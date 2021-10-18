Upsets leave Pac-12 in a bunch, Purdue beats Penn St., Waden’s 30 kills lead Mississippi St.

What a Sunday. Upsets, reverse sweeps, and big numbers.

Arizona State went down 0-2 but came back to upset No. 14 UCLA, and No. 25 Washington knocked off No. 13 Oregon, sweeping the Ducks on their home court. That left the Pac-12 with seven teams within one game of each other at the top of the standings.

Sixth-ranked Purdue had a knockdown, drag-out five-set victory over No. 15 Penn State that more or less personified what Big Ten volleyball is all about.

In the ACC, all three ranked teams won.

And in the SEC, Mississippi State went down 0-2 before winning in five at Ole Miss in the most significant college volleyball match in that state ever, and Missouri, while still in last place, finally won a conference match.

There are only four matches on Monday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule, three in the SWAC — Alabama A&M plays Florida A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays Prairie View, and Grambling plays Texas Southern. In the Missouri Valley Conference, Illinois State makes the short drive to Bradley.

PAC-12 — UCLA, Washington, Stanford, and Washington State are tied for first at 6-2 in conference play, and Oregon, Utah, and USC are tied for second at 5-3.

Until Sunday, Arizona State (9-10. 2-6) hadn’t beaten UCLA (13-3, 6-2) since 2014. This time, the Sun Devils won their 10th five-set match of the season, 20-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-8.

Arizona State, which had lost three in a row and seven of eight, got 17 kills from Iman Isanovic, who had two assists, three of her team’s 11 aces, 13 digs, and two blocks, one solo. Marta Levinska had 13 kills, five blocks, and eight digs. Claudia Stahlke, who had four kills with one error in five attempts, had seven blocks, one solo. Ella Snyder had three kills in six errorless tries, 20 digs, two aces, and three blocks. Her team hit .241.

UCLA, which hit .194, got 20 kills from Mac May, who had two assists, an ace, 12 digs, and two blocks, one solo. Charitie Luper had 17 kills, three assists, two aces, four blocks, and 14 digs. Anna Dodson had 19 kills and six blocks, one solo. Shelby Martin had six kills with one error in 11 tries, 43 assists, two blocks, and 12 digs …

Washington State (12-6, 6-2) swept Oregon 25-20, 25-23, 25-1. Pia Timmer led the Cougars with 13 kills, an ace, two blocks, and six digs. Magda Jehlarova had 10 kills, an assist, an ace and nine blocks, two solo. Hannah Pukis had three kills in six errorless tries, 32 assists, two blocks, and seven digs. Oregon (14-4, 5-3) hit .091. Brooke Nuneville and Morgan Lewis had eight kills each in the loss, and Nuneville added an ace and 14 digs, …

Washington (13-3, 6-2) hit .512 and won 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 at Oregon State (3-15, 1-7). The Huskies, playing a match that went only three sets for the first time in a month, had 48 kills with only five errors in 84 attacks and recorded their best hitting percentage in seven years. Claire Hoffman led with 13 kills with one error in 23 attacks and added an ace, four digs, and four blocks, one solo. Samantha Drechsel had 10 kills with one error in 18 attacks, a block, and three digs. Emoni Bush had eight kills with one error in 14 attacks and three blocks, and Lauren Sanders had six kills in nine errorless attacks and seven blocks. OSU’s Maddie Goings had 12 kills, and Lindsey Schell added 10 and three blocks, one solo …

Stanford (11-5, 6-2) hit .345 and dispatched visiting Colorado (12-5, 3-5) 25-19, 25-16, 25-17. Caitie Baird led with 14 kills, hit .414 and had an assist, four aces, a block, and seven digs. Kendall Kipp had 13 kills, hit .346, and had an ace, four blocks, and five digs. Sami Francis had 12 kills, and Holly Campbell had nine, hit .412, and had three blocks. Jahara Campbell had eight kills for CU, which hit .149 …

Utah (12-5, 5-3) hit .333 and swept at Cal (7-12, 0-8) as Dani Drews had 15 kills in a 26-24, 25-20, 25-19 victory. Drews hit .382 and had an ace and nine digs. Allie Olsen had nine kills in 13 errorless attempts and five blocks, and Amelia Van Der Werff had eight kills in 12 errorless attacks. Cal’s Lydia Grote had a match-high 21 kills …

USC (9-8, 5-3) won its third in a row and put itself back in the mix with a 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 win at Arizona (11-8, 3-5). Brooke Botkin and Emilia Weske had 14 kills each, and Kalen Owes 13. Shannon Scully had 23 digs and five assists, and Mia Tuaniga had a kill, 47 assists, and 14 digs.

BIG TEN — Caitlyn Newton had 26 kills as Purdue (14-3, 6-2) battled to a 25-23, 15-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-11 victory over visiting Penn State (13-5, 6-2). Newton hit .349 after having four errors in 63 attacks and had an assist, an ace, a solo block, and eight digs. Grace Cleveland had nine kills, an assist, two blocks, and 11 digs. Jena Otec had 27 digs, four assists, and an ace, and Hayley Bush had five kills in 11 errorless tries, 48 assists, an ace, two blocks, and 11 digs. Her team hit .198. Penn State, which hit .230, got 23 kills from Jonni Parker and 20 from Kaitlyn Hord. Parker had an ace, five digs, and three blocks, one solo. Hord had two errors in 36 attacks, hit .500 and had three blocks. Anjelina Starck had 11 kills, 15 digs, and four blocks, two solo. Jenna Hampton had 26 digs, six assists, and an ace. Gabby Blossom had a kill, 58 assists, and 20 digs …

Minnesota (11-5, 6-2) swept visiting Indiana (8-12, 2-6) and hit .358 in the 25-15, 25-16, 25-21 victory. Stephanie Samedy led with 14 kills as she hit .433 with one error in 30 attacks. She had a block and seven digs. Airi Miyabe had 13 kills, hit .345, and had a block and five digs. Breanna Edwards had 13 kills for Indiana, hit .300, and had an assist, an ace, and three digs.

ACC — No. 2 Louisville improved to 18-0 overall, 8-0 in the conference with a 25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19 victory over scrappy Wake Forest (11-8, 2-6). Claire Chaussee led the Cardinals with 12 kills, an assist, and 12 digs. Amaya Tillman had 11 kills, hit .474, and had two blocks and a dig. Louisville hit .207. Wake Forest, which hit .133, got 18 kills from Kamryn Malloy …

No. 4 Pittsburgh (17-1, 7-1) kept pace with a 25-20, 23-25, 25-13, 25-14 win at Florida State (12-5, 5-3). Kayla Lund had 17 kills, four assists, an ace, four blocks, and 15 digs. Leketor Member-Meneh had 13 kills, an assist, an ace, four blocks, and 15 digs. Sabrina Starks had eight kills with one error in 10 attacks and eight blocks, and Serena Gray had five kills in 15 errorless swings and five blocks, one solo. FSU’s Emma Clothier had 13 kills, an assist, two blocks, and two digs, and Morgan Chacon had 12 kills and nine digs …

No. 16 Georgia Tech (15-3, 6-2) hit .412 and swept visiting Duke 25-16, 25-10, 25-16. Mariana Brambilla and Julia Bergmann had 10 kills each. Brambilla had one error in 16 attacks, two blocks and nine digs. Bergmann had two errors in 18 attacks, five digs, and two blocks, one solo. Breland Morrissette had five kills, hit .444, and had six blocks, three solo. Duke (12-7, 3-4) hit minus .022 …

Miami (15-3, 6-2) hit .383 and stayed tied for third with a sweep of Virginia (8-10, 1-7) as Angela Grieve had 20 kills, hit .667, and had a dig and two blocks … NC State (11-8, 5-3) won in four at Boston College (12-10, 2-6). The Wolfpack hit .379, and Melissa Evans led with 21 kills, hit .447 and had a dig and two blocks … Notre Dame (8-10, 5-3) swept at Virginia Tech (9-11, 0-8). Aubrey Hamilton led with 13 kills, an assist and two digs … North Carolina (15-4, 4-4) swept at Syracuse (14-6, 3-5) as Nia Robinson had 17 kills and hit .500. Kaya Merkler had 15 kills with one error in 20 attacks to hit .700 and added an assist, a dig and a solo block.

SEC — Gabby Waden had 30 kills and hit .581 as Mississippi State (14-5, 5-2) battled to a 25-27, 16-25, 30-28, 25-21, 15-10 victory at Ole Miss (13-5, 2-5) to continue the best start in school history.

Waden had five errors in 43 attacks, three blocks, and four digs. Layren Myrick had 14 kills, an ace, nine digs, and two blocks, one solo. Setters Margaret Dean and Gabby Coulter combined for 60 assists and 17 digs. Anna Bair led Ole Miss with 14 kills, three blocks, and two digs. Aubrey Sultemeier had 12 kills, hit .409, and had eight blocks, three solo, and two digs. Riley Fisher had 20 digs and seven assists, and Kylee McLaughlin had two kills in four errorless tries, 39 assists, three blocks, and 11 digs …

Missouri (4-16, 1-6) was swept at Auburn (11-7, 3-5) on Saturday but bounced back Sunday in the rematch, winning 27-25, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-11. Anna Dixon had 27 kills, hit .352 and added an assist, an ace, a solo block, and 11 digs in the win. Jordan Iliff had 16 kills and hit .350, and Emily Brown had 21 digs, eight assists and an ace. Auburn’s Rebekah Rath had 22 kills, two assists, an ace, 12 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Val Green added 16 kills.

AROUND THE NATION — No. 19 Creighton (18-3, 6-2) bounced back from its Saturday loss at UConn with a Big East sweep at Providence (13-8, 1-7). Norah Sis led with 15 kills, an ace, and 10 digs …

In a battle of Sun Belt division leaders, Coastal Carolina beat visiting Louisiana in five. Cheyenne Jones led with 18 kills, hit .344 and had two digs and five blocks, one solo. Kelsey Bennett had 18 kills for the Ragin’ Cajuns …

Delaware State keeps rolling. The Hornets won their 16th in a row, sweeping Coppin State to improve to 20-1 overall, 8-0 in the MEAC. Kelsie Dawson had seven kills with one error in 11 swings and seven blocks, three solo …

Dayton beat Fordham in four in the Atlantic 10. Lexie Almodovar had 21 kills in 44 errorless attacks to hit .477 and added two assists, 13 digs and a block …

In the American Athletic, UCF swept at Temple as McKenna Melville had 18 kills, hit .350, and had an assist, two aces, eight digs, and three blocks, one solo … Wichita State knocked off Cincinnati in five, but Cincy’s Maria Mallon had 22 kills, an assist, two aces, 18 digs, and a block … Rachel Woulfe had 22 kills for SMU in its five-set win at Tulane. She hit .413 and had three digs and four blocks …

Kennesaw State’s Lauren Chastain had 18 kills, hit .316, and had an assist, an ace, 12 digs and three blocks in an ASUN win over North Florida … Stony Brook swept Binghamton in the America East as Amiyah De’Long had 11 kills in 23 errorless attacks …

First-place Elon won its Colonial Athletic match with UNCW as Leah Daniel had 12 kills and hit .417 in the sweep. She had an assist, two aces, eight digs, and two blocks …

Milwaukee, sitting atop the Horizon, swept Youngstown State and hit .357. Madi Malone led with 10 kills, hit .381 and had two aces, four digs and a block …

Rider won a Metro Atlantic match in five at Canisius as Morgan Romano had 24 kills, hit .321 and added an assist, two aces, 14 digs, and a block … MAAC leader Fairfield swept Iona as KJ Johnson had 13 kills with one error in 24 attacks, two assists, six digs and four blocks … Alabama State beat Florida A&M in five, and Jada Rhodes had 25 kills in the SWAC victory. She hit .489 with two errors in 47 attacks and added 16 digs.