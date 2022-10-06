Surprising LSU did it again, this time knocking off visiting Auburn, and now there are just three unbeaten teams left in NCAA Division I volleyball.

One of them, Texas, swept TCU on Wednesday night. The other two, UCF of the American Athletic Conference, and Towson of the Colonial, are off until Friday.

Also Wednesday, No. 5 Purdue survived a five-set challenge from visiting Iowa, and No. 17 Baylor got away with a five-set win over visiting Oklahoma.

Other winners included No. 7 Wisconsin and No. 15 Florida.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Thursday’s schedule.

Third-ranked Nebraska plays the only Big Ten match of the day at Michigan State.

There are four matches in the West Coast Conference, including No. 4 San Diego home for San Francisco, No. 14 BYU home for Santa Clara, and No. 20 Pepperdine home for Pacific.

There are five matches in the Mountain West, including UNLV at New Mexico.

There are four Big Sky matches, five in the Southland, four in the Summit, four in the Sun Belt and six in the WAC, including league-leading UTRGV at Sam Houston.

And in the something’s-gotta-give department, 1-13 Alcorn plays at 0-13 Southern in the SWAC.

Want to watch a match? We have the viewing links on the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings page. The listings are updated through Sunday.

LSU, which previously had beaten Arkansas and won at Kentucky, improved to 10-6 and 4-2 in the SEC with its 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12 victory over visiting Auburn (14-1, 3-1).

Sanaa Dotson led LSU with 22 kills, three blocks and 13 digs. Paige Flickinger had 11 kills, two aces, a block and 11 digs. Hannah Jacobs had 10 kills, hitting .333. Josie Vondran and Maddie Waak combined for 51 assists, Waak had two aces, and Vondran had five blocks and nine digs. Jill Bohnet had 24 digs and three assists. LSU, which hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2017, hit .202.

In the fifth set, LSU built a 9-1 lead but Auburn closed to 13-11 before LSU ended it on a kill by Jacobs.

Auburn, which hit .196, got 22 kills from Akasha Anderson, who hit .091. She had two assists, three aces, 11 digs and two blocks, one solo. Chelsey Harmon had 12 kills, hit .435 and had seven blocks. Madison Scheer had 12 kills, and Kendal Kemp had 10 kills, hit .471, and had four blocks, one solo. Sarah Morton had 21 digs and an assist and Fallan Lanham had 20 digs and an ace …

Also in the SEC, Florida (11-3, 3-1) won in four at Tennessee (8-8, 2-2). Marina Markova had 17 kills and hit .412 and Sofia Victoria had 13 kills and hit .429 in the 26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20 victory. Erykah Lovett led Tennessee with 21 kills as she hit .349 and had a block and five digs …

No. 1 Texas improved to 12-0, 4-0 in the Big 12, with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-17 victory over visiting TCU (7-8, 2-2). Madisen Skinner had nine of her 15 kills in the first set. She hit .480 and had an assist and two digs. Logan Eggleston had nine kills, two kills and nine digs before Melanie Parra came in early in the third set. The Gregory Gym fan favorite had three kills. Asjia O’Neal had seven kills in 11 errorless attacks, an ace, two blocks and a dig, and Molly Phillips had five kills and four blocks. Audrey Nalls had 16 kills and hit .286 for TCU to go with two blocks and eight digs. Julia Adams had 10 kills with one error in 27 attacks, an assist and four digs …

Also in the Big 12, Baylor (13-3, 3-1) won 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10 over visiting Oklahoma (11-5, 1-3). Baylor’s Lauren Harrison had 15 kills, a block and 10 digs. Allie Szech had 13 kills with one error in 19 attacks to hit .632 and added five blocks and four digs. Kara McGhee had 12 kills, hit .400, and had six blocks. Alexis Shelton led 15 kills for OU to go with a solo block and three digs. Taylor Preston had 11 kills and Morgan Perkins had nine kills with one error in 16 attempts and added four blocks … Kansas State (11-6, 2-2 Big 12) swept 25-22, 28-26, 25-18 at West Virginia (6-10, 0-4). K-State’s Sydney Bolding and Elena Baka had eight kills each. WVU hit .075 …

Visiting Iowa (6-10, 0-5) gave Purdue (14-1, 5-0) all it could handle in their Big Ten match before the Boilermakers prevailed 25-23, 17-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9. Purdue’s start is its best in the Big Ten in 37 years.

Eva Hudson led Purdue with 19 kills, an ace and 10 digs. Madeline Koch had 15 kills, hit .429, a dig and six blocks, one solo. Maddie Schermerhorn had 19 digs, three assists and an ace. Purdue hit .189.

Iowa, which hit .212, got 14 aces from Addie VanderWeide, who had two errors in 31 attacks and hit .387. She had three digs and three blocks. Amiya Jones had 12 kills, hit .500, and had seven aces, four digs and five blocks, one solo. Michelle Urquhart had 11 kills, three assists, three blocks and 17 digs. Mari Hinkle had 24 digs, an assist and two aces …

Wisconsin (10-3, 4-1) kept pace with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 win at Indiana (9-8, 2-3). Sarah Franklin had 13 kills, hit .323, and had an assist, two blocks and six digs. Danielle Hart had 10 kills with one error in 14 attacks, two digs and eight blocks, two solo. Wisconsin hit .274 and Indiana .139. Mady Saris had 10 kills for the Hoosiers to go with four assists and eight digs …

In a battle of Florida ACC teams, Florida State (11-5, 3-2) held off visiting Miami 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 24-26, 15-10. Audrey Koenig had a career-high 22 kills and four aces and had an block and 14 digs. Khori Louis had 11 kills with one error in 21 attacks and six blocks. Emery Dupes had 21 digs and three assists

Angela Grieve had 25 kills for Miami (9-7, 2-3) to go with four aces and two solo blocks. Savannah Vach had five kills in eight errorless tries, 50 assists, an ace, a block and 11 digs …

Georgetown won its Big East match over visiting Villanova as Peyton Wilhite had 14 kills with one error in 31 attacks to go with three assists, nine digs and a block. Emma Plutnicki had five kills in eight errorless attempts, 37 assists, three aces, 10 digs and two blocks. Nova’s Kiera Booth had 19 kills, hit .500, and had eight digs, a block and an assist …

East Carolina won in five in an American Athletic match at Temple, which got 24 kills from Jelena Prolic … Fordham won its America East match at Rhode Island … Louisiana Tech of Conference USA swept at the SWAC’s Jackson State … Elon of the CAA swept at N.C. Central of the MEAC … Wofford swept its SoCon match with visiting The Citadel as Kennedy Smith had 15 kills, hit .433, and had 10 digs …

In the MAAC, Iona won in four at St. Peters, and Marist won in five at Quinnipiac as Gabrielle Heller had 23 kills and hit .370 and Jordan Newblatt had 22 kills and hit .346, and St. Francis Brooklyn of the NEC swept visiting Manhattan.