NCAA volleyball: AVCA polls, coaching carousel, men’s recaps

In this NCAA volleyball roundup, we have AVCA polls for men and beach, two NCAA Division I women’s hirings, some international playing opportunities, Tuesday’s men’s results and a look at Wednesday’s NCAA Division I-II men’s schedule.

AVCA MEN’S POLL — The top four teams remained the same in the AVCA top-15 coaches poll.

Long Beach State, UCLA, Hawai’i, and Penn State are still 1-4. USC moved up two spots to No. 5.

UC Santa Barbara moved up two spots to No. 6, Ball State jumped three spots to No. 7, Pepperdine dropped three spots to eighth, Lewis fell three spots to No. 9, and Grand Canyon is down a spot to 10th.

Independent Lincoln Memorlal, the only unbeaten team, stayed at No. 15.

AVCA POW — The national player of the week is Loyola Chicago freshman right side Parker Van Buren. He averaged 5.14 kills in seven sets in victories over Quincy and Lindenwood while hitting .537.

AVCA BEACH POLL — The coaches preseason poll shows USC at No. 1, followed by UCLA, Florida State, Loyola Marymount, LSU, and TCU.

COACHING CAROUSEL — Grambling hired Chelsey Lucas, who returns to her alma mater, where she was a standout libero in 2007. Lucas has been the head coach at fellow SWAC member Arkansas-Pine Bluff the past three seasons. UAPB finished 18-16 in 2021, 13-3 in the SWAC. Grambling’s Demetria Keys-Johnson stepped down after the Tigers went 11-17, 8-8 in the SWAC …

UMBC hired Kasey Crider as its head coach and he inherits a strong program after Cristina Robertson resigned last month to tak over at FIU. Crider has been an assistant at Miami (Florida) since 2015. Crider, an All-American at Pepperdine, played pro before starting a coaching career that took him to Pepperdine and Stanford as a volunteer assistant. UMBC finished 19-12 last season, 12-0 in the America East. UMBC won the AE tournament for the second straight year and then got swept by Pittsburgh in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

PLAY FOR THE USA — Players are needed for the World University Games, rescheduled from 2021 to 2022 in Chengdu, China, and the 2022 FISU America Games in Merida, Mexico, in October.

“The World University Games mirrors the Olympic Games in many important aspects, including having similar athletes villages, opening and closing ceremonies, and many participating countries from around the globe,” according a news release.

“The FISU America Games is like a mini-Olympic Games, but only for college-aged student-athletes, only from the countries of North, South and Central America. The FISU Americas normally alternate years with the World University Games, which are held every two years.”

Go to USATEAM.org for more info or contact David Knopp at david@usateam.org

TUESDAY MEN — St. Francis Brooklyn (5-3) of the EIVA hit .421 and won 25-13, 29-27, 25-10 at independent Fairleigh Dickinson (0-6). St. Francis got nine kills from Bartek Zielinski, who hit .357 and had an assist, an ace, and six digs. James Henneberry had six kills in eight errorless attacks and seven blocks. St. Francis had 10 aces — four by Lucas Blanco — and 13 errors. FDU’s Jack Lydon had 10 of his team’s 24 kills. FDU hit .054 and had four aces and 16 errors …

Sacred Heart (4-3) of the EIVA hit .353 and swept at independent American International (1-7). Eight players had kills for Sacred Heart in the 25-14, 25-16, 25-13 victory, nine by Patrick Mucherino, who hit .438 and had four blocks and five digs. Sacred Heart had 11 aces — four by Ife Loverton — and seven errors. American International hit .015 and had two aces and five errors. John Rivera Ortiz had 12 of his team’s 20 kills, an assist, an ace, a block,and four digs …

In Conference Carolinas action, Erskine (4-10, 2-2) beat visiting Emmanuel (4-3, 1-1) 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21. Austin Edgerrin led with 15 kills and seven digs. Jason Sall had 13 kills, an ace, six digs, and six blocks, one solo. Erskine hit .183 and had five aces and 14 errors. Eli Zdonek had 17 kills for Emmanuel, which hit .089 and had four aces and 16 errors …

Also in Conference Carolinas, North Greenville (7-3, 3-1) won 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 at King (4-8 3-1). Gergory Torres led North Greenville with 18 kills and hit .387 to go with five digs. Diego Rosich had eight kills with two errors in 14 attacks and added three aces, five digs, and three blocks, one solo. North Greenville hit .247 and had six aces and 14 errors. King, which hit .120 and had two aces and 12 errors, got nine kills from Joshua Kim …

Independent Damaen (7-2) swept Elmira (10-5) behind 16 kills by Robert Patzer, who had one error in 26 attacks and hit .577 to go with an assist, six digs and two blocks.

WEDNESDAY MEN — There is a MIVA match when McKendree goes to Quincy.

Belmont Abbey of Conference Carolinas plays at independent Limestone.

The SIAC’s Morehouse is home for Life, Thiel goes to Alderson Broaddus, and Maryville is at Missouri Baptist.

Want to watch a match? We have the viewing links in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

