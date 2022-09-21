Colorado State not only beat visiting Wyoming on Tuesday to open Mountain West play, it gave 26th-year coach Tom Hilbert his 800th career victory.

Recaps from Tuesday follow, but first a look at Wednesday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

Pac-12 play gets underway with four matches, all rivalries. fifth-ranked Stanford is at Cal, No. 18 Washington is home for Washington State, No. 21 Oregon goes to Oregon State, and Arizona State is at Arizona. On Thursday, Colorado goes to Utah and USC goes across town to UCLA.

Top-ranked Texas opens Big 12 play at Kansas, while No. 14 Baylor, is home for TCU, which is coached by former Baylor assistant Jason Williams.

In the SEC, two of its three ranked teams are in action as No. 12 Florida is home for Alabama and No. 20 Arkansas is at LSU. Missouri is at Tennessee, Texas A&M goes to Ole Miss and Georgia is at Mississippi State. No. 15 Kentucky doesn’t open its SEC season until Saturday when LSU visits.

There is one ACC match when Boston College goes to Syracuse.

Marquette, ranked 19th, opens Big East play when DePaul visits.

In the WCC, Saint Mary’s plays Portland and then Thursday all three ranked teams are in action as No. 4 San Diego is home for No. 17 Pepperdine, No. 16 BYU is home for Loyola Marymount, and Pacific goes to Gonzaga.

Also Wednesday Houston is at Tulane in the American Athletic.

Colorado State (8-4) hit .415 and won 25-17, 16-25, 25-7, 25-17 as Hilbert notched his big number.

“I am an old timer, but I think I’ve done it the right way,” said Hilbert, who coached at Idaho for four years before taking over at CSU in 1997. “I’ve stayed at only two schools as a head coach, and I’ve had success and decided to stick with it, and I think that’s why I have the record I have. And I’m proud of it. I think I’ve done it the right way.”

Colorado State got 14 kills from Kennedy Stanford, who hit .345 and had an assist, four aces and 10 digs. Annie Sullivan had 13 kills, hit .455 and and a block and a dig. Malaya Jones had 11 kills, two blocks and two digs. Ciera Pritchard had two kills in five errorless tries, 46 assists, an ace, a block and seven digs. Kate Yoshimoto had 15 digs, two assists and two aces.

Wyoming (4-9) got eight kills from Corin Carruth and seven each from KC McMahon, Teresa Garza and Tierney Barlow …

Oakland won in four at Robert Morris in the Horizon League behind 19 kills from Patti Cesarini, who had seven digs. Emily Wichmann had 20 digs, four assists and an ace … Also in the HL, Milwaukee had lost six in a row but swept Purdue Fort Wayne by hitting .367. Ari Miller had 15 kills, hit .440 and had two assists, two aces and six blocks, two solo … Green Bay swept at IUPUI as Tiffany Paalman had 12 kills in 20 errorless attacks to go with four digs and two blocks, one solo … Cleveland State won in five at Youngstown State, 18-16 in the fifth. Paula Gurshing had 25 kills for YSU to go an assist, a block and a 24 digs. CSU’s Audrey McConihe had 26 digs, five assists and an ace …

UC Davis beat UC Riverside in four as Demari Webb had 14 kills in 29 errorless attacks … Binghamton swept Niagara as Guila Bonifacio had 17 kills, hit .577, and had two assists, three digs and a block … Bryant swept and kept Hartford winless … UMBC won in four at Coppin State. Mia Bilusic led with 19 kills as she hit .324 and had an ace, nine digs and five blocks, one solo … Fairleigh Dickinson swept and kept Manhattan winless as the Knights hit .362. Kylie Nott had 12 kills, hit .400 and had an ace, five digs and a block … Lehigh won in five at Penn behind 16 kills by Ella Green and 15 by Madeline McGregor … Northwestern State swept and kept Texas Southern winless. Breanna Burrell had 15 kills, hit .542 and had a dig and a block … UT Martin beat Tennessee State in four. Karen Scanlon had 16 kills, an assist, an ace, eight digs and three blocks.