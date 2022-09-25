Third-ranked Nebraska won the Big Ten showdown in Lincoln, holding off No. 7 Ohio State in five Saturday.

LSU, meanwhile, capped off its best regular-season week in 30 years with a stunning five-set upset at No. 15 Kentucky, which came on the heels of the Tigers’ upset of No, 20 Arkansas four days earlier.

Fourth-ranked San Diego had to go the distance to beat Loyola Marymount.

Unbeaten no more: Michigan knocked off No. 9 Penn State in an overpowering sweep. That leaves only Towson, Auburn, Texas and UCF still undefeated.

Caroline Meuth of Texas A&M had 30 kills and hit .563 in a five-set win over Tennessee and London Davis of Kansas had 22 kills in 34 errorless attacks in a five-set win at Kansas State

And something had to give in New York as Manhattan (1-10) won its MAAC match in five over visiting Saint Peters (0-14). Julia Menocal had 33 kills.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Sunday’s NCAA Division I volleyball schedule.

LSU is back at Kentucky on Sunday. The SEC’s other ranked team, No. 12 Florida, is back at South Carolina. Also, Auburn is back at Alabama and Tennessee is at Texas A&M.

In the ACC, the seven-match slate includes No. 2 Louisville is at Florida State and No. 10 Pittsburgh home for NC State.

The Big Ten shows another tough battle for reeling No. 8 Minnesota, which plays host to No, 6 Wisconsin. No. 11 Purdue, coming off its sweep of Minnesota, is at Iowa, Indiana is at Maryland and Michigan State is at Rutgers.

The three matches in the Pac-12 have No. 5 Stanford at No. 21 Oregon, No. 18 Washington at UCLA and Arizona State at Colorado.

No. 22 Creighton is home for Villanova in the Big East,

BIG TEN: Nebraska (10-1, 2-0) beat visiting Ohio State (5-5, 1-1) as Madi Kubik had 16 kills, an assist, an ace, nine digs and five blocks in the 25-22, 24-26, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13 victory. Lindsay Krause added nine kills and two blocks as the Huskers hit .140. Ohio State, which hit .151, got 21 kills from Jenaisya Moore …

Penn State (12-1, 1-1) hit .105 in its 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 loss at Michigan (11-1, 2-0). Jess Mruzik led the Wolverines with 14 kills, an assist, an ace, nine digs and four blocks, one solo. Jacque Boney had nine kills and six blocks. Kashauna Williams had nine kills, two blocks and four digs for Penn State … Illinois (7-5, 2-0) swept visiting Northwestern (11-3, 0-2). Raina Terry led with 14 kills, an ace, two digs and five blocks, one solo. Kyla Swanson had three kills in six errorless tries and seven blocks. Temi Thomas-Ailara had 16 kills for Northwestern as she hit .333 and had a block and a dig.

SEC: LSU (8-4, 2-0), which hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2017, gave first-year coach Tonya Johnson another upset victory, this time 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 15-11 at Kentucky (5-5, 0-1). It’s the first road victory over a ranked team for LSU since 2014 and marked the first time LSU beat ranked opponents back-to-back since 1992, the last year the program took a team to the NCAA Tournament round of 16. LSU, which hit .364, got 20 kills from Sanaa Dotson. She had one error in 44 attacks to hit .432 and had an ace and nine digs. Kentucky’s Reagan Rutherford had 22 kills, hit .333, and had an ace, eight digs and three block …

Auburn (12-0) stayed unbeaten with a four-set win at Alabama (6-8) as Madison Scheer had 19 kills and hit .405 to go with six blocks and Akasha Anderson had 16 kills, an assist, 15 digs and a block … Florida (10-2) won in four at South Carolina (6-5) as the Gators hit .373. Merritt Beason had 18 kills, hit .394, and had an assist, an ace, seven digs and four blocks, two solo … Caroline Meuth had 30 kills as Texas A&M (10-3) beat visiting Tennessee (7-7) in five. Meuth had four errors in 47 attacks to hit .553 and had two assists, an ace, 14 digs and a block. Erykah Lovett and Morgahn Fingall had 18 kills each for the Vols.

BIG 12: Texas (10-0) hit .325 and swept visiting Oklahoma (10-3). Asjia O’Neal had 13 kills, hit .647 and had an ace and two blocks. Logan Eggleston had eight kills but hit .071. She had three aces and eight digs … TCU (6-7) beat visiting Iowa State (8-6) n four behind 18 kills by Audrey Nalls, who hit .333 and had three assists, two aces, 11 digs and a block … Texas Tech (12-2) won came back from losing the first two sets and won in five at West Virginia (6-7). Four Red Raiders had 10 or more kills, 16 by Kenna Sauer, who had 22 digs and four blocks, two solo. WVU’s Adrian Ell had 24 kills, 15 assists, an ace, 10 digs and a block … Kansas (11-3) won in five at Kansas State (9-5). London Davis had 22 kills in 34 errorless attacks to hit .647 to go with four digs and three blocks.

PAC-12: Washington State (9-4) won in five at USC (9-4) behind 24 kills from Pia Timmer, who hit .333 and had three assists, eight digs and a block. Laura Jansen had 20 kills, two aces, 14 digs and a solo block. USC’s Skylar Fields had 25 kills and hit .400 after having three errors in 55 attacks to go with 12 digs and two blocks … Utah (8-5) swept visiting Arizona (10-3). Madelyn Robinson led with 19 kills as she hit .368 and had eight digs. Vanessa Ramirez had 20 digs and six assists.

WCC: San Diego (11-2, 2-0) got all it could handle from visiting LMU (5-6, 0-2) 28-26, 25-18, 32-34, 21-25, 15-8. Katie Lukes had 15 kills and seven digs, and Grace Frohling had 15 kills, hit .353, and had two aces, five digs and five blocks, one solo. Haylee Stoner had 11 kills, an assist, an ace, a dig and seven blocks, one solo. Gabby Blossom had a kill, 43 assists, an ace, 18 digs and four blocks, one solo. LMU’s Kari Geissberger had 22 kills, 10 digs and five blocks, one solo. Jacquelyn Moore had 13 kills and five blocks and Isabella Bareford had a kill, 57 assists, an ace, two blocks and eight digs … No. 16 BYU (9-3, 2-0) beat visiting No. 17 Pepperdine (9-4, 0-2) in four behind 13 kills each from Whitney Llarenas and Erin Livingston and 12 from Heather Gneiting, who had six blocks, one solo. Pepperdine, which opened league play with a loss at San Diego, got 15 kills from Rachel Ahrens, who had two aces, eight digs and three blocks, one solo … Saint Mary’s won in four at Gonzaga … Portland beat visiting Pacific in five as Jayde Harris had 23 kills, hit .311, and had two assists, six digs and two blocks.

AROUND THE NATION: In the Big East, No. 19 Marquette (11-1) beat visiting Butler (7-7) in four as the Golden Eagles hit .333 and four players had 10 or more kills. Jenna Reitsma led with 13 as she hit .367 and had eight assists, 15 digs and two blocks, one solo … Also in the Big East, Rachel Rastelli had 22 kills as St. John’s beat UConn in five, winning the first set 36-34 … and Seton Hall beat Providence in five as Mackenzie Taylor had 22 digs, 10 assists and two aces …

No. 24 Western Kentucky (14-2) swept its Conference USA match at Middle Tennessee (11-4). Lauren Matthews had 16 kills and hit .448 and Paige Briggs had 14 kills and hit .344 … Towson hit .370 and swept Stony Brook in the CAA to improve to 13-0. Nina Cajic had 14 kills in 19 errorless swings … Milwaukee swept Robert Morris in the Horizon League and Ari Miller had 11 kills with no errors in 19 attacks, an ace, two digs and six blocks, one solo …

In the Missouri Valley, Southern Illinois won in five at Belmont as Nataly Garcia had 25 kills, hit .420 and had an ace, seven digs and a block … New Mexico improved to 10-2 with its Mountain West sweep at Utah State as Kaitlynn Biassou had 21 kills, hit .436 and had an ace, seven digs and two blocks …

In the ASUN, Jacksonville State hit .475 and improved to 14-1 with its sweep of North Alabama. Lena Kindermann had 14 kills, hit .632 and had two blocks. Both Katie Montgomery and Sophie Riermersma had seven kills and no errors … Hawai’i swept UC Riverside and Amber Igiede had 12 kills with no errors in 21 swings in the Big West match. She added an assist, an ace, three digs and four blocks, one solo …

Dayton won its Atlantic 10 match in four at Fordham and Lexie Almodovar had 23 kills, hit .400, and added two aces, nine digs and two blocks. Amelia Moore had seven kills and nine blocks, two solo … Melody Paige had 19 kills for Campbell in its five-set Big South win at Charleston Southern. Paige hit .455 and had two digs and 10 blocks … Portland State beat Eastern Washington, recording its first Big Sky reverse road sweep since 2010 …

NIU hit .346 and won its MAC match in four over Akron … Also in the MAC, Central Michigan pulled off a reverse sweep, and beat visiting Ball State in five, 19-17 in the fifth …

In the Summit League, South Dakota improved to 13-1 with a four-set win over visiting Denver. Elizabeth Juhnke had 25 kills, three assists, two aces, 17 digs and seven blocks, two solo. Madison Harms had seven kills and 12 blocks, one solo … Also in the Summit, South Dakota State beat Omaha in five as Crystal Burk had 24 kills, hit .367, and had 13 digs and three blocks, one solo … Southern Miss got a big five-set Sun Belt win over visiting South Alabama behind 24 kills by Mia Wesley. South Alabama’s Hannah Maddux had 23 kills …

Finally, Manhattan beat Saint Peter’s 28-26, 30-28, 28-30, 23-25, 15-10 as Julia Menocal had 33 kills, hit .295, and had four aces and 13 digs.

