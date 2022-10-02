Just one AVCA ranked team lost Saturday when Mississippi State won its SEC match against visiting No. 23 Arkansas.

All three ranked West Coast Conference teams won and so did the Big Ten’s No. 6 Ohio State.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Sunday’s NCAA Division I volleyball schedule.

The seven ACC match slate features No. 11 Georgia Tech at No. 2 Louisville, while No. 10 Pittsburgh steps out of league play to go to High Point of the Big South.

Top-ranked Texas is back in action at Texas Tech, while in the other Big 12 match of the day Iowa State is at Kansas State.

Interestingly, there are no matches between ranked teams in the Big Ten, as No. 3 Nebraska goes to Maryland, No. 5 Purdue is home for Rutgers, No. 7 Minnesota is home for Iowa, No. 8 Wisconsin is home for Illinois and No. 12 Penn State is home for Michigan State.

The Pac-12 has six matches, including No. 9 Stanford home for Washington State, No. 16 Oregon home for Arizona and No. 18 Washington at Cal. Colorado goes to UCLA, Arizona State is at Oregon State and Utah is at USC.

In the SEC, No. 23 Arkansas goes at it again at Mississippi State, Texas A&M is at Georgia and Missouri is at South Carolina.

No. 24 UCF continues its American Athletic Conference “homestand” at Wichita State when it plays Wichita State, which is listed as the visitor. Houston is at Temple.

No. 25 Western Kentucky plays host to Charlotte in Conference USA.

There are still four unbeaten teams, Texas, idle Auburn, UCF and Towson, which plays a Colonial Athletic Association match against visiting N.C. A&T.

SEC: Mississippi State (9-4, 2-1) not only beat No. 23 Arkansas (10-3, 1-2) it swept the visiting Razorbacks 25-19, 25-21, 25-17. Gabby Waden led with 16 kills as she hit .400, Shania Cromartie had 14 kills, hit .324 and had 14 digs, and Lauren Myrick had 13 kills, hit .357 and had 13 digs …

No. 18 Kentucky (8-5, 3-1) hit .323 and beat visiting Alabama (6-10, 0-4) in four. Erin Lamb had 16 kills and hit .500 in the 25-17, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13 victory. She had four blocks, one solo. Reagan Rutherford had 13 kills and hit .355 to go with 11 digs and three blocks …

South Carolina (8-6, 2-2) beat visiting Missouri (7-6, 0-3) in five as McKenzie Moorman and Riley Whitesides had 15 kills each. Oby Anadi had five kills and eight blocks, one solo, and Ellie Ruprich had 11 kills with one error in 27 attacks and seven blocks, one solo. Missouri got 19 kills fro Anna Dixon and 17 from Kaylee Cox …

Logan Lednicky had 27 kills, but Texas A&M (10-5, 2-2) lost in five at Georgia (11-3, 2-1). The Bulldogs got 17 kills each from Kacie Evans and Sophie Fischer, who hit .441 and had an ace and nine blocks. Lednicky had eight digs and two blocks, one solo …

And Ole Miss (5-9, 1-3) and LSU (9-6, 3-2) went five for the second straight day, but this time the visiting Rebels came away with the victory. Five Ole Miss players had nine or more kills, 17 by Sasha Ratliff, who hit .536 to go with five blocks, three solo. LSU’s Sanaa Dotson had 16 kills, 13 digs and a block.

WCC: All three ranked teams won.

No. 4 San Diego (13-1, 4-0) hit .341 and won its 10th match in a row with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 sweep at Portland (8-8, 1-4). Katie Lukes led a balanced attack with nine kills. Breana Edwards and Grace Frohling had eight each …

No. 15 BYU (11-3, 4-0) won in four at Gonzaga (3-12, 0-5) as four Cougars had 11 or more kills in the 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 victory. Erin Livingston led with 17 kills and hit .382 and added two assists, two aces, a block and 18 digs. Whitney Bower had three kills in 17 errorless tries, 55 assists, three blocks and eight digs. The Zags’ Zoe Thiros had 18 kills, nine digs and four of her team’s 10 aces …

No. 20 Pepperdine (12-4, 3-2) won 25-21, 25-14, 25-14 at Santa Clara (6-10, 2-2). Grace Chillingsworth led the Waves with 14 kills as she hit .407 and had three assists, an ace, two blocks and 11 digs. Isabel Zelaya had four kills in six errorless attempts, 43 assists, an ace, a block and eight digs …

Loyola Marymount (8-6, 3-2) won in five at slumping San Francisco (7-8, 0-4). Phoebe Awoleye had 17 kills and hit .400 to go with five blocks in the 25-18, 18-25, 31-29, 19-25, 15-11 victory. Kari Geissberger had 16 kills, an assist, an ace, five blocks and six digs.

AROUND THE NATION: There were two Big Ten matches Saturday. No. 6 Ohio State (7-5, 3-1) won 25-15, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21 at Indiana (9-7, 2-2). Gabby Gonzales had 14 kills, hit .360 and had two assists, two aces, 13 digs and a block. Emily Londot had 13 kills, six digs and three blocks, one solo. IU hit .069 … Also in the B1G, Michigan (12-2, 3-1) won 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 27-25 at Northwestern (12-4, 1-3). Jess Mruzik had 18 kills, hit .310 and had three assists, two aces, a block and seven digs. Kendall Murray had 14 kills, an assist, two aces, three digs and three blocks, two solo. Northwestern, coming off its big upset at Minnesota, got 18 kills from Hanna Lesiak and 17 from Temi Thomas-Ailara, who had no other stats …

In the Big 12, No. 13 Baylor (12-3, 2-1) bounced back after losing at Kansas on Friday to beat the Jayhawks 13-25, 27-25, 25-17, 13-25, 15-9. Lauren Harrison had 22 kills, 10 digs and four blocks, two solo, and Kara McGhee had 11 kills, hit .474, and had an ace, eight blocks and eight digs. Kansas (12-4, 2-2) got 15 kills each from Ayah Elnady, who had 13 digs, and London Davis … also in the Big 12, Oklahoma (11-4, 1-2) swept visiting West Virginia (6-9, 0-3). Megan Wilson had 13 kills, hit .370, and had an assist, five aces, four digs and two blocks …

No. 19 Marquette hit .355 and swept its Big East match with Providence. Hattie Bray had 11 kills in 17 errorless attacks and three blocks …

Towson hit .347 and improved to 15-0 with a CAA sweep of N.C. A&T. Five Tigers had five or more kills, nine by Fay Bakidimou, who hit .412 and had an assist, an ace, seven digs and two blocks …

Hawai’i won in four at Long Beach State to improve to 4-0 in the Big West. Riley Wagoner led with 16 kills, a solo block and eight digs … Also in the Big West, Josephine Ough had 16 kills with one error in 32 attacks, three digs and six blocks as UC Davis beat UC San Diego in five …

North Dakota State hit .340 and improved to 12-5 and 5-0 as it continued its best Summit League start ever with a sweep of Kansas City. Ali Hinze had 13 kills, Srya Tanchin 12 and Michelle Glover 11 … Also in the Summit, Denver hit .385 in a sweep of Western Illinois …

In the ASUN, Jacksonville won in five at Lipscomb despite getting only 41 kills compared to Lipscomb’s 76. Jacksonville had 17 hitting errors, while the Bisons had 43 … In the Atlantic 10 Davidson beat Dayton again to improve to 4-0 in the league for the first time. Before Davidson won on Friday, Davidson had never beaten Dayton … In a Big Sky Win, Northern Colorado’s Rachel Hickman had 22 kills and hit .366 to go with three blocks against Sacramento State …

A day after getting 31 kills in a defeat, Youngstown State’s Paula Gusching had 20 more kills and hit .432 in a Horizon League sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne. She added four aces and 11 digs …

In the Ivy League, Brown hit .358 in a sweep of Columbia and Yale hit .408 in a sweep of Cornell. Yale’s Gigi Barr had 13 kills in 22 errorless attacks … Her team lost its MAAC match in five to Siena, but Rider’s Morgan Romano had 23 kills, hit .450 and had an ace, four digs and a block … Also in the MAAC, Fairfield hit .352 in a sweep of Quinnipiac as KJ Johnson had 11 kills in 27 errorless attacks and Maya Walker had seven kills in 11 errorless swings and seven blocks …

Boise State won its Mountain West match in four at Nevada as Paige Bartsch had 21 kills, hit .323 and had an assist, two aces, 17 digs and five blocks, two solo … Also in the MWC, Colorado State improved to 4-0 in the league as it won at New Mexico. Naeemah Weathers had 13 kills, hit .524 and had a dig and six blocks … San Jose hit .346 and kept pace with a four-set win over Utah State … UNLV won its MWC match against San Diego State as Gabrielle Arretche-Ramos had 20 kills, hit .455 and had two digs and three blocks, one solo … Grand Canyon hit .330 in its WAC sweep of California Baptist. Melanie Brecka had 15 kills, hit .429, and had five digs and a solo block.

