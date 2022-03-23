Looking for upsets, surprises, shakeups in the AVCA Men’s Division I-II Coaches Poll?

Too bad, because this week the top 15 stayed exactly the same. Numbers 1-15 had no changes.

We have the AVCA men’s player of the week, AVCA beach poll and top pair, and a look at the five men’s conferences that get automatic bids into the NCAA postseason.

There was also a women’s head-coaching change.

AVCA MEN’S POLL — Has it happened before, zero changes in the men’s top 15? UCLA, Penn State, Long Beach State, Hawai’i, and USC are 1-5. McKendree, BYU and Purdue Fort Wayne also got votes.

Click here for the complete AVCA men’s poll.

AVCA MEN’S POW — The AVCA national player of the week is Julian Meissner of NJIT. The junior from Berlin, Germany, averaged 5.63 kills, hit .427, and averaged .63 blocks per set in two EIVA victories over Charleston.

AVCA BEACH POLL — UCLA stayed No. 1, but TCU moved up a spot to second, trading places with USC. Florida State stayed No. 4, and Loyola Marymount moved up a notch to No. 5, trading places with LSU.

Click here for the complete AVCA Collegiate Beach Volleyball Poll.

AVCA BEACH POW — The national pair of the week is Grand Canyon’s Allison Hansen and Allanis Navis. Hansen, a sophomore from Everett, Washington, and Navis, a sophomore from Puerto Rico, went 5-0 in the March to May tournament this past weekend in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and are 13-2 this season.

BIG WEST — It’s still early in the conference schedule, but UC Santa Barbara is 3-0, while Hawai’i, Long Beach State and UC Irvine are all 1-1. The league has been off since last Friday. This Friday, UCSB goes to Long Beach, UCI is at UC San Diego, and CSUN is at Hawai’i.

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Mount Olive is on top at 6-1, North Greenville is 7-2, and King is 5-3. Friday, Mount Olive is home for Belmont Abbey, North Greenville goes to Barton, and King is at Emmanuel. Also, Lees-McRae is at Erskine.

EIVA — Penn State, coing off a sweep Sunday at George Mason, is in control. The Nittany Lions are 10-2 with a two-game lead in the loss column over NJIT and Harvard, both 6-2. Penn State won NJIT last month in five and they play again at Penn State on April 9. The Nittany Lions also swept at Harvard in early February and play host to the Crimson this Friday.

Wednesday, Princeton is home for St. Francis Brookly. Also Friday, NJIT goes to George Mason, Sacred Heart is at Saint Francis (PA).

MIVA — It’s a two-team race with Ball State and Loyola Chicago tied at 7-1. McKendree is third at 5-3. Friday, Loyola plays host to McKendree and Lewis goes to Purdue Fort Wayne. Saturday, Ball State is at Quincy and Ohio State is at Lindenwood. Loyola won the first meeting with Ball State. They play again April 7 in Chicago.

MPSF — Top-ranked UCLA has a two-game lead in the win column over USC. UCLA is 5-1, while USC is 3-1. Grand Canyon is third at 3-3 and Pepperdine fourth at 2-2. UCLA is taking a break from conference play when it goes to Georgia to play first-year HBU programs Morehouse and Fort Valley State. In the MPSF Friday USC is at Stanford, Grand Canyon is at Concordia Irvine, and Pepperdine is home for BYU.

MANHATTAN FIRES EGBERT — Lora Egbert, who had a record of 21-106 in five seasons, will not return to Manhattan. The Jaspers were 2-20 last season, 2-16 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

