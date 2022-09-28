A light schedule was filled with heavy numbers Tuesday in NCAA Division I volleyball.

Start with Elizabeth Juhnke, who had an NCAA season-best 39 kills in a five-set loss at North Dakota State. Juhnke hit .451 after having just seven errors in 71 attacks. More on her and NDSU follow.

NIU’s Francesca Bertucci had 42 digs in a five-set win over Western Michigan.

NJIT’s Courtney Branch had 14 kills in 15 errorless attacks in a win at Manhattan on a day when a handful of hitters had no errors on their stat lines. That included Loyola Marymount’s Jacquelyn Moore, who had 16 kills in 18 errorless swings.

Kaitlyn Flynn of Eastern Illinois had 27 kills, an assist, two aces, 16 digs and four blocks, three solo, in a win at Southern Indiana.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Wednesday’s schedule.

There are 19 matches, three in the Big Ten, as No. 6 Ohio State goes to Michigan, No. 7 Minnesota is home for Northwestern and Iowa is at Indiana.

The three-match SEC slate shows No. 18 Kentucky at Missouri, South Carolina at Georgia and Mississippi State at Auburn, at 12-0 one of four unbeatens left.

In the Big 12, No. 13 Baylor is at Iowa State, Kansas is at Oklahoma and Kansas State is at Texas Tech.

The ACC’s No. 10 Pittsburgh is at Virginia, while Boston College steps out of conference play to entertain Bryant.

Creighton, ranked 22nd, plays a Big East match against visiting Xavier.

Want to watch a match? We have the viewing links on the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings page.

North Dakota State is 10-5 and 3-0 in the Summit League after its 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 15-11 victory over visiting South Dakota (13-2, 2-1), which saw its 13-match winning streak broken.

NDSU, which hit .346 as it won its third in a row, got 26 kills from Syra Tanchin, who hit .375 and had three aces, 11 digs and two blocks, one solo. Michelle Glover had 18 kills, hit .577, and had a dig and four blocks, one solo. Ali Hinze had 11 kills, two assists, an ace, two blocks and 12 digs. Kelly Johnson had three kills in seven errorless attempts, 55 assists, an ace and 10 digs.

Juhnke broke the Summit League record for kills with her 39, one more than the 38 by Laura Miles of Oral Roberts, and five more than the previous South Dakota mark of 34 set in 2011 by Kendall Krittenbrink. The previous NCAA high this season was 35 by Lani Mason of Delaware. Juhnke also had seven digs and three blocks, two solo. Her teammates had a total of 31 kills, 13 by Evelyn Diederich, who hit .393 and had an assist and three digs. Brooklyn Schram had three kills in four errorless tries, 54 assists, an ace, two blocks and eight digs. Her team lost despite hitting .349 …

Also in the Summit, Oral Roberts swept St. Thomas as Kaia Dunford and Trinity Freeman had 12 kills each … South Dakota State won in four at North Dakota as Crystal Burk had 16 kills, hit .306, and had two assists, an ace and 17 digs. Masa Scheierman had 15 kills, an ace, five digs and two blocks, one solo … Kansas City beat visiting Western Illinois in four as Odyssey Warren had an ace, 11 digs and five blocks …

In the West Coast Conference, No. 20 Pepperdine swept visiting Gonzaga to improve to 10-4, 1-2, with the league losses coming to No. 4 San Diego and No. 15 BYU. Meg Brown led with 12 kills while hitting .421 and she had an ace and three blocks. Rachel Ahrens had 10 kills and hit .389. Isabel Zelaya had three kills in as many tries, 34 assists, two blocks and three digs … Santa Clara won in four at Pacific behind 17 kills by Julia Sangiacomo, who hit .361 and had 12 digs and a block … Saint Mary’s swept San Francisco as Hawley Harrer had 14 kills in 27 errorless swings to hit .519. She had three digs and a block … Loyola Marymount swept visiting Portland as the Lions hit .333, which included 16 kills in 18 errorless attacks by Jacquelyn Moore, who hit .889 and had two blocks …

In the lone Big West match of the day, Cal State Fullerton (8-3, 2-1) beat visiting Long Beach State (6-5, 1-2) as the Titans hit .311 and beat the 49ers for the first time since 2019. Fullerton got 16 kills from Julia Crawford, who had two errors in 37 attacks and hit .378 to go with 10 digs. Danielle Jefferies had eight kills in 10 errorless attacks, a block and two digs. Lolo Fonua had 12 kills, hit .333, and had three aces and four digs. Setter Elizabeth Schuster had no kills in 16 attacks, but 47 assists and seven digs. Long Beach’s Callie Schwarzenbach, a Nebraska transfer, had 17 kills, hit .600, and had a block. Katie Kennedy had 17 kills, hit .323, and had an assist, a block and two digs. The Beach hit .274, its best this season …

In the Horizon League, Briana Brown had 17 kills, an assist, an ace and six digs for IUPUI in its four-set win over Milwaukee, which got 13 kills and eight blocks from Ari Miller … Cleveland State won in four at Robert Morris behind 17 kills by Laken Voss, who had an assist, two aces, seven digs and a solo block … Oakland won in four at Youngstown State as Patti Cesarini had 17 kills, two aces, six digs and two blocks. Youngstown’s Paula Gursching had 20 kills, an assist, four aces, 13 digs and three blocks … Green Bay swept at Purdue Fort Wayne as Tiffany Paalman had 13 kills in 25 errorless attacks to go with two digs and two blocks, one solo …

In the only Mid-American match of the day, NIU improved to 10-3, 3-0 in the MAC, with a five-set win over visiting Western Michigan (10-5, 2-1). The Huskies have won seven in a row, the most for coach Ray Gooden’s program since 2016. Emily Dykes led a balanced NIU attack with 19 kills as she hit .447 after having two errors in 38 attacks in the 27-25, 21-25, 25-14, 19-25, 15-9 victory. She had five blocks and four digs. Katie Jablonski had 17 kills, an assist, three blocks and 14 digs. Sammi Lockwood had 11 kills, hit .381 and had an assist and five blocks. Francesca Bertucci had a career-high 42 digs — the fourth most digs in a match in the NCAA this season — and two assists. WMU’s Keona Salesman had 17 kills and Abi Wilcoxson had 13 kills and six blocks …

In the Missouri Valley, Belmont won in four at Murray State to get its first win as a new member of the conference. Laura Shoopman led with 15 kills, an assist, an ace, three blocks and eight digs …

In the Mountain West, San Diego State swept at Fresno State as the Aztecs hit .349. Mikela Labno led with 12 kills and hit .348 to go with two assists, two digs and a block …

In the Ohio Valley, Eastern Illinois won in four at winless Southern Indiana as Kaitlyn Flynn had 27 kills, hit .353, and had an assist, two aces, 16 digs and four blocks, three solo …

There were four Southland Conference matches. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi swept visiting Lamar for only its second win of the season as Kyndal Payne had 15 kills, four assists, eight digs and two solo blocks … Houston Christian beat Texas A&M-Commerce in four as Audrey Pearce had nine kills and eight blocks, one solo … New Orleans beat visiting Nicholls in five behind 20 kills from Sophia Ewalefo, who had an assist, two aces and nine digs … Southeastern Louisiana improved to 13-3 with its four-set win over visiting McNeese. Kaitlin Newsome had 18 kills, two assists, two digs and two solo blocks and Cicily Hidalgo had 16 kills, an assist, an ace, 13 digs and three blocks …

UAlbany won in four at Siena as Alexa Harris had 21 kills, three digs and three blocks, and NJIT swept at Manhattan for its third win in a row as Courtney Branch had 14 kills in 15 errorless attacks to hit .933. She had an assist, a dig and two blocks. NJIT is 6-12, its most wins since 2017 …

Eastern Kentucky won in four at Marshall as Molly Michalak had 12 kills, an assist and 21 digs … Central Arkansas won in four at Little Rock behind 19 kills from Alexis Stumbough, who had two assists, two aces, 17 digs and a block.