NCAA: Ohio St. beats Purdue; Wisconsin, UCLA, WSU, Louisville, Pitt, UK, Texas win; more reverse sweeps

Ohio State squared things up with Purdue as the No. 7 Buckeyes beat the No. 6 Boilermakers.

No other ranked teams lost on Friday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.

But what would an NCAA volleyball Friday be without reverse sweeps?

USC pulled it off at Arizona State, winning 16-14 in the fifth.

Temple had one against South Florida and Belmont did it against Eastern Illinois.

The recaps and highlights follow.

BIG TEN — Ohio State (15-2, 5-2) opened the Big Ten season by losing in five at Purdue. Friday, the No. 7 Buckeyes returned the favor and beat visiting No. 6 Purdue (13-3, 5-2) 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21 to create a three-way tie with Minnesota for fourth in the conference.

Ohio State, which hit .182, had four players with 11 or more kills. Mia Grunze led with 17 as she hit .324. Emily Londot hit negative but had 13 kills, six blocks, and 15 digs. Purdue’s Caitlyn Newton had 16 kills, 11 digs, and three blocks, one solo …

Third-ranked Wisconsin (14-1, 6-1) swept at Michigan State (8-8, 1-6) as the Badgers hit .301 in the 25-20, 25-10, 25-18 victory. Devyn Robinson led with 10 kills as she had one error in 14 attacks to go with three blocks. Dana Rettke, who had six blocks — one solo — and Grace Loberg had nine kills each. Michigan State hit minus .020 … No. 15 Penn State (13-4, 6-1) beat visiting Rutgers (8-10, 0-7) in four as Kaitlyn Hord had 16 kills in 24 errorless attacks and seven blocks, two solo, in the 25-17, 25-10, 22-25, 25-18 victory. Adanna Rollins had 15 kills, two assists, an ace, three blocks, and 14 digs … Michigan (11-5, 4-3) swept Maryland (14-5, 2-4) behind 17 kills by Jess Mruzik, who hit .414, and 15 by Paige Jones.

PAC-12 — There were no surprises for a change as both ranked teams, No. 14 UCLA and No. 25 Washington State won in sweeps.

UCLA (13-2, 6-1) won 25-17, 28-26, 25-16 at Arizona (11-7, 3-4) as Mac May had 18 kills. She hit .424 after having four errors in 33 attacks and added an ace, two blocks, and 18 digs … Washington State (11-6, 5-2) won 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 at Oregon State (3-14, 1-6) behind 17 kills by Pia Timmer, who had an assist, two aces, a block, and five digs …

Colorado (12-4, 3-4) swept at Cal (7-11, 0-7) as Maya Tabron had 13 kills and hit .310 in the 25-19, 25-16, 25-11 victory. She had five digs and six blocks, four solo. Cal hit minus .043 …

And then there was USC (8-8, 4-3), which won 19-25, 19-25, 25-13, 25-21, 16-14 at Arizona State (8-10, 1-6). Kalen Owes led USC with 12 kills as she hit .321 and had an assist and five digs. Emilia Weske had 10 kills, four blocks, and three digs. ASU’s Marta Levinska had 17 kills, an ace, a block, and 14 digs.

ACC — Second-ranked and unbeaten Louisville and No. 4 Pittsburgh both won and so did Wake Forest, with a sweep of visiting Notre Dame.

Louisville (17-0, 7-0) won 25-20, 30-28, 25-22 at Virginia Tech (9-10, 0-7). Anna Stevenson led with 13 kills as she hit .526 and had two digs and three blocks, one solo … Pittsburgh (6-1 6-1) won 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-18 at Miami (14-3, 5-2), which knocked the Hurricanes out of second place. Chinaza Ndee led with 17 kills as she hit .375 and had three blocks an four digs. Kayla Lund had 16 kills, four assists, three aces, and nine digs. Miami’s Janice Leao had 15 kills with one error in 27 attacsk and five blocks … Wake Forest (11-7, 2-5) beat visiting Notre Dame (7-10, 3-4), sweeping the Irish for the first time in program history. Aashley Slater led with 13 kills …

Florida State (12-4, 5-2) hit .457 and swept visiting Virginia (8-9, 1-6). FSU had 43 kills with six errors in 81 attaacks. Morgan Chacon led with 14 kills as she hit .393 and had an ace and a dig … North Carolina (14-4, 3-4) swept at Boston College (12-9, 2-5) as four players had eight or more kills and the Tar Heels hit .314. Emily Zinger had nine kills, hit .412, and had four blocks … Jade Parchment had 19 kills and Taylor Rowland 18 as NC State (10-8, 4-3) hit .319 and won in four at Syracuse (14-5, 3-4) … Duke (12-6, 3-4) swept at Clemson (11-8, 3-5). Ade Owokoniran led with nine kills and three blocks, one solo.

SEC — Both ranked teams won. Fifth-ranked Kentucky (13-3, 6-0), which won at LSU (7-11, 3-6) on Thursday in a tough four, swept on Friday 25-17, 25-23, 25-20. Madi Skinner led with 16 kills, hit .324, and had an assist, two aces, a block, and five digs. Azhani Tealer had nine kills, two aces, four blocks, and four digs … No. 21 Tennesssee (15-3, 7-1) hit .305 and won 22-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 at Georgia (5-12, 1-5). Morgahn Fingall led with 15 kills as she hit .379.

BIG 12 — Kansas took a set off No. 11 Baylor but the other three matches ended in sweeps, including No. 1 and unbeaten Texas (15-0, 6-0) over visiting TCU (7-9, 1-5) 25-13, 25-14, 25-22. Texas hit .416 with 38 kills and seven errors in 75 attacks. Logan Egglestn led with 10 kills, an assist, two aces, four blocks, and seven digs. Skylar Fields had eight kills with one error in 16 attacks and three blocks, one solo. Brionne Butler had six kills in eight errorless swings and five blocks …

Baylor (10-4, 4-1) beat visiting Kansas (11-7, 3-4) as the Bears hit .354 in the 25-19, 28-26, 23-25, 25-15 victory. Yossiana Pressley led with 21 kills as she hit .375 and had an assist, two blocks, and six digs. Avery Skinnter, who had five blocks and nine digs, and Lauren Harrison had 15 kills each … Texas Tech (13-8, 3-5) swept at Oklahoma (9-10, 3-5) behind 17 kills by Kenna Sauer, who hit .394 and had an assist, two aces, a block, and 11 digs … West Virginia (13-4, 3-3) swept at Kansas State (11-6, 2-4). Adrian Ell had 14 kills, six blocks, and nine digs.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC — Houston (15-4, 5-2), playing with heavy hearts, lost to visiting SMU (8-9, 4-3) 25-22, 25-18, 16-25, 25-14. The wife of Houston assistant Brian Gerwig, Houston Baptist assistant coach Molly Howard Gerwig, died Friday after losing her battle with colon cancer. SMU got 15 kills each from Rachel Woulfe and Jamison Wheeler and 14 from Hannah Jacobs. Houston’s Abbie Jackson had 19 kills, two assists, a block, and 20 digs …

Tulane (12-7, 5-2) beat visiting Memphis (8-11, 1-6) in four as Michelle Urquhart had 17 kills. Kayla Dinkins had 11 kills with one error in 21 attacks and had four blocks, three solo … Maria Mallon had 20 kills and Abby Walker 18 as Cincinnati (11-4, 6-1) won in four at Tulsa (9-7, 3-4). Mallon had an ace, 19 digs, and two blocks, one solo … Wichita State (10-6, 4-3) beat visiting East Carolina (7-9, 3-4) in five as Brylee Kelly had 21 kills for the winners and Sydney Kleinman had 21 kills for ECU … And in a battle of two teams looking for their first league win, Temple (5-13, 1-6) fell behind 0-2 before coming back for a 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-13 reverse-sweep victory over visiting South Florida (6-13, 0-8) n five. Gem Grimshaw led Temple with 18 kills and three blocks. Marta Cvitkovic had 23 kills and hit .404 for USF.

ASUN — Jacksonville State (16-4, 6-1) scored a big West Division victory over visiting Lipscomb (9-9, 6-2) by ending the Bison’s six-match winning streak and taking over first place. Lena Kindermann led with 18 kills and hit .434 … North Florida (17-2, 6-1) stayed atop the East Division with a sweep at Liberty (6-8, 2-5). Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana led with 15 kills as she hit .355 and had an assist, two aces, 11 digs, and three blocks, one solo … North Alabama beat Central Arkansas in four as Katy Floyd had 17 kills, two aces, 11 digs, and two blocks … Kennesaw State (10-8, 4-3) beat Jacksonville (4-15, 1-6) in four as Emma Schurfranz had 15 kills, three aces, three digs, and four blocks.

BIG WEST — Hawai’i (10-5, 7-0) moved back into a tie for first with idle UCSB with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of visiting Cal Poly (8-11, 6-2). Amber Igiede led with 13 kills, an assist, an ace, six blocks, and seven digs. Brooke Van Sickle had 10 kills, two assist, a block, and nine digs … Long Beach State (9-9, 3-4) beat visiting UC San Diego (6-12, 3-3) behind 21 kills by Kashauna Williams in a 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 25-20 victory. Williams hit .368 and had a solo block … Cal State Fullerton (6-8, 3-4) swept visiting UC Irvine (11-6,4-3) 25-18, 25-15, 25-20 as Nicole Shuhandler had 10 kills in 18 errorless attacks, Julia Crawford had 10 kills and hit .333, and Gabrielle Barcelos had 10 kiils and four blocks.

CONFERENCE USA — Western Kentucky (17-1, 5-0) kept rolling as the No. 20 Hilltoppers not only hit .421 to win their 10th in a row by beating Middle Tennessee (7-6, 5-2), they swept for the 10th consecutive time. Lauren Matthews had 13 kills with one error in 18 attacks to go with three digs and five blocks, one solo … While WKU leads the East, Rice (10-5, 5-0) continues to lead the West after sweeping at Louisiana Tech. Anota Adekunle led with 14 kills as she hit .591 with one error in 22 attaks to go with an ace, four digs, and four blocks, one solo. Nicole Lennon had 11 kills and 12 digs … Old Dominion won in five at Marshall as Alessia Sgherza had 24 kills, hit .452, and had three asissts, two aces, and 13 digs … UTEP won in four at Southern Miss despite 25 kills by USM’s Mia Wesley … North Texas swept at UAB behind 22 kills by Rhett Robinson, who hit .559 and had two aces, five digs, and four blocks, one solo … Florida Atlantic swept at FIU.

AROUND THE NATION — Delaware State improved to 19-1 and 7-0 in the MEAC with its 15th victory in a row, a sweep at Morgan State. Karen Cordero led with 16 kills as she hit .652 after having one error in 23 attacks, three aces, and five digs … Also in the MEAC, Coppin State swept UMES and Miajavon Coleman moved into first place on the Coppin s all-time kills list. She had 10 kills, two assist, and seven digs …

Jamie Peterson had 17 kills for Dayton in its Atlantic 10 sweep of Rhode Island … High Point hit .356 and won its seventh match in a row, a four-set win at Charleston Southern to improve to 7-0 atop the Big South. Sydney Palazzolo led with 16 kills as she hit .333 and had an ace, three blocks, and eight digs …

Big Mid-American numbers: Western Michigan stayed atop the West Division as it won in five at Toledo as Maggie King had 25 kills, an assist, an ace, 11 digs, and a block, while Toledo’s Taylor Alt had 26 kills, two aces, seven digs, and two blocks …

UNC Greensboro (17-4, 6-2) was knocked off in five in the Southern Conference by visiting The Citadel (8-5, 4-3) and fell a game behind idle Mercer at the top of the standings. Sharlissa de Jesus led The Citadel with 21 kills, an assist, an ace, a block, and 18 digs. Ali Ruffin had 13 kills, an assist, three aces, 23 digs, and three blocks one solo. UNCG’s Kayla White had 24 kills, an assist, a solo block, and 19 digs …

Taylor Wolf had 14 kills, hit .417, and had 11 assists, three aces, nine digs, and a block for Marquette in its Big East sweep of visiting St. John’s that put the Golden Eagles a game ahed in the win column over idle Creighton … Also in the Big East, Rose Crist had 20 kills and hit .405 as Villanova won in five at Butler …

Oren Abutbul had 20 kills and hit .459 but Albany lost its America East match to New Hampshire, which got 17 kills each from Abby Sullivan, who had no errors in 29 attacks, and Hannah Serbousek …

Princeton and Brown are tied for the Ivy League lead at 6-0 after Brown won in four at Penn and Princeton beat visiting Yale in four. Princeton’s Avery Luoma had 20 kills, hit .432, and had an ace, four digs, and six blocks …

Loyola Chicago still has the lead in the Missouri Valley, but the Ramblers lost in four at Illinois State to drop to 13-6 overall, 6-1 in the conference. Illinois State (8-11, 4-3) had four players with 10 or more kills … Also in the Valley, Evansville won in four at Northern Iowa as Giulia Cardona had 19 kills, seven digs, and a block. Evansville had never beaten UNI on the road in 26 previous tries and improved to 2-54 all-time against the perennial MVC power …

Belmont won its Ohio Valley match against visiting Eastern Illinois after falling behind 0-2 to win 18-25, 20-25, 26-24, 27-25, 15-13 as four players had 11 or more kills. Danielle Allen had 24 for EIU as she hit .333 and had three digs anf four blocks …

App State had four players with 10 or more kills, 15 by Victoria Wilform, as it upset visiting Louisiana-Lafayette in four in the Sun Belt … Also in the SBC, Troy beat visiting Georgia Southern in five as Julia Brooks had 24 kills and Cheyenne Hayes had 21 … In the only West Coast Conference match of the day, Saint Mary’s swept Pacific.