NCAA: ASU upsets Utah; Pitt, UK escape in 5; Penn State, Wisconsin, UCLA, Stanford get big wins

Arizona State upset No. 18 Utah, No. 14 Penn State swept at No. 12 Minnesota, and No. 17 UCLA swept No. 16 Oregon.

A handful of other ranked teams were stretched to the limit: Fourth-ranked Pitt beat Notre Dame in five, No. 5 Kentucky held off Arkansas in five, and No. 13 Stanford beat No. 22 Washington State in five.

Charlotte’s Sydney Rowan had 31 kills in a five-set win over Marshall.

And what would a Friday in NCAA Division I women’s Volleyball be without a reverse sweep? Miami did it at Wake Forest.

The recaps and highlights follow including the matches ahead Saturday among the major conferences and ranked teams.

Want to watch a match? We have the links. Go to our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming listings to find any match that is being shown.

BIG TEN — There are five matches Saturday, including playing on back-to-back nights for Penn State, which goes to No. 3 Wisconsin, which held off visiting No. 7 Ohio State on Friday in four. Ninth-ranked Nebraska plays host to No. 7 Purdue, Michigan goes to Illinois, Michigan State goes to Maryland, and Iowa is at Northwestern.

Wisconsin (16-1, 8-1) held a 19-6 blocking advantage and beat visiting Ohio State (16-3, 6-3) 26-24, 25-22, 18-25, 25-14. Wisconsin, which rallied from a 14-8 second-half deficit, set its school record with the 19 blocks in four sets. That included a career-high 10 by Grace Loberg, four more than her previous best as Ohio State hit a season-low .158.

Dana Rettke led Wisconsin with 16 kills as she had one error — when she was blocked — in 27 attacks to hit .577. She had seven blocks, one solo. Julia Orzol had 13 kills, an assist, an ace, and nine digs. Loberg had nine kills and five digs. Sydney Hilley had two kills, 43 assists, four blocks, and nine digs. Her team hit .239.

Rylee Rader led Ohio State with 14 kills. She hit .500 and had two blocks and two digs. Gabby Gonzalez and Jenaisya Moore — who had just 20 kills entering the match — had 11 each. Moore got five of her kills in the third set …

Penn State (14-5, 7-2) went into Minnesota (11-6, 6-3) and hit .386 to come away with a 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 victory. Jonni Parker led with 16 kills as she hit .341 and had an assist and five digs. Kaitlyn Hard had 15 kills, hitting .444, and Allie Holland had 12 kills with one error in 20 attacks to hit .500 to go with four blocks, one solo. Gabby Blossom had two kills, 44 assists, two blocks and 16 digs.

Minnesota’s Jenna Wenaas had 15 kills, an assist, three blocks, and four digs. Airi Miyabe had 14 kills, and Stephanie Samedy had 12 kills and 16 digs.

PAC-12 — UCLA, Washington and Stanford are tied for the lead at 7-2, a game ahead of Washington State and USC.

Utah (12-6, 5-4) got knocked out of the pack by Arizona State (10-10, 3-6), which went to Salt Lake City and came away with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-27, 28-26 victory. The Sun Devils had 17 blocks, the most by ASU since 2016. Iman Isanovic led with 24 kills, two aces, 12 digs, and six blocks, four solo. Utah’s Dani Drews had 23 kills, an assist, a block, and 16 digs … No. 15

Stanford (12-5, 7-2) won 26-28, 25-15, 23-25, 28-26, 15-8 at Washington State (12-7, 6-3). The Cardinal, which hit .313, got 21 kills from Caitie Baird, who had four digs and three blocks, two solo. Kendall Kipp, who had five blocks and seven digs, and Sami Francis, had 16 kills each. Francis had six digs and five blocks, two solo. McKenna Vicini had five kills in 13 errorless attacks and nine blocks, one solo. Kami Miner had six kills in as many tries, 55 assists, two aces, a block, and 12 digs. WSU’s Pia Timmer had 17 kills, two blocks, and seven digs. Magda Jehlarova had 12 kills, three aces, and nine blocks …

No. 10 Washington (14-3, 7-2) hit .331 and beat visiting Cal (7-13, 0-9) 25-23, 20-25, 25-12, 25-23. Claire Hoffman had 17 kills, hit .405, and had an ace, two blocks, and three digs. Samantha Drechsel had 16 kills with one error in 29 attacks to go with an ace, three blocks, and seen digs. Marin Grote had eight kills with one error in 15 attacks and six blocks. Cal had four players with 10 or more kills, 16 by Bella Bergmark, who had one error in 29 swings, three digs, and three blocks. Grote’s sister, Lydia, had 11 kills …

UCLA (14-3, 7-2) also knocked Oregon (14-5, 5-4) out of the top group by sweeping the visiting Ducks 25-20, 25-22, 25-23. Mac May had 24 kills and elan McCall tied the school record for digs — 28 — in a three-set match with 76. May had a block and 11 of those digs. Charitie Luper had 16 kills, an assist, an ace, a block and 12 digs. Oregon had four players with eight or more kills, 10 by Taylor Borup, who had two blocks and 12 digs …

USC (10-6, 6-3) beat visiting Oregon State (3-16, 1-8) 25-22, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17. Five USC players had eight or more kills, 11 by Emilia Weske and 10 each by Kalen Owes and Tyrah Ariail, who had five blocks, one solo. OSU’s Maddie Goings had 16 kills, an assist, a block, and 11 digs … Sofia Maldonado had 26 kills as Arizona (12-8, 4-5) won in four at Colorado (12-6, 3-6). Maldonado hit .313 and had an assist, an ace, a solo block, and three digs. Puk Stubbe had 14 kills, hit .324, and had an assist, two aces, two blocks, and 20 digs. Emery Herman had two kills, 52 assists, a block, and 21 digs, and Kamalie Hiapo had 22 digs and 12 assists. Colorado had four players with 10 or more kills, 12 by Maya Tabron, who had an assist and 15 digs. Bryanna DeLuzio had 24 digs, three assists, and two aces.

ACC — The league is off Saturday, but the big showdown is Sunday when No. 2 and unbeaten Louisville plays host to Pittsburgh (18-1, 8-1), which had to go the distance Friday to win at Notre Dame (8-11, 5-4) 25-18, 20-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-10. Leketor Member-Meneh and Serena Gray had 19 kills each for the Panthers and Kayla Lund 12. Member-Meneh had an assist, an ace, a block, and four digs. Gray hit .607 and had five blocks, one solo. Lund had 15 digs. Caroline Meuth had 14 kills for Notre Dame as she hit .389 and had an assist, two aces, seven blocks, and 12 digs. Aubrey Hamilton also had 14 kills and added an assist, three digs, and five blocks. Syracuse’s Marina Markova had 19 kills, hit .439, and had seven digs and four blocks, two solo …

No. 13 Georgia Tech (16-7, 7-2) won in four at Syracuse (14-7, 3-6) as Mariana Brambilla led with 23 kills while hitting .341 to go with an ace, two blocks, and eight digs. Julia Bergmann had 20 kills, hit .333, and had an assist and six digs …

Miami (16-3, 7-2) came back from 0-2 to win 17-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-9 at Wake Forest (11-9, 2-7). Peyman Yardimici had 19 kills and hit .349 and Savannah Vach had two kills, 57 assists, a block, and nine digs. Wake’s Camryn Malloy had 23 kills, an assist, two aces, 11 digs, and a block.

Boston College beat visiting Clemson in four … Florida State hit .316 in its sweep at Virginia Tech … North Carolina hit .322 as it swept visiting Duke as Kaya Merkler had seven kills and seven blocks.

SEC — Kentucky and Arkansas go at it again Saturday. Also, No. 20 Tennessee is at LSU, Alabama goes to South Carolina, Texas A&M is at Mississippi State, and Ole Miss is back at Missouri.

Conference-leading Kentucky (14-3, 7-0) got all it could handle from visiting Arkansas (14-5, 5-3) before finally coming away with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-27, 19-25, 15-8 victory. Madi Skinner led with 17 kills as she hit .342 and had an ace, two blocks, and 15 digs. Alli Stumler had 15 kills, an ace, 10 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Azhani Tealer had 14 kills, hit .500, and had two blocks and four digs. Reagan Rutherford had 12 kills, hit .308, and had six blocks and four digs. Bella Bell had five kills and 10 blocks, two solo. Emma Grome had 53 assits, two aces, and 21 digs. Her team hit .277.

Arkansas, which had lost its previous 37 sets to Kentucky, got 17 kills from Jilian Gillen, and 14 from Taylor Head …

Ole Miss (14-5, 3-5) swept at Missouri (4-17, 1-7) as the Rebels hit .383. Lauren Thompson led with 10 kills, two aces, a block, and three digs … Georgia (6-13, 2-6) swept visiting Auburn (12-8, 4-6).

BIG 12 — The only match Saturday puts No. 11 Baylor back at West Virgina a day after it swept the Mountaineers.

Top-ranked and unbeaten Texas (17-0, 8-0) swept at Iowa State (12-7, 4-4) as four player had eight or more kills in the 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 victory. Skylar Fields led with 11 as she hit .364 and had a block and seven digs. Logan Eggleston had 10 kills, an assist, an ace, three blocks, and nine digs …

Baylor (12-4, 6-1) got 17 kills from Yossiana Pressley in its win at West Virginia (13-5, 3-4). Pressley had two aces, a solo block, and four digs. Avery Skinner had 10 kills, hit .500, and had two assists, an ace, and 14 digs. WVU’s Adrian Ell had 14 kills, an assist, two aces, a block, and nine digs … Aliyah Carter had 23 kills as Kansas State (12-7, 3-5) won in four at TCU (8-10, 2-6). Carter hit .327 and had three aces and seven digs.

AROUND THE NATION — The top teams in the West Coast Conference finally faced off and it was a no contest as No. 8 BYU (19-1, 9-0) hit 373 and dispatched visiting No. 21 San Diego (14-8, 8-1) 25-17, 25-13, 25-13. Kenzie Koerber led with 17 kills and hit .593 with one error in 27 attacks. She had three assists, four digs, and four blocks. USD hit .115 …

No. 19 Western Kentucky, which is back at Florida Atlantic on Saturday, swept FAU to win its 12th in a row and improve to 19-1 overall, 7-0 in Conference USA. The Hilltoppers hit .384 and Lauren Matthews led with 12 kills in 18 attacks and one error to hit .611. She had two digs and four blocks, one solo. Kayland Jackson had seven kills with one error in 11 attacks and five blocks … Charlotte’s Sydney Rowan had her career-high 31 kills in a Conference USA win over visiting Marshall as she had seven errors in 74 attacks to hit .324. She had an assist, an ace, two blocks, and 19 digs … Also in C-USA, Rhett Robinson had 27 kills for North Texas in a four-set win over UTSA. Robinson hit .396 and had two aces, and eight digs … Rice hit .479 in its C-USA sweep of Southern Miss … Fernanda Maia had 23 kills for UAB in its first-set win at UTEP. She had an ace, 12 digs, and a block …

No. 24 Creighton swept its Big East match over visiting Georgetown as the Bluejays hit .333. Norah Sis had 10 kills, two assists, 10 digs, and five blocks …

UC Santa Barbara (13-9, 9-1) made a Big West statement by sweeping visiting Hawai’i (11-6, 8-1) to take over sole possession of first place. Rowan Ennis led with 11 kills with one error in 14 attacks …

In the American Athletic, UCF swept SMU and McKenna Melville had 22 kills, hit .429 after having one error in 49 attacks, and added an assist, 10 digs, and a block … Tulane won its AAC match in five at East Carolina and Lexie Douglas had 26 kills, hitting .468 … Houston got a big AAC win at Cincinnati as Abby Walker and Maria Mallon had 16 kills each …

FGCU hit .403 against North Alabama, which hit negative, as the Eagles improved to 9-0 in the ASUN … Dayton won its Atlantic 10 match at VCU in five as Jamie Peterson had 26 kills, an assist, 13 digs, and five blocks, two solo …

High Point swept Winthrop for its ninth win in a row as it improved to 17-5, 9-0 in the Big South …

Milwaukee hit .464 and improved to 11-0 in the Horizon as Carmen Heilemann had 10 kills in 14 errorless swings in a sweep of visiting IUPUI … Also in the Horizon, Callie Martin had 23 kills and 14 digs for Wright State in a five-set win at Northern Kentucky …

A week after taking over first place in the Ivy League, Brown lost in five at Yale, while Princeton won in five at Penn, so they’re tied again for the lead at 7-1. Elena Montgomery had 22 kills,16 digs, and two blocks, one solo for Princeton …

MAC division leaders Bowling Green and Ball State both won … N.C. Central won its MEAC match in five at Morgan State as Ammarah Williams had 22 kills and Arlanda Faulkner had 20 …

South Alabama took over first place in the Sun Belt East Division and Texas State owns first in the West after USA won in four at Louisiana and Texas State swept visiting Coastal Carolina …

And in the WAC, Sam Houston beat NM State in four and SFA did the same to Utah Valley. It left UT Rio Grande Valley, which won in four at Seattle atop the Southwest, a game in the loss column up on SFA. NM State is still leading the West by a game in the win column over idle GCU.