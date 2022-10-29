Unranked Northwestern knocked off reeling No. 12 Purdue in the Big Ten, Utah swept USC in the Pac-12, and Elizabeth Juhnke padded her NCAA kills lead with 28 more for South Dakota as the Coyotes extended their Summit League lead to a full game.

Recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at key matches on Saturday’s Division I schedule.

There are three matches in the Big Ten, all involving ranked teams. Sixth-ranked Ohio State is at No. 11 Penn State, top-ranked Nebraska is home for Maryland, and No. 9 Minnesota is at No, 5 Wisconsin.

The SEC slate includes No. 14 Florida home for Arkansas, No. 20 Kentucky home for Auburn, Georgia back at Missouri and Mississippi State at LSU.

Both ranked West Coast Conference ranked teams are in action as No. 3 San Diego is home for Gonzaga and No 17 BYU entertains Portland.

In the only Conference USA match, No. 23 Western Kentucky is home for Louisiana Tech.

The American Athletic, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 are off and so are No. 15 Creighton and No. 16 Marquette in the Big East.

ACC: Fourth-ranked Louisville swept visiting Duke, No, 7 Pittsburgh swept at b, Julia Bergmann had 21 kills and hit .366 as No. 10 Georgia Tech won in four at North Carolina, Grace Turner had 22 kills as Virginia won in five at Virginia Tech, Boston College beat visiting Miami in five, NC State swept visiting Clemson and Florida State won in four at Syracuse.

BIG 12: Second-ranked Texas won in four at Kansas State as Logan Eggleston and Madisen Skinner had 17 kills each … Iowa State beat visiting TCU in four.

BIG TEN: Northwestern (16-7, 5-6) beat a ranked team for the third time this season as the Wildcats continue to break new ground with their 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-11 victory over visiting No. 12 Purdue (15-6, 6-5). Northwestern matched its best win total since going 16-16 in 2018.

Temi Thomas-Ailara led with 25 kills as she hit .327 and had a solo block and 10 digs. Hanna Lesiak and Kathryn Randorf both had 13 kills and 11 errors. Randorf had six blocks and three digs. Megan Miller had 30 digs and five assists. Sienna Noordermeer had a kill, 57 assists, two aces and eight digs. Her team hit .158.

Purdue, which has lost four in a row and five of six, hit .190. Eva Hudson led with 19 kills, five blocks and six digs. Maddy Chinn had 12 kills, a block and a dig. Maddie Schermerhorn had 23 digs, five assists and an ace …

Indiana (13-10, 6-5) won its fourth in a row as it beat visiting Rutgers in five behind 20 kills by Mady Saris. Rutgers hit .017.

PAC-12: No. 8 Stanford (15-4, 10-1) maintained its two-game lead as its swept a fierce battle at Washington State (15-7, 7-4) 25-23, 25-22, 25-22. Caitie Baird led with 15 kill and hit .444 to go with an assist, a ace, nine digs and three blocks. Elia Rubin had 11 kills, three aces, eight digs and a solo block, and Kendall Kipp had 10 kills and four blocks. McKenna Vicini had five kills in 10 errorless tries and six blocks. Washington State’s Laura Jansen and Magda Jehlarova had 12 kills each …

No. 18 Oregon (14-5, 8-3) and No. 19 Washington (16-5, 8-3) both won and USC (16-6, 8-3) dropped into a tie for second with them. Oregon won in four at Arizona (12-10, 2-9) as Mimi Colyer had 18 kills, four aces, five digs and four blocks, one solo. Washington hit .320 and swept visiting Cal (7-14, 0-11) as Claire Hoffman had 16 kills, hit .361 and had an assist, three aces, four digs and a block. Utah (13-9, 6-5) beat visiting USC 25-22, 27-25, 25-22 as Madelyn Robinson had 17 kills, four digs and a block. Skylar Fields had 23 kills for USC, hitting .321 to go with eight digs and two blocks, one solo … Colorado (14-7, 6-5) beat visiting UCLA (10-10, 4-7) in four and Arizona State (11-12, 5-6) beat visiting Oregon State (7-14, 2-9) in four as Marta Levinska had 20 kills with two errors in 36 attacks to go with an assist, two aces, eight digs and two blocks.

SEC: Georgia (16-5, 7-3) won its fourth in a row and second five-setter in three matches with a 14-25, 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 15-11 victory at Missouri (8-12, 1-9). Kacie Evans led the Bulldogs with 17 kills, three assists, three blocks and three digs. Sophie Fischer had nine kills and 10 blocks, one solo. Missouri got 22 kills from Kaylee Cox, who added two assists, an ace, seven digs and three blocks, two solo. Anna Dixon had 16 kills, three blocks and a dig …

Texas A&M (12-10, 4-7) won 26-24, 25-17, 22-25, 25-12 at South Carolina (10-10, 4-6) behind 20 kills from Caroline Meuth, who had two errors in 34 attacks and hit .529 to go with an assist, two blocks and eight digs. Logan Lednicky had 16 kills, four blocks and five digs. South Carolina hit .074.

AROUND THE NATION: Both ranked Big East teams swept as No. 15 Creighton hit .321 and won at Seton Hall and No. 16 Marquette hit .325 and beat visiting Butler … Also in the Big East, Xavier won in five at St. John’s as Brooklyn Cink had 22 kills, an assist, three aces, 17 digs and four blocks, one solo …

No. 21 Rice and No. 23 Western Kentucky each swept their Conference USA matches. Rice hit .461 at UTSA as Danyle Courtley had 13 kills in 26 errorless attacks and WKU beat visiting UAB …

The two ranked American Athletic teams won as No. 23 Houston hit .330 and swept visiting Temple and McKenna Melville had 24 kills as UCF hit .321 and won in four at Tulsa … Also in the AAC, East Carolina lost in five at Tulane but Angeles Alderete had 26 kills, an assist, an ace, 22 digs and four blocks …

South Dakota built its lead to a full game atop the Summit League standings by beating visiting South Dakota State in four as Elizabth Juhnke had 28 kills while hitting .338 to go with 18 digs and two blocks … Pacific won the only West Coast Conference match in four at Saint Mary’s behind 27 kills from Biamba Kabengele, who hit .435 to go with three aces, eight digs and two blocks …

There’s a tie atop the Big South as Campbell took its first loss, in five at Winthrop, and High Point swept at Charleston Southern … Wright State is still unbeaten and atop the Horizon, but barely after winning in five at Green Bay, which got 27 kills from Alexandra Zakutney … Also in the HL, Paula Gursching, second to Juhnke in the NCAA in total kills, had 26 for Youngstown State in its five-set win at Purdue Fort Wayne … In the battle of the respective MAC division leaders, Ball State swept at Bowling Green …

ETSU hit .321 and stayed atop the SoCon with a sweep of Mercer …

Sun Belt West leaders Texas State and Troy both won. Texas State hit .446 and swept Arkansas State as Janell Fitzgerald had 14 kills with one error in 23 attacks and Troy beat South Alabama in five as Tori Hester went off for 26 kills, an assist, an ace, and 18 digs and Juiia Brooks had 21 kills and hit .500 … Also in SBC, Coast Carolina got 22 kills from Ella Saada in a five-set win over Marshall …

Eastern Washington won the only Big Sky match in five, but Montana State’s Kira Thomsen had 24 kills and Jourdain Klein had 23.

