Towson won at Delaware on Saturday to improve to 17-0 and is back at Delaware on Sunday. Towson and No. 1 Texas, which has the weekend off, are the last unbeatens in NCAA Division I volleyball.

Seventh-ranked Wisconsin won its Big Ten match in four at No. 5 Purdue, while also in the B1G No. 3 Nebraska swept at No. 24 Michigan and Iowa beat visiting Indiana in five.

In the Big 12, No. 17 Baylor swept at West Virginia and TCU beat visiting Texas Tech.

The two ranked SEC teams won as No. 15 Florida beat visiting LSU in four and No. 19 Kentucky won in five at Arkansas.

Both ranked Big East teams won as No. 18 Marquette swept at Seton Hall and No. 21 Creighton swept at Providence.

Rice of Conference USA, ranked No. 22, had to pull a reverse sweep to win in five at UTEP.

All three ranked WCC teams won as No. 4 San Diego swept visiting Santa Clara, No. 14 BYU swept San Francisco and No. 20 Pepperdine beat visiting Saint Mary’s in four.

There are seven ACC matches on Sunday, including No. 2 Louisville at Syracuse and a big one when No. 9 Pittsburgh goes to No. 10 Georgia Tech.

Four Big Ten matches are on tap but none between ranked teams. Sixth-ranked Ohio State is home for Northwestern, No. 11 Minnesota is at Michigan State and No. 13 Penn State is home for Illinois, and Maryland is at Rutgers.

the Pac-12 features No. 16 Washington home for No. 12 Oregon in a battle of two of the four teams atop the league at 4-1. One of the others, No. 8 Stanford, is at Utah and the other, USC, is at Arizona State.

In the SEC, LSU is back at Florida.

In Conference USA, No. 25 Western Kentucky is home for UTSA.

In the AAC, Houston, likely to get into the AVCA Poll on Monday after beating No. 23 UCF, is home for USF, while UCF is at Tulane.

Want to watch a match? We have the viewing links on the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings page. The listings are updated through Sunday.

Because of time constraints and travel, this is obviously an abbreviated roundup. We will catch up Tuesday with a conference-by-conference breakdown of what’s happening around the nation.