TCU, which has been living on the edge all season, rallied again Thursday night and beat visiting West Virginia in five set and is 2-1 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2018.

All three ranked West Coast Conference teams swept, as No. 4 San Diego hit .505 at Gonzaga, No. 15 BYU won at Portland and No. 20 Pepperdine won at San Francisco.

The line of the night went to Kyndal Payne of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, who had 28 kills, hit .344 and had an assist, 12 digs and a block in a five-set Southland Conference win at Northwestern State.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Friday’s NCAA Division I volleyball schedule.

In the ACC, there are seven matches, including No. 2 Louisville at home for Clemson and No. 10 Pittsburgh at Duke.

The four-match Big Ten slate has No. 12 Penn State at No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 5 Purdue at Illinois, No. 3 Nebraska at Rutgers and Michigan State at Maryland.

In the Pac-12, the six-match schedule includes No. 9 Stanford home for No. 17 Washington and No. 16 Oregon home for Arizona State. Arizona is at Oregon State, Utah goes to UCLA, Colorado is at USC, and Washington State is at Cal.

Both ranked Big East teams are in action when No. 19 Marquette is home for Connecticut and No. 21 Creighton is home for Butler.

Unbeaten UCF was scheduled to play at home, but the No. 24 Knights instead are in Wichita, Kansas, where they will play Tulsa on Friday and Wichita State on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference. Also in the AAC, Houston is at East Carolina.

No. 25 Western Kentucky has a Conference USA home match against FIU.

The lone SEC match has Ole Miss at LSU, which means unbeaten Auburn is off. The Big 12 is idle, which includes unbeaten Texas. The other undefeated team, Towson of the CAA, is also off.

Want to watch a match? We have the viewing links on the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings page.

TCU TOPS WVU: The Horned Frogs (7-7, 2-1) beat visiting West Virginia 25-19, 22-25, 19-25, 25-21, 17-15. Audrey Nalls, who had five kills in the fifth set, led with 24 kills despite hitting .094. She had three blocks and 14 digs. Julia Adams had 12 kills, four digs and three blocks, one solo, and Zoe Hall had 11 kills, hit .429, and had an assist, two digs and seven blocks, two solo. Callie Williams had a kill, 49 assists, an ace, a block and seven digs. Her team hit .175.

Bailey Miller led West Virginia with 15 kills, four blocks and 13 digs. Quincey Coyle and Melanie McGann had 10 kills each. McGann had six blocks. Kamiah Gibson had five kills, 38 assists, eight digs and five blocks, two solo. Her team hit .123. Jordyn Schilling had 25 digs and three assists.

WCC: San Diego (12-1, 3-) hit .505 and swept at Gonzaga (3-11, 0-4) for its ninth win in a row. The Toreroes had 53 kills with seven errors in 91 swings oni a victory that took an hour, 17 minutes. Katie Lukes led with 15 kills as she hit .542 to go with three blocks and five digs. Haylee Stoner had eight kills in 11 errorless attacks, an assist, three blocks and three digs …

BYU (10-3, 3-0) swept at Portland (8-7, 1-3) as the Cougars hit .326. Erin Livingston and Elyse Stowell had 10 kills each. Heather Gneiting had six kills and seven blocks …

Pepperdine (11-4, 2-2) overpowered San Francisco (7-7, 0-3). Meg Brown had nine kills, hit .444, and added two blocks and four digs … Loyola Marymount (7-6, 1-2) won at Santa Clara (6-9, 2-1) as the Lions hit .411. Kari Geissberger had 12 kills, hit .455, and had an ace, two digs and four blocks. Phoebe Awoleye had four kills in nine errorless swings and seven blocks, and Rose Booth had four aces.

AROUND THE NATION: In the WAC, UTRGV improved to 14-4, 3-0 with a 25-21, 33-31, 15-25, 9-25, 15-11 win over visiting Utah Tech. Sarah Cruz had 23 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, one solo. Bridgett Talia had 22 kills and hit .370 for Utah Tech … NM State beat visiting Southern Utah in four as Katie Bircil had 21 kills, hit .326 and had an assist, two block and 14 digs … UT Arlington won in four at Abilene Christian as the first-year WAC member won its eighth match in a row. The Mavs (10-4, 2-0) got 16 kills from Brooke Townsend, who hit .333 and had four digs and three blocks, one solo. Meredith Fisher had 13 kills with one error in 22 attacks, an assist, two blocks and 14 digs, and Alli Wells had 20 digs, four assists and four aces … SFA won in four at Tarleton State … Sam Houston won in four at Seattle U …

The lone Mid-American match of the day saw Toledo beat visiting Central Michigan in four. The Rockets won their fifth in a row as they improved to 10-4, 3-0 in the MAC. Taylor Alt led with 15 kills, an assist, an ace, a block and three digs. Ryann Jaqua had 33 digs, an assist and and an ace. Toledo got 17 kills from Anna Erickson, who had an assist, two aces, a block and 16 digs. Aly Gurtiza had 31 digs, six assists and an ace …

In the Big Sky, Northern Colorado hit .341 and swept visiting Portland State, while Sacramento State won in five at Northern Arizona. UNC’s Makenzie Harris had 16 kills, an assist, two aces, six digs and a block. Sacramento State’s Bridgette Smith had 24 kills, an ace, three digs and two blocks …

In the Mountain West, San Jose State hit .323 and beat visiting Boise State in four. Amethyst Harper had 16 kills, hit .364 and had an assist, two aces, six digs and two blocks, one solo. Haylee Nelson had 15 kills, hit .444, and had two aces, six digs and three blocks, one solo … Colorado State swept at Air Force, hitting .365. Kennedy Stanford had 12 kills with no errors in 19 attacks, an ace, six digs and a block … Wyoming won in five at New Mexico as Naya Shime had 26 kills and Corin Carruth had 20. Shime had two aces, five digs and six blocks, one solo. Carruth had three aces, three blocks and 16 digs. Kasia Partyka had two kills, 59 assists, two aces and 18 digs. New Mexico’s Kaitlynn Biassou had 26 kills, three aces, seven digs and four blocks … Utah State swept at Nevada as it hit .330. Tatum Stall had 13 kills and hit .400 to go with an ace, eight digs and a block … UNLV hit .327 and swept visiting Fresno State. Dakota Quinlan had six kills in eight errorless attacks and four blocks …

Gardner-Webb won its Big South match in five at USC Upstate as three players had 12 kills each, including Mikayla Logn, who hit .360 and had six blocks, one solo …

There were two Big West matches and both went five. UC Riverside beat visiting UC San Diego despite hitting .109. Delaney Tate and Mylei Vargas-Deason had 16 kills each. Tayler Hilo had three kills, 46 assists, six aces, 18 digs and four blocks … UC Davis beat visiting UC Irvine as Olivia Utterback had 16 kills, hit .464, and had an ace, 14 digs and a block …

In the Summit League, North Dakota State hit .365 and rolled on with a sweep of Oral Roberts as Ali Hinze and Syra Tanchin had 11 kills each. Hinze, who hit .348, had an assist, five aces, seven digs and two blocks. Tanchin hit .476 and had an assist, four digs and two blocks … Denver beat visiting St. Thomas in four … North Dakota swept visiting Kansas City as Elizabeth Norris had 12 kills, hit .417, and had 14 assists and six digs … Omaha swept Western Illinois by hitting .445. Shayla McCormick had 17 kills with no errors in 30 attacks, nine digs and two blocks …

In the MEAC, Delaware State swept at UMES as five players had five or more kills. Danielle Allen had eight kills with one error in 10 attacks, three digs and two blocks … In the Ohio Valley, Tennessee State swept visiting Tennessee Tech as Johanna Alcantara had 18 kills, hit .452, and had a dig and a block … The lone SWAC match and conference opener for both teams, Prairie View kept Texas Southern winless as Kylee Owens had 13 kills in the sweep to go with six aces and 12 digs. Skyla Childs was credited with 30 digs, two assists and two aces …

In the Sun Belt, Coastal Carolina won in four at App State behind 23 kills from Ella Saada, who hit .386 and had an assist, two aces, nine digs and a block … Georgia State swept at Marshall as Julianna Truscott had 15 kills, hit .333 and had four digs and five blocks … and Louisiana swept visiting Arkansas State …

In the Southland, Kyndal Payne of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi had 28 kills, hit .344 and had an assist, 12 digs and a block in a five-set Southland Conference win at Northwestern State. Leah Stolfus added 18 kills and hit .421 and had an assist, four digs and three blocks. Northwestern State’s Breanne Burrell had 18 kills … Texas A&M-Commerce beat visiting UIW in four … Houston Christian won in four at Lamar as Anna Gadway had 17 kills, hit .455 and had three assists, 10 digs and two blocks … New Orleans hit .316 and swept Southeastern Louisiana … McNeese swept at Nicholls as McKenzie Moore had seven kills with one error in eight attacks and eight blocks.