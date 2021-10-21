NCAA: 300 for George as Michigan St. upsets Purdue, 400 for LSU’s Flory, Marquette survives

Milestone victories — 400 for LSU’s Fran Flory and 300 for Michigan State’s Cathy George — a major upset — cue up George again as her Spartans upset No. 7 Purdue — and, of course, there were reverse sweeps.

The recap of Wednesday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball action follows but first a look at key matches on Thursday’s schedule.

The Big 12 has two matches as No. 1 and unbeaten Texas goes to Iowa State and Kansas State is at TCU.

The lone SEC match has Auburn at Georgia.

Horizon League-leader Milwaukee, 9-0 in conference play, is home for Purdue Fort Wayne.

There are four matches in the West Coast Conference, but No. 8 BYU and No. 21 San Diego are off, awaiting their match Friday at BYU. However, No. 25 Pepperdine is at Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount is at Portland.

There’s a full slate in the Big Sky, including conference-leading Weber State, 8-0 in league play, home for Idaho and second-place Northern Colorado at Sacramento State.

Marist, three games back and tied in the loss column with idle Rider, tries to close the gap in the Metro Atlantic when first-place Fairfield visits. The Stags are 10-0 in conference play.

Five Mountain West matches include first-place Colorado State at San Diego State and second-place Utah State.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, two games up in the loss column in the Southland Conference standings, goes to McNeese.

The Summit League has Omaha on top at 8-1 and Denver in second at 7-1 with idle South Dakota at 7-2. Omaha goes to Western Illinois, while Denver is at St. Thomas.

Action in the WAC includes Sam Houston, tied for the Southwest lead at 4-1 with idle Stephen F. Austin and UT Ro Grande Valley, going to Grand Canyon, and SFA at NM State, which is a game in the loss column behind idle Utah Valley in the West Division.

Want to watch a match? We have the links. Go to our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming listings to find any match that is being shown.

BIG TEN — Michigan State’s 25-16, 25-27, 25-23, 16-25, 15-10 victory at Purdue (14-4, 6-3) gave coach Cathy George, in her 17th season in East Lansing, her 300th career victory at the school. George is 300-224 at Michigan State overall and 665-448 in her 35th season overall.

The Spartans, who hit .313 improved to 9-9, 7-2 in the Big Ten, as it broke a five-match losing streak.

Sarah Franklin had 25 kills to lead Michigan State as she hit .386 with just three errors in 57 attacks to go with two assists, two aces, a block, and seven digs. Cecilee Max-Brown had 17 kills, hit .316, and added an ace and 18 digs. Naya Gros had 10 kills, hit .471, and had had four blocks and three digs.

Purdue, which hit .208, got 22 kills from Caitlyn Newton, who had a block and eight digs. Grace Cleveland had 16 kills, an ace, two blocks, and six digs. Hayley Bush had three kills, 53 assists, an ace, and 15 digs …

Ninth-ranked Nebraska (15-3, 9-0) won 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 at Iowa (2-17, 0-9). Madi Kubik led with 13 kills, two assists, five digs, and two blocks, one solo. Lauren Stivrins had 11 kills with one error in 15 attacks and a block and a dig. Kayla Caffey had seven kills, hit .500, and had five blocks, one solo. Iowa’s Courtney Buzzerio had 14 kills …

Maryland (16-5, 4-5) swept visiting Rutgers (8-12, 0-9) as Sam Csire had 20 kills and hit .375 in the 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 victory, Csire had an ace, three blocks, and 10 digs … Michigan (12-6, 5-4) swept at Indiana (8-13, 2-7) 25-22, 25-9, 25-21. Paige Jones hit .500 as she led with 13 kills with no errors in 26 attacks and she had three aces, a block and five digs … Illinois (13-7, 5-4) won 20-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21 at Northwestern (8-12, 3-6). Raina Terry led Illinois with 21 kills and hit .364 to go with an assist, two blocks and seven digs. Jessica Nunge added 13 kills, two aces, and four digs. Northwestern’s Temi Thomas-Ailara had 17 kills, two aces, a solo block, and nine digs, and Hanna Lesiak had 14 kills, hit .379, an assist, two aces, and four digs.

SEC — LSU (8-11, 4-6) not only won at South Carolina (11-7, 3-5), the Tigers pulled off the reverse sweep 23-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-12 to give coach Fran Flory her 400th victory at the school.

Kylie Deberg led LSU with 15 kills, four aces, 13 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Taylor Bannister had 14 kills, hit .387, and had an assist, two aces, eight digs, and seven blocks, three solo. Hannah Brister also had 14 kills, hit .407, and had a block and 12 digs. Anita Anwusi had five kills and six digs, and Ella Larkin had four kills, 45 assists, two aces, two blocks, and nine digs. South Carolina’s Kyla Manning had 16 kills, two aces, two blocks, and 12 digs. Lauren McCutcheon had 12 kills, an assist, an ace, 10 digs, and three blocks one solo …

Florida (13-6, 7-2) won 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 at Alabama (9-10, 1-6). Thayer Hall led the Gators with 11 kills as she hit .458 with no errors in 24 attacks. She added an assist, an ace, two blocks, and nine digs. Alabama’s Kennedy Muckelroy had 14 kills.

AROUND THE NATION — Marquette (17-3, 8-1), which leads the Big East, got all it could handle from visiting DePaul (12-9, 5-4) as the Golden Eagles came back from 0-2 to survive a rare noon Wednesday first serve. Marquette was down 14-11 in the fifth before scoring the last five points.

Savannah Rennie had kills on the last three points as Marquette came away with a 21-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 16-14 victory. Rennie had 19 kills and hit .366 after having four errors in 41 attacks to go with three aces, three blocks, and seven digs. Hope Werch had a career-high 20 kills and added an assist, an ace, two blocks, and seven digs. Taylor Wolf had 11 kills, 36 assists, 15 digs, and four blocks, one solo.

Jill Pressly led DePaul with 15 kills, an ace, three blocks and 13 digs. Emma Price had 12 kills, hit .478 after having one error in 23 attacks, and added four blocks and six digs. Donna Brown had nine kills and 10 blocks, and Rachel Krasowski had 17 digs, four assists, and an ace. DePaul, which hasn’t beaten Marquette since 2008, hadn’t taken a set off the Golden Eagles in their previous nine meetings …

In the only ACC match of the day, North Carolina (16-4, 5-4) beat visiting NC State (11-9, 5-4). Mabrey Shaffmaster had 19 kills in the 25-11, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22 victory and added an assist, an ace, two blocks, and 11 digs. Nia Robinson had 14 kills and hit .407. Meghan Neelson had a kill, 50 assists, an ace, a block, and 13 digs. Her team hit .329. Karenna Wulf had 25 digs, six assists, and three aces. Melissa Evans had 13 kills for NC State, and Jade Parchment had 12 while hitting .324 …

There were three Mid-American matches Wednesday as East-leading Bowling Green hit .367 and swept Miami, Ohio beat visiting Kent State in five, and Central Michigan won in five at Eastern Michigan. BGSU’s Hanna Laube had six kills in seven errorless tries, 24 assists, an ace, seven digs, and a block …

VCU of the Atlantic 10 beat visiting American of the Patriot League in four as Kialah Jefferson had 20 kills. She had an assist, two aces, and 21 digs … Neci Harris had 14 kills and hit .650 for Furman in its Southern Conference win over Wofford …

Brylee Kelly had 20 kills for Wichita State in its four-set American Athletic Conference win at Tulsa …

Rider of the Metro Atlantic won in four at the Ivy League’s Columbia as Morgan Romano had 13 kills, six digs, and seven blocks, one solo …

Merrimack of the Northeast Conference is still winless after it lost in three at New Hampshire of the America East to fall to 0-22.