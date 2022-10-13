Sixth-ranked Ohio State won at No. 10 Minnesota on Wednedsay, beating the Gophers for the first time since 2014.

Top-ranked Texas stayed unbeaten by crushing visiting Kansas State, No. 11 Georgia Tech routed visiting Clemson and No. 18 Baylor swept No. 22 Rice.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Thursday’s schedule, highlighted by two of the three ranked West Coast Conference teams in action. Fourth-ranked San Diego is at Pacific and No. 12 BYU goes to Saint Mary’s. Portland is at Santa Clara and Gonzaga is at San Francisco.

All three teams tied for first in the Summit League are in action as North Dakota State goes to Denver, South Dakota is home for Oral Roberts and North Dakota goes to Omaha. Denver and Omaha are tied for second, a game back.

There are four Big Sky matches including a battle between two of the three teams tied for first when Sacramento State plays at Weber State. The other team in the lead, Portland State, goes to Idaho State.

Horizon-leading Wright State is home for Robert Morris.

There are five Mountain West matches including league-leading San Jose State at home for New Mexico.

UT Martin, atop the Ohio Valley standings, plays host to second-place Eastern Illinois.

Southland-leading HCU plays one of the three teams tied for second just a game back in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

South Alabama, tied for the lead in the West, plays the only Sun Belt match of the day when it entertains Louisiana.

There are five WAC matches, including second-place Stephen F. Austin at Seattle U.

In the Big East, Villanova goes to Connecticut.

Want to watch a match? We have the viewing links on the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings page.

BIG 12: Texas hit .380 and improved to 13-0, 5-0 in the Big 12, with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-13 sweep of visiting Kansas State (11-7, 2-3). Madisen Skinner led with 14 kills, two blocks and a dig. Logan Eggleston had 13 kills with no errors in 19 attacks to hit .684 and added four aces and five digs. Eggleston is now the program record holder with 188 aces as she surpassed Mira Topic’s 186. Zoe Fleck had 13 digs and eight assists. K-State, which hit .137, got eight kills from Kadye Fernholz, who hit .333 …

Texas Tech (14-4, 3-2) beat visiting Oklahoma (11-6, 1-4) as four players had 12 or more kills, 16 by Reagan Cooper. He hit .412 and had a dig and two blocks, one solo. Caitlin Dugan had 13 kills, hit .320 and had two digs and eight blocks, three solo. Reese Rhodes had three kills in 10 errorless tries, 52 assists, an ace, 11 digs and three blocks, one solo. Oklahoma got 13 kills from Alexis Shelton. Callie Kemohah had 22 digs, nine assists and an ace …

Kansas (13-5, 3-3) hit .369 and swept visiting TCU (8-9, 3-3). Ayah Elnady had 10 kills in 33 errorless attacks to go with three aces, two assists, 10 digs and three blocks, and Rachel Langs, Caroline Bien and Lauren Dooley had nine kills each. Langs had seven blocks, one solo …

Iowa State (11-7, 3-2) beat visiting West Virginia (6-12, 0-6) despite hitting .128 in the 26-28, 14-25, 25-10, 25-20, 17-15 victory. Maya Duckworth had 14 kills, an assist, an ace, 10 digs and four blocks, one solo …

Also in the Big 12, Baylor (15-3) won at Conference USA’s Rice 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 as the Bears hit .318. Lauren Harrison had 12 kills and Elise McGhee 11. Rice (15-2), which had won 11 in a row, hit .156.

BIG TEN: Ohio State (10-5, 5-2 Big Ten) went into the Maturi Pavilion and came away with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 sweep of Minnesota (9-6, 4-3). Emily Londot had 13 kills, an assist and five blocks. Jenaisya Moore had 11 kills, hit .364, and had a block and three digs. Rylee Rader had seven kills in 11 errorless attacks, an assist, a dig and five blocks, one solo. Mac Podraza had three kills in four errorless tries, 32 assists, three blocks and seven digs. Her team hit .284.

Minnesota’s Taylor Landfair and Mckenna Wucherer had 10 kills each. Naya Gros had fi\our kills and seven blocks, one solo. Melani Shaffmaster had a kill, 34 assists, an ace, 10 digs and five blocks, one solo. Her team hit .097 …

Illinois (9-8, 4-3) swept visiting Rutgers (7-12, 1-6) as the Illini hit .343 in the 25-16, 26-24, 25-17 victory. Brooke Mosher led with 12 kills, an assist, three blocks and eight digs. Kayla Burbage had 11 kills, hit .450, and had two blocks and seven digs. Raina Terry had 10 kills, an assist, two aces, two blocks and four digs. Rutgers hit .089.

AROUND THE NATION: Georgia Tech (12-4, 5-2) won the only ACC match of the day by sweeping visiting Clemson 25-13, 25-12, 25-21. Julia Bergmann had 18 kills, hit .361 and added an assist, two aces, five digs and two blocks. Clemson (11-8, 5-2) got nine kills from Camryn Hannah …

There were two SEC matches as No. 19 Kentucky (11-5, 6-1) beat visiting Ole Miss (7-10, 3-4) in four and Alabama (7-12, 1-6) swept visiting Missouri (7-8, 0-5). Kentucky had five players with eight or more kills in the 25-15, 26-28, 25-12, 25-20 victory. Azhani Tealer led with 15 as she hit .393 and had six blocks. Emma Grome had three kills, 48 asissts, six aces, six blocks and five digs. Her team hit .278. Ole Miss, which hit .155, got 10 kills from Vivian Miller … Alabama won 25-21, 29-27, 25-10 as Alyiah Wells had 14 kills with two errors in 24 attacks to hit .500. She added an assist, four digs and four blocks, one solo …

In the American Athletic Conference, Wichita State pulled off a reverse sweep and beat visiting Tulsa 20-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-12 behind 21 kills from Natalie Foster, who hit .421 and had an ace, three digs and five blocks, one solo. Lily Liekweg had a career-high 33 digs, two assists and an ace …

In the MAAC, visiting Marist (11-8, 7-2) knocked off league-leading Fairfield (13-6, 7-1). Gabrielle Heller led with 25 kills as she hit .393 and had three blocks and 10 digs. Sasha Van der Merwe added 16 kills, an ace, nine blocks and 10 digs. Also in the MAAC, Rider hit .356 and swept Manhattan and Siena won in four at Quinnipiac …

In the Southern Conference, Chattanooga (9-12, 4-3) dealt league-leading ETSU (12-7, 6-1) its first conference loss. Halle Olson had 16 kills, four assists, eight digs and two blocks, one solo, in the five-set win. Also in the SoCon, Samford swept Mercer and Western Carolina swept UNC Greensboro and are a game behind ETSU ..,

Lipscomb beat visiting Austin Peay in fiv, 31-29 in the first set, in the only ASUN match of the day. Caroline Stogner had 18 kills, Addi Pelham 16 and both had five blocks, and Berkley Mischler had 14 kills and six blocks, one solo. Kailee Bass had four kills and eight blocks, one solo ..

The Patriot League’s Colgate beat Binghamton of America East in four as Abby Shadwich had 13 kills with one error in 32 attacks to go with an ace and 12 digs. The AE’s New Hampshire swept Stonehill of the NEC as Kara Oxenknecht had 10 kills with one error in 13 attacks to go with an ace, two digs and a block … Tennessee Tech won its Ohio Valley match over visiting Morehead State in four … St. John’s won the only Big East match of the day, beating visiting Seton Hall behind Giorgia Walther had 24 kills, hit .378, and added an assist, ana ce, eight digs and two blocks … Howard of the MEAC swept at the Patriot League’s American in a battle of D.C. programs.