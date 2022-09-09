Every day is a new adventure this season in NCAA women’s volleyball.

Thursday, there were only 24 matches, but among them, No. 5 Georgia Tech destroyed No. 10 BYU, Loyola Marymount knocked off No. 22 UCLA, No. 24 Pepperdine escaped Cal Poly in five, and No. 21 Western Kentucky rallied to beat Northern Kentucky and give coach Travis Hudson a milestone victory.

It sets up a Friday loaded with intriguing matches, not the least of which is the gathering in Minneapolis where No. 3 Minnesota plays host to No. 18 Oregon and No. 11 Stanford plays No. 20 Penn State.

There are other showcase matches Friday in a schedule that is simply too long to count how many matches there are.

No. 6 Wisconsin is at No. 14 Kentucky (which is on ESPNU).

Ninth-ranked Purdue is at No. 4 Louisville and No. 8 Ohio State is in Atlanta and plays BYU.

No. 13 Washington plays Pepperdine and Cal Poly and USC plays at Hawai’i.

Top-ranked Texas is home for Denver.

You can find the viewing links on the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings page.

GEORGIA TECH TOPS BYU: The Yellowjackets (6-0) of the ACC hit .393 and were led again by Julia Bergmann. She had 20 kills, hit .400, and had two aces, nine digs and two blocks, one solo. Tamara Otene had eight kills in 20 errorless attacks and nine digs. Isabella D’Amico had 25 assists, eight digs and a block. BYU (5-2 ) of the WCC, which hit .181, got 10 kills from Erin Livingston.

LMU SWEEPS UCLA: The Lions (3-3) of the WCC won 26-24, 25-20, 25-19 over visiting UCLA (4-2). LMU won despite hitting .159 and having only 28 kills. Kari Geissberger had eight kills with no errors in 13 attacks, two digs and five blocks, one solo. Audrey Klemp had six kills, a dig and five blocks, one solo.

UCLA, which hit .029 and was without Charitie Luper once again, got eight kills from Iman Ndiaye and seven each from three others.

AROUND THE NATION: Western Kentucky (7-1) of Conference USA beat visiting Northern Kentucky (1-6) of the Horizon League 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-9. It marked career win 700 for Travis Hudson, all at WKU.

“I’m glad all 700 of them didn’t go like that.” Hudson said. “What a war, what an absolute battle, but a very important win for our team.”

Four Toppers had 10 or more kills, 18 by Lauren Matthews, who hit .308 and had four blocks and two digs. Setter Callie Bauer had 10 kills with one error in 19 attempts, 39 assists and 10 digs. UNK’s Anna Brinkman had 22 kills, an ace, two blocks and 27 digs …

Pepperdine of the WCC improved to 6-1 with its 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 23-25, 17-15 win over Cal Poly (0-5) at Washington. Meg Brown led with 15 kills, hit .400, and had an assist, five digs, and seven blocks, two solo … Tommi Stockham had 22 kills and 12 digs for Cal Poly and Maia Dvoracek had 21 kills and 14 digs to go with three blocks, one solo … Earlier, Cal Poly lost to the Big Ten’s Northwestern in four …

No. 15 Baylor of the Big 12 swept Colorado State of the Mountain West. Kara McGhee had nine kills with no errors in 17 attacks, two digs and nine blocks, one solo. Avery Carlson had two kills in five tries, 35 assists, an ace, two blocks and six digs …

Northwestern (7-1) took its first loss later in the day, losing in four to Washington (4-1) as the Huskies hit .400 in the 21-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-22 victory. Claire Hoffman led with 14 kills, hit .407, and had three aces, three assists, two blocks and five digs. Ella May Powell had four kills, 42 assists, four blocks and four digs. Temi Thomas-Ailara led Northwestern with 12 kills and two blocks …

Mississippi State of the SEC improved to 6-0 with a sweep of the ASUN’s Kennesaw State. Gabby Waden, Lauren Myrick and Sania Petties had 10 kills each for State …

Indiana of the Big Ten split its matches, first beating Western Carolina of the Southern Conference in four as five Hoosiers had 11 or more kills. But then NC State (5-2) of the ACC swept Indiana (5-3). Vanja Bukilic had 13 kills for NC State, hit .409, and had an assist, two digs and five blocks. Morgan Geddes led IU with 13 kill … WCU earlier lost in four to TCU, which got 18 kills from Julia Adams, who hit .350 and had an assist, four aces, four digs and a block …

UNLV swept Wichita State as Isabel Martin had 21 kills and hit .429 to go with an ace, 14 digs and a block. The Shockers later got swept by Kansas of the Big 12, which improved to 8-0. KU’s Aya Elnady had 14 kills, hit .353, and had an assist, an ace, four digs and three blocks …

Army West Point beat Syracuse … Akron beat Cleveland State in five, but CSU’s Laken Voss had 24 kills … Old Dominion beat Navy in five, but Navy’s Jordan Llewellyn had 24 kills … Florida State swept Omaha … Joy Umeh had 17 kills with one error in 33 attacks as UC Irvine swept Weber State. Umeh also had four blocks.

