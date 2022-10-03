All five ranked Big Ten teams that played Sunday won, Louisville shut down Georgia Tech in a key ACC match, and Oregon remained the only unbeaten team in the Pac-12 in NCAA volleyball.

Also, Towson beat N.C. A&T to improve to 16-0, and the line of the day went to Delaware’s Lani Mason, who had 38 kills in a five-set win at College of Charleston while hitting .324. She added an ace, 24 digs and a block.

The recaps and top performances follow.

There are six matches Monday, three in the SWAC.

BIG TEN: Although all the conference’s ranked teams won Sunday, Wisconsin had to go five to beat visiting Illinois.

No. 8 Wisconsin (9-3, 3-1) ground out a 25-27, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 15-5 win over Illinois (7-7, 2-2). Sarah Franklin had 15 kills, an ace, three blocks and five digs. Devyn Robinson had 14 kills, hit .423 and had three blocks and a dig. Julia Orzol had 12 kills, an ace, four blocks and 16 digs, and Gulce Guctekin had 23 digs and 11 assists. Brooke Mosher had 21 kills for Illinois, plus an ace, a block and four digs, and Raina Terry had 19 kills, an assist, three aces, three blocks and 17 digs …

No. 3 Nebraska (12-1, 4-0) won in four at Maryland (9-7, 0-4) despite hitting .099. Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills, four aces, seven digs and six blocks. Sam Csire had 14 kills for Maryland but hit negative. She added an assist, two aces, 12 digs and seven blocks, and Anastasia Russ had 11 blocks …

No. 5 Purdue (13-1, 4-0) hit .368 and swept at Rutgers (7-9, 1-3) behind Eva Hudson, who had 19 kills, hit .469 and added five digs and a block …

No. 7 Minnesota (7-5, 2-2) beat visiting Iowa (6-9, 0-4) in four as Taylor Landfair had 25 kills, hit .340 and added two assists, five digs and two blocks …

No. 12 Penn State (13-2, 2-2) beat visiting Michigan State (10-5, 1-3) in four. Kashauna Williams had 15 kills, hit .310 and added three digs and three blocks. Aliyah Moore had 15 kills and two blocks and hit .364 for Michigan State.

ACC: No. 2 Louisville (13-1, 3-0) extended its winning streak to eight overall and 32 in the conference with a 22-25, 25-14, 24-21, 25-21 victory over visiting No. 11 Georgia Tech (10-3, 3-1).

Claire Chaussee had 16 kills and hit .351 to go with an assist, an ace and nine digs. Aiko Jones had 12 kills with two errors in 26 attacks, an assist, a dig and seven blocks, two solo. Amaya Tillman had 10 kills and eight blocks, one solo, and Raquel Lazaro had three kills in six errorless tries, 42 assists, an ace, five blocks and 12 digs. Elena Scott added 26 digs, five assists and two aces.

Georgia Tech, which hit .150, got 11 kills from Erin Moss and 10 from Julia Bergmann, who had 13 errors and hit minus .068. Paolo Pimentel had a kill in her only try, 16 digs, two assists and two aces …

No. 10 Pittsburgh (14-2) won in four at the Big South’s High Point (11-7). Courtney Buzzerio and Valeria Vazquez Gomez had 20 kills each …

Surprising Syracuse (8-6, 4-0) kept pace at the top, winning in four at Virginia Tech (9-6, 2-2) behind 24 kills by Polina Shemanova, who had four errors in 40 swings to hit .500 and added an assist, an ace, 17 digs and a block …

Florida State (10-5, 2-2) won in five at North Carolina (9-8, 1-3). The Seminoles hit .311 and had four players with 11 or more kills. Audrey Koenig led the way with 15, hit .393 and had an ace, 11 digs and three blocks, two solo. Emily Ryan had 12 kills, hit .500 and had nine blocks, one solo. UNC’s Mabrey Shaffmaster had 17 kills, three assists, an ace, six digs and a solo block …

Wake Forest (10-5, 2-2) beat visiting Boston College (13-5, 1-3) in four … Clemson (10-6, 1-3) won in five at Notre Dame (5-9, 0-4) despite hitting .126. Mia McGrath had 15 kills, an assist, two aces and 13 digs … NC State (9-6, 3-1) beat visiting Miami (9-6, 2-2) in four, as Vanja Bukilic, Amanda Rice and Ava Brizard had 15 kills each. Angela Grieve led Miami with 15 kills … Duke (10-5,1-3) beat visiting Virginia (8-7, 0-4) in four as Grace Johnson had 18 kills, an ace, 10 digs and four blocks.

PAC-12: Oregon (10-2, 4-0) remained the only unbeaten team in conference play with its 25-19, 25-18, 25-13 sweep of visiting Arizona (11-4, 1-3). The No. 18 Ducks hit .368 and got 16 kills from Brooke Nuneviller, who had one error in 28 attacks and added an ace and seven digs. Mimi Colyer had 13 kills, hit .440 and had an assist, two aces, 11 digs and four blocks. Kiari Robey had two kills in five errorless tries and eight blocks, three solo …

Colorado (11-3, 3-1) stayed in the group of four teams in second place, winning in four at UCLA (6-7, 0-4). Maya Tabron had 17 kills, hit .357 and added an assist, two aces, 11 digs and five blocks, one solo. Meegan Hart had seven kills and seven blocks, three solo, and Alexix Kuehl had six kills and 10 blocks. CU outblocked UCLA 20-10 …

No. 17 Washington (11-3, 3-1) hit .395 and swept at Cal (7-7, 0-4) … USC (11-4, 3-1) beat visiting Utah (9-6, 2-2) in four as Skylar Fields had 25 kills, an assist, an ace, six digs and four blocks. Utah’s Madelyn Robinson had 23 kills, three assists, an ace, three digs and a solo block … Stanford (8-4, 3-1) beat Washington State (10-5, 2-2) in four behind Kendall Kipp (13 kills, an assist, six aces, four digs and three blocks) …

Arizona State (8-8, 2-2) won in five at Oregon State (6-8, 1-3) behind 21 kills by Iman Isanovic, who hit .400 and had an assist, an ace, 12 digs and three blocks. Shannon Shields had a kill, 50 assists, two aces, 10 digs and two blocks.

AROUND THE NATION: Top-ranked Texas had to battle in the third set but improved to 11-0 and 3-0 in the Big 12 with a 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 win at Texas Tech (13-3, 2-1). Tech drew a program-record 6,037 fans to the United Supermarkets Arena. Texas, which hit .371, got 19 kills from Madisen Skinner, who had one error in 34 attacks to go with an assist, a block and a dig. Logan Eggleston had 17 kills, hit .368 and had six digs. Zoe Fleck had 20 digs and two assists. Tech, which hit .250, got 12 kills from Kenna Sauer, who had an assist, an ace, a block and 13 digs … Also in the Big 12, Kansas State (10-6, 1-2) swept visiting Iowa State (9-7, 1-2). Shaylee Myers had 17 kills as she hit .311 and had an ace, three blocks and two digs …

In Conference USA, No. 22 Rice (14-1, 4-0) won the battle of the Owls with a sweep of Florida Atlantic. Rice hit .347 and got 17 kills from Sahara Marsuka, who hit .359 and had an assist, two aces, a block and nine digs. Ellie Bichelmeyer had 14 kills, hit .444 and had four blocks and five digs … Also in C-USA, No. 25 Western Kentucky (16-2. 4-0) won its fifth in a row, a sweep of Charlotte in which Lauren Matthews had 13 kills, hit .391 and had two blocks. Kennadee Coyle added 10 kills with one error in 14 attacks, three blocks and two digs, and Katie Isenbarger had nine kills in 13 errorless swings, three digs and four blocks, one solo …

In the American Athletic Conference, No. 24 UCF (12-0, 4-0) finished its home road trip to Wichita State (7-7, 2-1) by hitting .395 and sweeping the Wheatshockers 25-16, 25-14, 25-16. McKenna Melville had 15 kills with two errors in 26 attacks to go with an assist, three blocks and six digs. Kari Zumach had 12 kills, hit .474 and had two blocks. Amber Olson had a kill in her only try, 32 assists, a block and six digs … Also in the AAC, Houston improved to 13-2, 4-0, with its four-set win at Temple. Abbie Jackson had 21 kills, two assists, an ace, two blocks and nine digs …

In the SEC, No. 23 Arkansas (11-3, 2-2) bounced back a day after getting swept by Mississippi State (9-5, 2-2) and beat the Bulldogs in five as four players had 11 or more kills. Jillian Gillen led the way with 16 and added an assist, eight digs and three blocks. Shania Cromartie had 19 kills for State, hit .354 and had 16 digs … Georgia (12-3, 3-1) beat visiting Texas A&M (10-6, 2-3) in five for the second straight day. The Bulldogs, who hit .313, got 28 kills from Kacie Evans, who hit .362 and had two assists, two aces, 12 digs and three blocks, one solo. A&M’s Caroline Meuth had 19 kills, an assist, a block and 12 digs … South Carolina (9-6, 3-2) swept Missouri (7-7, 0-4) as McKenzie Moorman had 12 kills, hit .429 and had two blocks and two digs …

Towson beat N.C. A&T in four to improve to 16-0 overall, 6-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association, and tied the best start in program history. Nina Cajic had 13 kills, hit .393 and had four digs … Also in the CAA, Delaware’s Lani Mason did it again, getting 38 kills in a five-set win at Charleston. Mason, who hit .324 and had an ace, 24 digs and a block, had 35 kills in a five set-win two weeks ago against Northeastern … In Northeastern’s CAA five-set win over Elon, Erica Staunton had 25 kills, two aces and 10 digs …

Xavier pulled off a reverse sweep and beat Butler in five in the Big East. Lucia Corsaro had 28 digs, seven assists and an ace in the win. Butler’s Jaymeson Kinley had 42 digs and eight assists. Xavier setter Carrigan O’Reilly had nine kills, 55 assists, two blocks and 20 digs …

In Central Arkansas’ ASUN sweep of Bellarmine, Alexis Stumbough had 16 kills, hit .565 and had an assist, six digs and two blocks … Sacred Heart swept its America East match with Hartford as setter Sarah Ciszek had six kills with one error in nine attempts, 32 assists, two aces, seven digs and three blocks.

