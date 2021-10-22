NCAA: Texas, TCU, Weber St., Colorado St., Milwaukee win; UNLV’s Hayden has 30 kills,

Top-ranked and unbeaten Texas won again, this time in four at Iowa State, and TCU also won in the Big 12 as it beat Kansas State.

Weber State kept rolling in the Big Sky and UNLV’s Mariena Hayden had 30 kills and seven aces in her team’s Mountain West victory over Wyoming.

The recaps of Thursday’s matches follow.

BIG 12 — Texas (17-0, 8-0) sits comfortably atop the league and holds a one-game lead over idle Baylor (11-4, 5-1), which goes to fourth-place West Virginia 13-4, 3-3). Iowa State (12-7, 4-4) is in third and the other five teams in the conference, Texas Tech, Kansas, Oklahoma, Kansas State, and TCU all have five league losses.

Texas won 24-26, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12 as the Longhorns stormed back after losing the first set at Iowa State on Thursday. Skylar Fields had nine kills, hit .368, and had an assist, three blocks, and three digs. Molly Phillips got her nine kills in 18 errorless attacks and she had six blocks and two digs. Logan Eggleston had eight kills, two aces, four blocks, and six digs, and Asjia O’Neal had eight kills, two aces, a dig, and nine blocks, one solo. Brionne Butler had six kills and eight blocks, one solo. Texas outblocked the Cyclones 17-4.

Iowa State, which hit .000, got 12 kills from Candelaria Herrera, who hit .333 and had an ace, three blocks, and two digs …

TCU (8-9, 2-5) climbed out of sole possession of last place with its 26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16 win over visiting K-State (11-7, 2-5). Taylor Raiola led with 15 kills, an ace, two blocks, and 11 digs. Julia Adams had 12 kills, two blocks, and two digs.

Aliyah Carter had 13 kills for K-State, which hit .091, the lowest for a Big 12 opponent against TCU since 2015. Carter had an assist, an ace, 10 digs and five blocks. Kadye Fernholz had six kills and 10 blocks.

BIG SKY — First-place Weber State swept Idaho, but second-place Northern Colorado fell two games back as it was swept at Sacramento State.

Weber State (14-5, 9-0) rolled past visiting Idaho (3-15, 0-9) as Dani Nay had 11 kills, hit .345 and had five aces, two blocks, and five digs in the 25-17, 25-16, 25-11 victory. Rylin Adams had nine kills, an ace, a block, and nine digs. Idaho hit .098 …

Sacramento State (10-10, 5-5) swept visiting Northern Colorado (15-5, 7-2). Bridgette Smith led with 14 kills, an assist, an ace, nine digs, and a block. Macey Hayden had nine kills, hit .333, and had nine digs and a block …

Montana hit .333 as it swept at Southern Utah. Paige Clark hit .421 as she had 12 kills, seven digs, and two blocks … Eastern Washington won in five at Idaho State as McKenna Russell had 20 kills, hit .308, and had eight aces, seven digs, and two blocks, one solo … Montana State won in five at Northern Arizona. Kira Thomsen led with 17 kills, two aces, and 16 digs.

MOUNTAIN WEST — Three of the top four teams that played won, including first-place Colorado State (12-6, 8-1), which had to rally from being down 0-2 at San Diego State (6-15, 3-6). The Rams won 26-28, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-13 and pulled off a reverse sweep for the first time in four years to the day. Jacqi Van Liefde, who is from San Diego, led CSU with 21 kills as she hit .559 with two errors in 34 attacks. She had two digs and two blocks, one solo. Annie Sullivan had 13 kills, hit .333, and had an assist, four digs, and four blocks. SDSU’s Zoi Faki had 20 kills and hit .400 …

Second-place Utah State was off, but the two teams tied for third won as UNLV — which got 30 kills from Mariana Hayden — hit .434 and beat visiting Wyoming in five and San Jose State won in five at New Mexico.

UNLV (15-5, 6-3) won 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 15-5 as Hayden had just four errors in 53 attacks and hit .491 to go with seven aces and five digs. Milica Tasic had 11 kills with one error in 22 attacks, two assists, and nine digs. Wyoming (12-9,4-5) got 16 kills from Naya Shime and 13 from Jackie McBride, who had one error in 20 attacks … SJSU (12-7, 6-3) won 13-25, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24, 15-12 at New Mexico (14-6, 5-4) behind 18 kills from Haylee Nelson and 16 from Ryann Thomison, who had eight blocks, one solo. Mia Schafer had three kills, 45 assists, three blocks, and eight digs. New Mexico’s Kaitlynn Biassou had 22 kills, hit .368, and had an assist, two aces, two blocks, and seven digs … Air Force swept visiting Nevada as Joi Harvey had 12 kills in 17 errorless swings and six blocks, one solo … Fresno State beat visiting Boise State in four. Ella Run led with 13 kills as she hit .550 an dhad an assist, two ace, 12 digs, and a solo block.

SOUTHLAND — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (12-7, 8-0) maintained its two game lead with a sweep at McNeese as the Islanders hit .340. Kyndal Payne and Montez Uigaese had 12 kills apiece … second-place Houston Baptist (15-7, 6-2) beat visiting UIW in four despite 21 kills by UIW’s Bethany Clapp … Nicholls swept at Southeastern Louisiana … Northwestern State won in four over visiting New Orleans as Symone Wesley had 18 kills and 13 digs, and Breanna Burrell had 17 kills and hit .389.

SUMMIT LEAGUE — Omaha maintained its lead by a game over Denver in the win column as both swept.

Omaha (12-8, 9-1) blasted Western Illinois as Sadie Limback had 13 kills … Denver (17-2, 8-1) won its fifth in a row with a sweep at St. Thomas as Lydia Bartalo and Erica Andrich had 10 kills each … Third-place Oral Roberts (13-5, 7-2), tied with idle South Dakota, beat visiting North Dakota State in four. Trinity Freeman led with 17 kills, an assist, two aces, two blocks, and four digs. Aixa Vigil had 15 kills, hit .462, and had an assist, an ace, two blocks, and 10 digs. NDSU’s Syra Tanchin and Ali Hinze had 14 kills each … Kansas City swept North Dakota as Melanie Brecka had 14 kills with two errors in 28 attacks to hit .429 and she had an assist, four blocks, and seven digs.

WEST COAST — No. 25 Pepperdine (14-4, 6-3) swept at Gonzaga (6-14, 2-7) as Rachel Ahrens and Grace Chillingworth had 12 kills apiece. Arhens hit .417 and had an assist, an ace, a block, and 10 digs … Kari Geissberger had 22 kills and hit .630 as Loyola Marymount (15-4, 6-3) stayed in a tie for third with Pepperdine as it won in four at Portland (5-13, 2-7). Geissberger had three errors in 30 attacks, an assist, a block, and three digs. Portland’s Jayde Harris had 19 kills, hit .516, and had two aces … Santa Clara beat visiting Pacific in four behind 15 kills by Sophia Tulino, who had two aces, five digs, and two blocks … Saint Mary’s hit .317 as it swept at San Francisco. Chandler Cowell led with 11 kills in 28 errorless swings and she had an assist, an ace, and 11 digs.

AROUND THE NATION — Milwaukee improved to 16-6, 10-0 atop the Horizon League with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-13 sweep of visiting Purdue Fort Wayne. Madi Malone led with 13 kills as she hit .385 and had six digs and a block. Abby Koenen had nine kills, a dig, and a solo block. Rylie Vaughn had two kills in five errorless tries, 30 assists, and 10 digs … Also in the Horizon, UIC beat visiting IUPUI in four as Martina Delucchi had 16 kills and Paola Santiago 15. Both players had five of UIC’s 14 aces …

In the lone SEC match of the day, Auburn (12-7, 4-5) swept at Georgia (5-13, 1-6) in the 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 victory. Val Green led with 16 kills as she hit .469 and had a block and three digs. Liz Reich had 11 kills and six blocks. Georgia’s Kayla Rivera had 10 kills, four blocks, and eight digs …

NM State (15-5, 6-2) scored a big sweep of SFA (13-5, 4-2). NM State, a game back of idle Utah Valley in the West Division, got 22 kills from Katie Birtcil, who hit .432 after having three errors in 44 attacks. She added 12 digs. SFA, which was in a three-way tie for first in the West, got nine kills from Leah Powell, who had an ace, a solo block, and nine digs … also in the WAC, Grand Canyon (13-4, 5-3) swept visiting Sam Houston (11-7, 4-2), which was one of those three teams in the West, leaving idle UTRGV atop the Southwest. GCU, which has won 17 in a row at home, got 12 kills from McKenzie Wise …

In Conference USA, Rhett Robinson had 24 kills as North Texas beat visiting UTSA in four. Robinson had four errors in 54 attacks to hit .370 and had two aces, 12 digs, and four blocks …

Murray State swept its Ohio Valley match with Tennessee State. Brooke Watts led with 18 kills as she hit .333 and had four digs and three blocks …

In the Southern Conference, Western Carolina beat visiting Chattanooga in four as Bailey Hartough, Merry Gebel, and Julia Gordon had 12 kills each …

Conference-leading Fairfield (16-6, 11-0) not only swept at Marist (13-10, 8-4) in their Metro Atlantic match, it gave coach Todd Kress his 250th victory at the school. Fairfield, which hit .320, got 16 kills from KJ Johnson, who had four assists, three blocks, and four digs. Marist, which fell out of a tie for second, got 12 kills from Sasha Van der Merwe, who had an assist, a block, and 10 digs …

Hannah Serbousek had 11 kills with one error in 19 attacks to go with an ace, a block, and six digs as New Hampshire of America East swept at St. Peters of the Metro Atlantic, leaving the Peacocks 1-21.