of 302-233 in 17 years at Michigan State, 667-457 overall. That includes taking Texas-Arlington to the 1989 final four. The only other women to accomplish that were BYU’s Elaine Michaelis, BYU’s Heather Olmstead, and Florida’s Mary Wise, who has taken the Gators to eight final fours and lost in the 2003 and 2017 national-championship matches.

George plays at Illinois State and also coached at North Dakota State.

“The decision to retire after 35 seasons as head coach including the last 17 at Michigan State is an incredibly emotional one,” George said in a news release.

“Coaching is an extremely rewarding profession, watching student-athletes develop and excel beyond their own expectations is amazing. But coaching is a demanding profession which requires an incredible amount of energy and focus. As I went through some self-evaluation this offseason, I realized I had to do what was best for my family and for the program.”

Michigan State finished 11-18 last season, 4-16 in the Big Ten, which came on the heels of a 3-12 finish last spring …

The coaching carousel is always, it seems, spinning. Also Friday, Oakland coach Rob Beam retired after 15 seasons at the Michigan school. Beam was 222-207 at Oakland. This past season, the Golden Grizzlies finished 15-15, 9-9 in the Horizon after losing its last six matches …

Also Friday, Stanford hired former Notre Dame head coach Mike Johnson as an assistant and McNeese State hired Sasha Karelov to replace Kristee Porter, who left to be the head coach at North Texas.

Johnson was the head coach for four seasons at Notre Dame. He replaces Gary Mano, who stepped down after last season. Johnson previously was head coach at Austin Peay and Xavier.

Karelov spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. She played indoors at Duke and on the beach at Long Beach State, and also in 2019 on the AVP.

NCAA MEN — Start with Hawai’i, which beat Edward Waters of the SIAC 25-11, 25-7, 25-10 on Friday and then 25-10, 25-7, 25-12 on Sunday. On Sunday, Hawai’i hit an incredible .688, with 36 kills and three errors in 48 attacks. Fifteen Rainbow Warriors had kills …

Second-ranked UCLA finally played and beat visiting Princeton 25-12, 25-22, 25-22. Kevin Kobrine had 11 kills and hit .375 for UCLA to go with four digs and three blocks …

No. 3 Pepperdine, which beat visiting Erskine on Thursday, swept again Friday to improve to 2-0. Jaylen Jasper had 10 kills in the 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 victory. The Waves hit .443 …

Fourth-ranked Penn State, which swept visiting No. 6 Grand Canyon on Thursday, did it again Saturday. Cal Fisher had 15 kills and hit .565 to go with four aces, a block, and two digs. Sam Marsh had 12 kills with one error in 16 swings, an ace, and two blocks …

No. 5 Long Beach swept Harvard behind 14 kills by Clarke Godbold, who had three errors in 19 attacks, two aces, and a dig. The 49ers hit .413 …

No. 7 BYU had the weekend off …

No. 8 Loyola Chicago of the MIVA swept the EIVA’s St. Francis on Friday and then beat the EIVA’s NJIT in four on Saturday. Against SFU, Parker Van Buren had 17 kills with one error in 27 attacks, an assist, an ace, two blocks, and four digs. In the victory over NJIT, Van Buren had 15 more kills, eight blocks, an assist, two aces, and four digs, and Henry Payne and Colton Brooks had 10 kills each. Alessandro Negri had 17 kills for NJIT …

Ninth-ranked Lewis beat NJIT in four on Friday and swept SFU on Saturday. Tyler Mitchem had 14 kills against NJIT and 13 kills against SFU …

No. 10 UC San Diego opened its season with a four-set win over Harvard on Friday. Then, the Tritons not only improved to 2-0 as they swept No. 12 Stanford, UCSD beat the Cardinal for the first time since 2011. Kyle McCauley had 12 kills, two aces, two assists, seven digs and a block in the sweep. Ryan Ka had nine kills, hit .438, and had an assist, two aces, and five digs. Will Rottman had 18 kills for Stanford as he hit .455 and had three aces, two blocks, and three digs.

